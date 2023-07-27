Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is facing new accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations. The allegations were made Thursday in an updated grand jury indictment that adds new charges against Trump and adds another defendant to the case. A Trump spokesperson dismissed the new charges as “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt” by the Biden administration “to harass President Trump and those around him” and to influence the 2024 presidential race.
Donald Trump faces new charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. Here's what to know
New charges — and a new defendant — added to the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump underscore how the Mar-a-Lago investigation is still very much ongoing, even as the focus has been on an expected indictment in a separate case related to the 2020 election. In an updated indictment handed down Thursday, prosecutors allege that Trump asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into his possession of classified documents. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the prosecution as an effort to hurt his 2024 campaign for the White House.
What's next for Hunter Biden in court and Congress after his plea deal derails
WASHINGTON (AP) — The unraveling of Hunter Biden’s plea agreement has thrust his criminal case into uncertain waters and given new fodder to Republican critics in Congress as they push ahead with investigations into the president’s youngest son. Biden was supposed to plead guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor charges for failing to pay taxes. But U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika put the brakes on the guilty plea after raising concerns during a hearing about the structure and terms of the agreement and another deal that would allow him to avoid prosecution on a gun charge if he meets certain conditions. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that President Joe Biden would not pardon his son.
July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it's the warmest month on record
WASHINGTON (AP) — July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the globally hottest on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat through. Thursday's announcement by the World Meteorological Organization and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service says July’s heat is beyond record-smashing. They say Earth’s temperature has been temporarily passing over a key global warming threshold. July is about six-tenths of a degree Fahrenheit warmer than the old record set in 2019. Scientists say this month may be the hottest in 120,000 years.
DeSantis is defending new slavery teachings. Civil rights leaders see a pattern of 'policy violence'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Civil rights activists cheered when Ron DeSantis pardoned four Black men wrongfully convicted of rape as one of his first actions as Florida’s new governor. But four years later, Black leaders decry what they call a pattern of “policy violence” against people of color imposed by the DeSantis administration. Those leaders say that pattern reached a low point following the recent release of an “anti-woke” public school curriculum on Black history. Florida’s teachers now must instruct middle school students that people in slavery “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” The debate highlights the political risks of DeSantis’ approach on race as he eyes the presidency,
Justice Department investigating Memphis policing methods, months after Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating how Memphis Police Department officers use force and conduct arrests, nearly seven months after the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers after a traffic stop. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division made the announcement Thursday in Memphis. Clarke says the probe will look into the city and its police department. She mentioned Nichols’ death, but said the investigation is not based on a single event, or a single unit with the police agency. The five officers have pleaded not guilty to criminal charges including second-degree murder in the January beating of Nichols.
Bronny James discharged from hospital as LeBron sends thanks and says family is 'safe and healthy'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is resting at home, three days after the 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest. Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a consulting cardiologist for Bronny James, said in a statement issued by the hospital Thursday that James was “successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest” thanks to “the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff” after the incident Monday at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center, where James was participating in basketball practice.
Casino mogul Steve Wynn fined $10M to end fight over claims of workplace sexual misconduct in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino mogul Steve Wynn has ended his long legal fight with Nevada gambling regulators over claims of workplace sexual misconduct by paying a $10 million fine. The Nevada Gaming Commission accepted a settlement Thursday that calls for Wynn to cut ties to the industry he helped shape in Las Vegas. Regulators reported finding evidence that Wynn engaged in sexual conduct with some subordinate female employees. But Wynn admitted no wrongdoing. He's now 81 and lives in Florida. He didn't attend the hearing in person. His attorney says they're grateful to close the matter.
Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kyiv claiming gains in its counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fierce fighting is raging in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official says Kyiv has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin says “hostilities have intensified significantly.” Battles in recent weeks have taken place on multiple points along the over 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line as Ukraine wages a counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons and Western-trained troops. Putin praised the heroism with which Russian soldiers were repelling attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region of the southeast, claiming Thursday that Moscow’s troops not only destroyed Ukraine’s military equipment but also inflicted heavy losses to Kyiv’s forces. He insisted on state TV that Ukraine’s push in the area wasn’t successful. But it was not possible to independently verify his claim.
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles and singer of 'Take It to the Limit,' dies at 77
NEW YORK (AP) — Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles who added high harmonies to such favorites as “Take It Easy” and “The Best of My Love” and sang and co-wrote the hit “Take It to the Limit,” has died at 77. Meisner. The Eagles said in a statement that Meisner died Wednesday from of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Called “the sweetest man in the music business” by former bandmate Don Felder, the baby-faced Meisner joined Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon in the early 1970s to form a quintessential Los Angeles band that is one of the most popular acts in history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.