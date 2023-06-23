Wagner leader Prigozhin says his forces have entered Russian city of Rostov facing no resistance
The owner of the Wagner private military contractor Yevgeny Prigozhin says his forces have driven into the Russian city of Rostov, facing no resistance. Prigozhin said that Wagner field camps were struck by rockets, helicopter gunships and artillery fire on orders from the chief of the military’s General Staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov. He charged that Gerasimov issued the order after a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, at which they decided to destroy Wagner. He said Wagner troops were greeted by border guards as they moved into the Rostov region and are now driving into the city of Rostov.
How the unconventional design of the Titan sub may have destined it for disaster
BOSTON (AP) — The deadly implosion of the Titan submersible raises questions about whether the vessel exploring the Titanic wreckage was destined for its own disaster because of its unconventional design and its creator’s refusal to submit to safety checks that are standard in the industry. The Titan, developed and operated by OceanGate Expeditions, was touted for a design that included a carbon fiber hull, an elongated cabin for crew and passengers, and more. But outside experts say the design and construction of the submersible put greater stress on its structure, and others say OceanGate’s failure to submit to outside safety testing posed additional concerns.
Ohio father accused of killing his 3 young sons indicted on murder charges, could face death penalty
BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting his three young sons on murder charges. A grand jury indicted 32-year-old Chad Doerman on charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping and felonious assault Thursday for the June 15 deaths of his 3, 4 and 7-year-old sons. He has entered a not-guilty plea, but prosecutors say he admitted to planning the shooting. Officials haven't released a motive for the shootings. Court records did not indicate whether he was represented by a lawyer at his most recent arraignment and Clermont County’s public defender’s office declined to comment on if they represent him.
Speaker McCarthy supports expunging Trump's impeachments over Ukraine and Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he supports the idea of expunging the two impeachments of Donald Trump. McCarthy's remarks Friday come as two Trump congressional allies — Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Elise Stefanik of New York — introduce proposals to remove the historic charges. No impeached president has ever had the charges against him expunged. It shows the pressure McCarthy is under from his right flank. The former president was impeached by the House on abuse of power charges in 2019 over pressuring Ukraine’s president to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, and in 2021 over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. He was acquitted both times in the Senate.
UN Security Council calls for halt to fighting in Sudan and protection of civilians
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is calling for a halt to fighting in Sudan and the protection of civilians. The brief press statement followed closed consultations Friday by the U.N.’s most powerful body. The council also is calling for the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to Sudan and neighboring countries, support for humanitarian workers, and respect for international humanitarian law. Sudan descended into conflict in mid-April after months of worsening tensions exploded into open fighting between rival generals seeking to control the African nation. The fighting has killed thousands of people and forced more than 2.5 million people to flee their homes to safer areas in Sudan and neighboring countries, according the U.N. migration agency.
Attorney general denies whistleblower claims of interference in Hunter Biden investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is pushing back against claims that the Justice Department interfered with the investigation into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. Garland said Friday that attacks on the Justice Department's independence are corrosive. Garland was responding to an IRS whistleblower who claims U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware asked to be named special counsel for the Hunter Biden probe, but was denied. Garland said that's not true, and that Weiss always had full authority over the case. Republicans have criticized the plea deal for Hunter Biden, calling it an example of two-tiered justice.
Newly released body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents shooting a tribal member in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection have released body camera footage that shows Border Patrol agents were concerned that a tribal member they fatally shot last month many have been carrying a handgun. The shooting of 58-year-old Raymond Mattia occurred in the Menagers Dam community on a remote corner of the Tohono O’odham Nation in Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border. Mattia died outside a home after the May 18 shooting. Audio of a telephone call included with the video released Thursday confirms CBP's earlier report that the Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department called agents for help responding to a report of shots fired.
Serbia again threatens armed intervention in Kosovo as tension escalates
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has reiterated a threat to intervene militarily in its former province of Kosovo if NATO-led peacekeepers there fail to protect minority Serbs from what Belgrade calls the terrorist threat of Kosovo’s ethnic Albanian authorities. In a brief televised address on Friday, the Serbian army chief-of-staff said that the military stands ready to fulfil its tasks in accordance to the Serbian constitution and upon orders from Serbia's president. Serbia has put its troops on the border with Kosovo on the highest state of alert amid a series of recent clashes between Kosovo Serbs on one side and Kosovo police and NATO-led peacekeepers on the other. In recent weeks, NATO has sent in reinforcements amid fears of an open clash between ethnic Albanians and Serbs.
What the submersible saga and the Greek migrant shipwreck say about our reactions to tragedy
The saga of a lost submersible that had gone into the depths of the ocean to see the Titanic wreckage rippled across the national and global conversation. But a far bigger disaster days earlier, the wrecking of a ship off Greece filled with migrants, killed at least 78 people and left a horrifying 500 missing. It didn't become a moment-by-moment worldwide focus in anywhere near the same way. One grabbed unrelenting, moment-to-moment attention. One was watched and discussed as another sad, but routine, news story. Why? Among other things, the submersible saga had an unknown outcome, a ticking clock and was associated with a famous historical tragedy.
Family of missing actor Julian Sands releases 1st statement since his hiking disappearance
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The family of actor Julian Sands has released its first statement five months after he disappeared while hiking in California. The statement from Sands' wife and three adult children says, “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts, with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts.” The 65-year-old British-born actor is best known for his role in the 1985 film “A Room With a View.” He disappeared while hiking on Southern California's Mount Baldy in January. The most recent search for him on June 17 was unsuccessful, but authorities say the case remains active.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.