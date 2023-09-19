Modi government expels a Canadian diplomat after Trudeau says India was involved in Sikh's killing
NEW DELHI (AP) — India has expelled a senior Canadian diplomat and accuses Canada of interfering in its internal affairs, escalating a breach with Ottawa over alleged Indian involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada. It came a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there were credible allegations that India was connected to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh independence advocate who was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia, and Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat. India rejected the allegations as “absurd.” India has fought against a movement to establish an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan since the 1980s.
Americans detained for years in Iran arrive in US after release and tearfully embrace loved ones
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans detained for years in Iran have arrived home after being freed as part of a politically risky deal that saw President Joe Biden agree to the release of nearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets. The prisoners landed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with clapping and cheers heard in the predawn hours. Siamak Namazi was the first off the jet, pausing for a moment, closing his eyes and taking a deep breath before leaving the plane. The successful negotiations for the Americans’ freedom brought Biden profuse thanks from their families but heat from Republican presidential rivals and other opponents for the monetary arrangement with one of America’s top adversaries.
UN chief says people are looking to leaders for action and a way out of the current global 'mess'
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Leaders of a world fractured by war, climate change and persisting inequality gather under one roof to hear the U.N. chief summon them to take united action on humanity’s huge challenges – and to start delivering their own assessments on the most global of stages. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said before Tuesday's annual gathering of presidents and premiers, ministers and monarchs at the General Assembly that “People are looking to their leaders for a way out of this mess.” He said the world needs action – not words – to deal with the worsening climate emergency, escalating conflicts and a cost-of-living crisis.
At UN, Biden looks to send message to world leaders - and voters - about leadership under his watch
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden will use his annual address before the U.N. General Assembly to make the case to world leaders — and the 2024 U.S. electorate — that he’s reestablished U.S. leadership on the world stage. White House officials say Biden will use his Tuesday address to make a robust case for leaders to continue to back Ukraine’s effort to repel a nearly 19-month-old Russian invasion that has no end in sight. In a pair of fundraisers on Monday night, Biden underscored to supporters that he stood up to Vladimir Putin’s invasion, and questioned whether former President Donald Trump would have even attempted to help Ukraine stop the Russian land grab if he were in power.
Families upended by school shootings share trauma in push for gun law changes, but get mixed results
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Throughout the corridors of many state Capitols, families are sharing emotionally gutting stories of tragedy caused by mass school shootings with the hope that revealing their trauma will convince lawmakers on either side of the political aisle to reconsider firearm policies. Yet states have for years differed widely on how to respond to the spate of mass shootings that plague the U.S. Democratic-led states have largely tightened firearm restrictions, while Republican-led ones have loosened them. That has left families being forced to wade into the legislative process, uncovering and reliving personally painful details before lawmakers with mixed results.
Most Americans view Israel as a partner, but fewer see it as sharing US values, AP-NORC poll shows
NEW YORK (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that while Americans generally view Israel as a partner or ally, many question whether its far-right government shares American values. These results come as President Joe Biden prepares to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week in New York. The poll results and the meeting come during a new period of tension between the Biden administration and Israel over Netanyahu’s proposed judicial overhaul, which has sparked mass protests in major Israeli cities. The tensions also stem from ongoing disagreements over how to deal with Iran and how to approach the Palestinians.
Florida jury pool could give Trump an advantage in classified documents case
MIAMI (AP) — The classified documents prosecution of Donald Trump would seem, on paper at least, to be the most straightforward of the four criminal cases the former president is facing. But that doesn’t make the path to conviction easy, particularly with the case set for trial in a Florida courthouse expected to draw its jury pool from a conservative-leaning region of the state that supported Trump in the 2020 election. Those built-in demographics may be a challenge for prosecutors despite the apparent strength of evidence at their disposal, underscoring the impossibility of untangling the law from the politics in an election-year trial involving a former president and current White House hopeful.
Libyan leader says flooded city has been divided to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks
DERNA, Libya (AP) — The prime minister of Libyan’s eastern administration says authorities have divided the flood-stricken city of Derna into four sections to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks. Tuesday's announcement comes a day after protesters demanded the city's rapid reconstruction. The United Nations has warned that a disease outbreak could create “a second devastating crisis.” Government officials and aid agencies have given death tolls for the disaster ranging from about 4,000 to 11,000. The recovery operation has been poorly coordinated, and residents say aid distribution has been uneven.
Brazil's Lula pitches his nation — and himself — as fresh leader for Global South
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — “Brazil is back." That has been Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s refrain for the better part of the last year, with the newly elected president deploying the snappy slogan to cast Brazil and himself as leaders of the Global South. Last year, Lula thwarted the reelection bid of far-right Jair Bolsonaro, who showed little interest in geopolitics or diplomacy during his four years in office. Lula, by contrast, has crisscrossed the globe and visited 21 countries. He will be the first leader speaking at the United Nations this week, and his speech marks the culmination of his efforts in recent months.
Hermoso criticizes Spanish soccer federation and accuses it of threatening World Cup-winning players
MADRID (AP) — The player in the middle of the controversy that engulfed Spanish soccer after she was kissed on the lips by an official has accused the country’s soccer federation of trying to intimidate the World Cup-winning players by picking them for the national team even though they asked not to be called up. Jenni Hermoso says the federation’s decision to call up nearly half of the 39 players who said they would not play for the national team as a protest was “irrefutable proof” that “nothing has changed.” Hermoso says “the players are certain that this is yet another strategy of division and manipulation.”
