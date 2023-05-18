Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis continues
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. says it's scrapping plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 employees from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development. Thursday's announcement follows a year of attacks from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature, with Disney filing a First Amendment lawsuit against him and other officials last month. Disney had planned to build the campus about 20 miles from the giant Walt Disney World theme park resort. But a company official says in a memo employees that “new leadership and changing business conditions” prompted Disney to abandon those plans.
More than 30 million US drivers don't know if they're at risk from a rare but dangerous airbag blast
DETROIT (AP) — More than 33 million people in the United States are driving vehicles that contain a potentially deadly threat: Airbag inflators that in rare cases can explode in a collision and spew shrapnel. Few of them know it. And because of a dispute between federal safety regulators and an airbag parts manufacturer, they aren’t likely to find out anytime soon. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that the manufacturer, ARC Automotive of Knoxville, Tennessee, recall 67 million inflators that could explode with such force as to blow apart a metal canister and expel shrapnel. But ARC is refusing to do so, setting up a possible court fight with the agency.
Supreme Court avoids ruling on law shielding internet companies from being sued for what users post
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided with Google, Twitter and Facebook in lawsuits seeking to hold them liable for terrorist attacks. But the justices sidestepped the big issue hovering over the cases — namely the federal law that shields social media companies from being sued over content posted by others. The justices unanimously rejected a lawsuit alleging that the companies allowed their platforms to be used to aid and abet an attack in Turkey and. In the case of an American college student who was killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack in Paris, a unanimous court returned the case to a lower court, but said there appeared to be little, if anything, left of it.
False claims of a stolen election thrive unchecked on Twitter even as Musk promises otherwise
NEW YORK (AP) — Election falsehoods are thriving on Twitter after former President Donald Trump dug in on those claims during a recent CNN town hall. That's going on despite Twitter owner Elon Musk insisting that stolen-election claims on the platform “will be corrected.” An analysis for The Associated Press shows the 10 most widely shared tweets promoting a “rigged election” narrative in the five days after the town hall have not been labeled or removed. Tech accountability experts say monitoring content on such a large scale is difficult. But they say Musk has reinstated notorious election deniers, overhauled the site's verification system and gutted much of the staff that had moderated such posts.
China's loans pushing world’s poorest countries to brink of collapse
A dozen poor countries are facing economic instability and even collapse under the weight of hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign loans, much of them from the world’s biggest and most unforgiving government lender, China. An Associated Press analysis of a dozen countries most indebted to China — including Pakistan, Kenya, Zambia and Mongolia — found payments on the debt are consuming an ever-greater amount of the tax revenue needed to provide basic services. And it’s draining foreign currency reserves these countries use to pay interest on those loans, leaving some with just months before that money is gone.
Accounting error means Pentagon can send an additional $3 billion in weapons to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by at least $3 billion. It's an accounting error that could be a boon for the war effort because it will allow the Defense Department to send more weapons now without asking Congress for more money. The acknowledgment comes at a time when the Pentagon is under increased pressure by Congress to show accountability for the billions of dollars it has sent in weapons, ammunition and equipment to Ukraine and as some lawmakers question whether that level of support should continue.
Videos show gunman saying 'kill me' to onrushing officers in New Mexico rampage that killed 3
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Videos released by authorities in New Mexico recorded a voice said to be an 18-year-old gunman urging police to “kill me” during this week’s rampage that left three older women dead before officers fatally shot him outside a church. They also show Farmington police officers rushing toward the gunman. Police made the videos public at a news conference Thursday. Authorities in Farmington have been probing for motivations behind Monday’s deadly attack by the high school senior, amid indications from relatives of prior mental health issues. Police say he sprayed bullets indiscriminately outside his home and while walking down a residential street.
TikTok users file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Five TikTok creators have filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana. They argued in a legal complaint filed in federal court in Missoula on Wednesday that the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights. They also say the state doesn’t have authority over matters of national security. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law Wednesday and said it would protect Montana residents’ private data and personal information from being harvested by the Chinese government. The ban is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
FDA advisers back RSV vaccine for pregnant women that protects their newborns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health advisers are backing a first-of-its-kind RSV vaccine to protect newborns by immunizing their moms late in pregnancy. The virus fills hospitals with wheezing babies each winter. Pfizer's research shows a late-pregnancy shot is 82% effective at preventing severe RSV in the infants' first months of life. The Food and Drug Administration asked if there's a hint that the vaccine might affect premature birth but its advisers weren't convinced. The FDA recently approved a different RSV vaccine for older adults, the world's first made by rival GSK. FDA will consider Thursday's recommendation in deciding the fate of Pfizer's maternal vaccine.
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck in new light
LONDON (AP) — Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing the entire wreck in unprecedented detail and clarity. Using two remotely operated submersibles, a team of researchers spent six weeks in the North Atlantic mapping the whole shipwreck and the surrounding 3-mile debris field, where personal belongings of the ocean liner’s passengers, such as shoes and watches, were scattered. Richard Parkinson, founder and chief executive of deep-sea exploration firm Magellan, estimated that the resulting data is 10 times larger than any underwater 3D model ever attempted before. Researchers have spent months rendering the large amount of data they gathered, and a documentary on the project is expected to come out next year
