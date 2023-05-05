At least 8 fake electors have immunity in Ga. election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating possible illegal meddling in the 2020 election in Georgia has agreed to immunity deals with at least eight Republican fake electors who signed a certificate falsely stating that then-President Donald Trump had won the state. Defense attorney Kimberly Debrow revealed the existence of the immunity deals in a court filing Friday, saying her eight clients had accepted the agreements last month. Last July, a lawyer for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office revealed that each of the 16 people who signed the false elector certificate was a target of her investigation, which is examining whether Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his narrow election loss.
Charges in NYC chokehold death may hinge on 'reasonableness'
NEW YORK (AP) — The potential criminal charges against a U.S. Marine veteran who put Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold aboard a New York City subway train might depend on whether a “reasonable” New Yorker would have acted similarly. Neely died Monday when a fellow rider on a train hurtling beneath Manhattan pulled him to the floor and pinned him with a hold taught in Marine combat training. One witness says Neely had been screaming at other passengers but hadn’t attacked anyone. The Manhattan district attorney’s office is investigating the incident and no charges have been announced. Under New York’s penal code, a person who uses deadly force must not only prove that they feared for their own life or someone else’s, but that any reasonable person would have felt the same way.
Trump's video deposition in rape lawsuit made public
NEW YORK (AP) — A video recording of former President Donald Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him has been made public for the first time. The video released Friday provides a glimpse of the Republican’s emphatic, often colorful denials. Jurors got to see the video of the 2022 deposition during the trial over a lawsuit filed against Trump by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Written transcripts of Trump’s testimony had also previously been made public, but not the recording itself. All planned testimony in the trial concluded Thursday, clearing the way for closing arguments by the lawyers to happen Monday.
Royal Drama: King’s fractious family on stage at coronation
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III lives in a palace, travels in a chauffeur-driven Bentley and is one of Britain’s richest men, but he's similar to many of his subjects in one very basic way. His family life is very complicated. There’s a second wife, an embarrassing brother, and an angry son and daughter-in-law, all with allies who aren’t shy about whispering family secrets in the ears of friendly reporters. Charles will hope to keep a lid on those tensions when his royally blended family joins as many as 2,800 guests for the new king’s coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. All except Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are attending.
Listen both ways: Blind walkers winning safer road crossings
CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge's ruling blasting Chicago planners for not equipping more of their intersections with audible signals that help blind pedestrians cross busy streets has given advocates a victory they call long overdue. The recent ruling could push other major U.S. cities to install accessible pedestrian signals. The decision mirrors a previous federal ruling in New York, which is ahead of schedule in complying with a judge's mandate to retrofit most of its signalized crosswalks in the next decade. Fewer than three dozen of Chicago’s nearly 3,000 intersections with visual crossing signals are equipped with audible cues. A future hearing could determine how many intersections must be upgraded and when.
Paraguay far-right populist presidential candidate arrested
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Police in Paraguay have detained Paraguayo Cubas, a far-right populist who came in third in Sunday’s presidential election and had alleged without evidence that the vote was marred by fraud. Cubas has been calling on his supporters to protest since Monday and there have been isolated clashes between protesters and police outside the electoral court. Police Commissioner Gilberto Fleitas says Cubas was taken into preventive detention Friday under an order by the Attorney General’s Office that accuses him of breach of the peace.
Supreme Court blocks Richard Glossip’s execution in Oklahoma
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has blocked Oklahoma from executing death row inmate Richard Glossip after the state’s attorney general agreed Glossip’s life should be spared. Glossip had been scheduled to be put to death on May 18 despite statements by new Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond that Glossip didn't get a fair trial. An Oklahoma appeals court subsequently upheld Glossip’s conviction. The state’s pardon and parole board deadlocked in a vote to grant him clemency. The high court on Friday put the execution on hold while it reviews the case.
Berkeley professor apologizes for false Indigenous identity
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An anthropology professor at the University of California, Berkeley, whose identity as Native American had been questioned for years has apologized for falsely identifying as Indigenous, saying she is “a white person” who lived an identity based on family lore. Elizabeth Hoover, associate professor of environmental science, policy and management, said in an apology posted this week on her website that she claimed an identity as a woman of Mohawk and Mi’kmaq descent. Hoover has been facing pressure to resign her position since last year when she first acknowledged she had never confirmed her Indigenous roots but had benefited from programs and funding meant for Native scholars.
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a settlement agreement last year, TurboTax’s owner Intuit Inc. was ordered to pay $141 million to low-income consumers who were deceived into paying TurboTax to file their federal returns — despite being eligible for free, federally-supported tax services. Checks to the 4.4 million Americans eligible for for restitution payments will be mailed out starting next week, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday. The amount paid to each eligible consumer ranges from $29 to $85, depending on how many tax years they qualify for.
Proud Boys 1/6 verdict boosts Justice Dept. in Trump probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — The seditious conspiracy convictions of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three lieutenants bolsters the Justice Department’s high-profile wins in its historic prosecution of the Capitol attack. The verdicts handed down Thursday could further embolden the Justice Department and special counsel Jack Smith as his team investigates efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to undo President Joe Biden’s victory. Smith’s work is now proceeding rapidly. Just last week, a federal grand jury heard hours of testimony from former Vice President Mike Pence. Trump loomed large over the monthslong Proud Boys trial at the U.S. Courthouse in Washington, where the Capitol can be seen in the distance from the windows.
