Russians press Ukraine in the northeast to distract from more important battles in counteroffensive
LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military is staging a ferocious push in northeastern Ukraine. The effort is designed to pin down Ukrainian forces, distract them from their counteroffensive and minimize the number of troops Kyiv is able to send to more important battles in the south. The Kremlin tactic threatens to further slow the pace of the counteroffensive that was launched almost three months ago. Kyiv’s effort to reclaim Russian-occupied territory has produced minimal gains and heavy losses. Time is running short for Ukrainian troops, who must try to make the most of the last few weeks of the summer fighting season.
Biden tells Idalia's Florida victims 'your nation has your back.' DeSantis rejects meeting with him
LIVE OAK, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden saw from the sky Hurricane Idalia’s impact across a swath of Florida before setting out on a walking tour of the city of Live Oak, which is recovering from the storm. Notably absent was any interaction with Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate. DeSantis suggested a meeting could hinder response efforts and did not accompany the Democratic president. Biden's federal disaster chief says her team and the governor's team “worked collectively” to agree on the area that Biden would visit. The mayor of Live Oak, east of the state capital of Tallahassee, thanked Biden and first lady Jill Biden for coming and “showing us that we’re important to you.”
Death under investigation at Burning Man as flooding strands thousands at Nevada festival site
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in Nevada were investigating a death at the site of the Burning Man festival where thousands of attendees remained stranded Saturday night as flooding from storms swept through the Nevada desert. KNSD-TV reports the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office says the death happened during the event but offered few details, including the identity of the deceased person or the suspected cause of death. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says the entrance to the counterculture festival will be closed for the remainder of the event, which is scheduled to end on Monday. Organizers are urging festivalgoers to conserve their food, water and fuel and to shelter in a safe place. The National Weather Service in Reno says at least another quarter of an inch of rain is expected Sunday.
Tim Scott is the top Black Republican in the GOP presidential primary. Here's how he discusses race
OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) — Tim Scott is the only Black Republican presidential candidate who's campaigning aggressively these days in early-voting Iowa. The state is majority white, and the South Carolina senator is betting that his upbeat message of personal responsibility and his focus on his Christian faith are good fits for Iowa Republicans. Scott denies the existence of systemic racism in the United States and introduces himself to audiences as the product of early-life mentors who taught him not to be bitter. Iowa Republicans interviewed over the past several months say his message has resonated with them. But so far, Scott and the other Republicans running for the White House are far behind former President Donald Trump in the race for the nomination.
Russia attacks a Ukrainian port before key grain deal talks between Putin and Turkey's president
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two people have been hospitalized following a 3½-hour Russian drone barrage on Reni seaport in Ukraine’s Odesa region. The attack on Sunday came a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the resumption of food shipments from Ukraine under the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Ukraine's air force said that Russian forces fired 25 Iranian-made Shahed drones along the Danube River and 22 of them were shot down by air defenses. The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff described the assault as part of a Russian drive “to provoke a food crisis and hunger in the world.” Russia's Defense Ministry said that the attack was aimed at military fuel storage facilities.
Fatal police shooting of pregnant Ohio woman raises concerns over firing at moving vehicles
Body camera video of the fatal police shooting of Ta’Kiya Young, a 21-year old pregnant mother in Ohio, has raised questions about the strength of police department use-of-force restrictions and how an allegation of shoplifting led to a bullet being fired through her windshield. Policing organizations have recommended departments adopt restrictions against shooting at moving vehicles, citing the potential danger to bystanders. But only a third of the country's largest departments have such policies in place. While the Blendon Township department did have a policy, experts also say departments rarely enforce the prohibitions with meaningful discipline.
Israel's Netanyahu says he wants Eritrean migrants involved in violent clashes to be deported
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he wants Eritrean migrants involved in a violent clash in Tel Aviv to be deported immediately and has ordered a plan to remove all of the country’s African migrants. Sunday's remarks came a day after bloody protests by rival groups of Eritreans in south Tel Aviv left dozens of people injured. The violence returned to the fore the issue of migrants, which has long divided Israel. Its resurgence comes as Israel is torn over Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan. Supporters cite the migrant issue as a reason why the courts should be reined in, saying they have stood in the way of pushing the migrants out.
Bavaria's governor leaves his deputy in office despite a furor over antisemitism allegations
BERLIN (AP) — The governor of the German state of Bavaria says he will let his deputy stay in office despite a furor that started with allegations he was responsible for an antisemitic flyer when he was a high school student 35 years ago. Governor Markus Soeder, a leading figure in Germany’s center-right opposition, said Sunday he had concluded that it would be “disproportionate” to fire Hubert Aiwanger, his deputy and coalition partner. But he said Aiwanger needs to work on rebuilding confidence with the Jewish community and others. Soeder announced the decision weeks before a state election. Last month, a newspaper reported that, when Aiwanger was a teenager, he was suspected of producing the flyer. Aiwanger has denied that.
For small biz reliant on summer tourism, extreme weather is the new pandemic -- for better or worse
NEW YORK (AP) — For small businesses that rely on summer tourism to keep afloat, extreme weather is replacing the pandemic as the determining factor in how well a summer will go. The pandemic had its ups and downs for tourism, with a total shutdown followed by a rush of vacations due to pent-up demand. This year, small businesses say vacation cadences are returning to normal. Tourism-related businesses have always been at the mercy of the weather. But with heat waves, fires and storms becoming more frequent and intense, small businesses increasingly see extreme weather as their next long-term challenge.
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Believe the hype! Coach Prime delivers a thrilling upset in his Colorado debut
Deion Sanders’ debut as Colorado coach was billed as a big deal in a closely watched offseason. There was plenty of skepticism about just how good the Buffaloes could be after an unprecedented roster makeover in Boulder. Sanders' Buffaloes delivered beyond even the loftiest expectations, upsetting No. 17 TCU. The team with nearly 90 new players beat the team that played for the national championship last season, and Coach Prime called out the doubters when it was over. Get ready to see a whole lot of CU this September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.