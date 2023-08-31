Tropical Storm Idalia descends on North Carolina after pounding Florida, Georgia and South Carolina
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Idalia is barreling through the Carolinas on its way to the Atlantic Ocean after leaving a trail of flooding and devastation throughout the Southeast. Idalia was a hurricane when it made landfall Wednesday in a remote area of Florida, where it shredded homes and submerged streets. It weakened to a tropical storm but still packed 60-mph winds as it raced into Georgia and then into South Carolina. In Charleston, a surge from Idalia topped the seawall that protects the downtown, sending ankle-deep ocean water into wealthy and famous neighborhoods. There's no immediate word on the full extent of damage and injuries but authorities say at least one person died in Georgia when a tree fell on him.
A building fire in Johannesburg leaves at least 73 dead, many of them homeless, authorities say
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Authorities say at least 73 people have died in Johannesburg when a nighttime fire ripped through a multi-story building that had been used by homeless people. An emergency services spokesperson said another 55 people were injured in the blaze that broke out at about 1 a.m. on Thursday. A local official says some of the people living in the building in South Africa’s biggest city threw themselves out of windows to escape the flames and might have died then. Seven of the victims were children, the youngest a 1-year-old. The emergency spokesperson says the death toll is likely to increase. Witnesses say as many as 200 people may have been living in the building.
Liberal groups seek to use the Constitution's insurrection clause to block Trump from 2024 ballots
Liberal groups are trying to end Donald Trump's attempt to return to the White House by arguing he's ineligible to be president after trying to overturn the 2020 election. The groups cite a rarely used provision of the 14th Amendment barring from public office those who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and then engaged in “insurrection” against it. The court battles may not begin until October. But experts say it's inevitable any legal challenges will end up before the U.S. Supreme Court. That creates a new level of legal uncertainty around Trump's Republican presidential bid besides four criminal cases he faces. Trump calls efforts to block him from state ballots "election interference.”
Forecasters are warning gusty winds and low humidity raise risk of fires spreading rapidly in Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — The National Weather Service is warning gusty winds and low humidity are increasing the risk that fires could spread rapidly in the western parts of each Hawaiian island. Thursday's warning comes three weeks after a deadly blaze tore through a coastal Maui town during a similar alert. But the agency says winds would not be as powerful this time compared to Aug. 8 when flames burned down much of Lahaina and killing at least 115 people. Lahaina’s flames were fanned by wind gusts topping 60 mph. This time, winds gusts are forecast to be up to 50 mph.
After Jacksonville shootings, historically Black colleges address security concerns, remain vigilant
The white supremacist shooter who killed three Black residents over the weekend at a dollar store in Jacksonville, Florida, stopped beforehand at the state’s first historically Black college. A campus police officer at Edward Waters University approached the man before he fled, potentially thwarting an attack. The incident comes amid a recent spate of threats to historically Black college and universities nationwide. Black students and faculty fear they are increasingly unsafe. The FBI, Black leaders and law enforcement partners are now working together to discuss security and safety.
Gabon election results were a 'smokescreen' for soldiers to oust unpopular president, analysts say
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Analysts say the ouster of Gabon’s president by mutinous soldiers appears to have been well organized and capitalized on the population’s grievances against the government as an excuse to seize power. Soldiers on Wednesday ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba, whose family has ruled the oil-rich country in Central Africa for more than five decades. The coup leaders accused Bongo of irresponsible governance that risked leading the country into chaos and said they put him under house arrest. The head of Gabon’s elite republican guard, Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, was announced on state TV as the nation’s new leader hours after Bongo was declared the winner of a weekend presidential election.
As Israel pushes punitive demolitions, family of 13-year-old Palestinian attacker to lose its home
JERUSALEM (AP) — Earlier this year, 13-year-old Mohammed Zalabani boarded a bus at an Israeli army checkpoint in the Shuafat refugee camp and lunged at an Israeli police officer with a kitchen knife. His family is now paying the price. Israel’s Supreme Court has decided to destroy the third-floor apartment where the Zalabani family has lived for nearly three years. The family’s case — which rights groups describe as uniquely problematic from a legal prospective — has drawn attention to Israel’s controversial practice of demolishing the family homes of Palestinian assailants. Violence is surging in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank as Israel’s far-right government more aggressively pursues the policy that it defends as a deterrent against attacks.
India is one of the world's fastest-growing EV markets. This is why
BENGALURU, India (AP) — India is one of the fastest growing electric vehicle markets in the world, and more than 90% of India’s 2.3 million EVs are the cheaper and more popular two- or three-wheelers — that’s motorbikes, scooters and rickshaws. Policies to encourage sales, like a $1.3 billion federal government program, plus rising fuel costs over the past decade and consumers' awareness of the long-term cost benefits are driving up sales. But for the electric vehicles market to truly be successful, experts say moving electricity generation away from fossil fuels, managing critical mineral supply chains and boosting EV sales across different socioeconomic backgrounds in the country will be key.
Some US airports strive to make flying more inclusive for those with dementia
PHOENIX (AP) — With over 14 million people expected to check into airports nationwide for Labor Day weekend, a number of them inevitably will be travelers with dementia or some sort of cognitive impairment. Advocates say nearly a dozen airports in the last few years have modified their facilities and operations to be more dementia-friendly, some at the urging of advocates. From Phoenix to Kansas City, Missouri, airports have incorporated special lanyards, a quiet room and even a simulation center where caretakers and those with dementia can learn about flying or get a refresher. But most large U.S. airports are behind the curve.
Visual artists fight back against AI companies for repurposing their work
NEW YORK (AP) — Three visual artists are suing artificial intelligence image-generators to protect their copyrights and careers. A federal judge must soon decide whether to dismiss the case. The lawsuit may serve as an early bellwether of how hard it will be for all kinds of creators to stop AI developers from profiting off their work. The issue could affect Hollywood actors, novelists, musicians and computer programmers, among others. Two of the plaintiffs, Kelly McKernan and Karla Ortiz, say the case is essentially about preserving the human element of artistic creation — and protecting the livelihoods of artists.
