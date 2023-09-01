Proud Boy convicted of helping spearhead Capitol attack ties Jan. 6 sentence record with 18 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — A one-time leader in the Proud Boys far-right extremist group has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, tying the record for the longest sentence in the attack. Ethan Nordean was one of several members convicted of spearheading an attack on the U.S. Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election. Prosecutors said he was the undisputed leader on the ground on Jan 6. Also sentenced Friday was Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola, who got 10 years in prison and raised his fist and shouted “Trump won” as he left the courtroom.
Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, whose son was killed in crash with Princess Diana, dies at 94
LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Al Fayed, former owner of the famed Harrods department store in London whose son was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana, has died, his family has announced. He was 94. Al Fayed was a self-made Egyptian businessman who also owned the Fulham Football Club at one time. He was devastated by the death of his son Dodi Fayed in the car crash in Paris with Princess Diana 26 years ago. He spent the rest of his life mourning the loss and fighting the British establishment he blamed for their deaths.
Ta'Kiya Young's family urges officer's arrest after video shows him killing the pregnant Black woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ta’Kiya Young’s family wants the police officer who fatally shot the pregnant Black woman to be charged. Young's relatives released a statement through their lawyer on Friday after viewing police bodycam video of the Aug. 24 shooting. The footage shows an officer at the driver’s side window telling Young that she has been accused of theft and repeatedly demanding that she get out of the car. A second officer is standing in front of the car. Young protests, and the first officer repeats his demand. Young then turns the steering wheel to her right and the car moves toward the officer standing in front of it, who fires his gun through the windshield.
No power and nowhere to stay as rural Florida starts recovering from Hurricane Idalia
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Idalia's fast track over a sparsely populated region means Florida's insurance industry isn't expected to take nearly the hit it has with previous storms like last year's Ian. A state official who oversees insurance said Friday that in the two days after Ian, the state reported more than 62,000 claims. But there were only about 3,000 reported in the two days after Idalia. Residents of the region are trying to find places to live as they rebuild. They're also waiting potentially weeks for electricity to be restored after winds and water took out entire power grids.
Ecuador says 57 guards and police officers are released after being held hostage in several prisons
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian authorities say 50 guards and seven police officers were released more than a day after they were taken hostages in different prisons, in what the government described as a response by criminal groups to its efforts to regain control of several large correctional facilities in the South American country. Earlier, the government reported that criminal groups in Ecuador used explosives to damage a bridge. Four car bombs and three explosive devices went off across the country in less than 48 hours.
Billionaires want to build a new city in rural California. They must convince voters first
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Silicon Valley investors behind a secretive $800 million land-buying spree got off to a rocky start with the voters they need to build a green new city in Northern California. A former Goldman Sachs trader announced Thursday he is the founder of a group that wants to build walkable neighborhoods in rural Solano County northeast of San Francisco. Flannery Associates LLC is the single largest landholder in the county after quietly purchasing more than 78 square miles of farmland since 2018. Their secrecy has frustrated community leaders who have reached out for information, only to be ignored. The investment group needs approval from voters to develop farmland for urban use.
Texas wanted armed officers at every school after Uvalde. Many can't meet that standard
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A vision of putting an armed guard at every school in Texas is crashing into the reality of not enough police or funding. A new state law taking effect Friday requires all schools to have at least one armed guard at each of the nearly 9,000 campuses. The new requirement comes in response to a gunman killing 19 students and two teachers last year at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. But scores of districts across Texas say they don’t have the funding to comply with the law and there aren’t enough available officers to hire.
After Maui's wildfires, thousands brace for long process of restoring safe water service
Some populated areas of Maui are looking at months or even years before their water systems are fully and safely restored following the wildfires that devastated the island last month. Islanders can look to recent fires in California and Colorado for clues on how long it can take to make a public water service safe again after severe fire. In Paradise, California, the town is still replacing service lines and some water mains five years after the Camp Fire. On Maui, the first water quality tests have come back within safety levels. But much more extensive testing remains, including in most of Lahaina — the historic city nearly destroyed by fire.
Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty in Georgia election case, won't attend arraignment hearing
ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani has pleaded not guilty to Georgia charges that accuse him of trying, along with former President Donald Trump and others, to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. In filing his not guilty plea with the court Friday, the former New York mayor and Trump attorney also waived his right to appear at an arraignment hearing set for Sept. 6. He joins the former president and at least 10 others in forgoing a trip to Atlanta to appear before a judge in a packed courtroom with a news camera rolling.
From strikes to new union contracts, Labor Day's organizing roots are especially strong this year
NEW YORK (AP) — Labor Day is right around the corner. And while many may associate the holiday with major retail sales and end-of summer barbecues, Labor Day’s roots in worker-driven organizing feel especially visible this year. In the U.S. and Canada, the early-September tribute to workers has been an official holiday for almost 130 years — but similarities around the world of work remain, from rapid economic transformation to stark inequalities. High-profile efforts seen in recent months — including ongoing strikes in Hollywood and unionized UPS workers’ fight towards a new contract — has also given an arguably stronger spotlight on labor organizing than seen in recent memory, experts say.
