Armed rebellion by Wagner chief Prigozhin underscores erosion of Russian legal system
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. Instead, a campaign appears to be underway to portray the Wagner Group founder as driven by greed, with only hints of an investigation into whether he mishandled some of the billions of dollars in state funds. The rebellion that shook Russians and rattled the Kremlin underscores what one official calls the erosion of the country's legal system.
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record
Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.The planetary average hit 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17.23 degrees Celsius), surpassing the 62.9-degree mark (17.18 Celsius) set Tuesday and equaled Wednesday, according to data from the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world’s condition. That average includes places that are sweltering under dangerous heat — like Jingxing, China, which checked in almost 110 degrees Fahrenheit — and the merely unusually warm, like Antarctica, where temperatures across much of the continent were as much as 8 degrees Fahrenheit above normal this week.
US jobs report likely to show a solid gain, potentially complicating Fed's drive to cool inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Another solid month of hiring in the United States is expected to be reported Friday, an outcome that would suggest no recession is in sight yet could make it harder for the Federal Reserve to succeed in its drive to cool the economy and curb high inflation. Employers are predicted to have added 205,000 jobs in June. A continuation of robust hiring would underscore the economy’s surprising resilience at a time when the Fed has jacked up its key interest rate by a sizable 5 percentage points — the fastest pace of rate hikes in four decades, one that has made mortgages, auto loans and other forms of borrowing significantly more expensive.
White gunman to be sentenced for killing 23 people in a racist Walmart attack in a Texas border city
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The white Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart in 2019 is awaiting punishment for one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. Patrick Crusius is expected to be sentenced Friday to multiple life terms in federal prison. But the 24-year-old could still face the death penalty in a separate case in a Texas state court that has yet to go to trial. Crusius pleaded guilty in February to nearly 50 federal hate crime charges. Authorities say Crusius drove more than 700 miles to carry out the attack in El Paso. He posted a racist rant online before the shooting that warned of a Hispanic “invasion” of Texas.
France's small towns are reeling from the spread of rioting. 'Now it's affecting the countryside'
PARIS (AP) — Tranquil French villages and towns escaped previous cycles of urban violence. But they were whacked in the latest spasm of unrest that engulfed the country after police shot and killed a teenager of north African descent in the Paris suburbs. It has left rural mayors scratching their heads and concerned that the tensions of France’s cities are trickling outward. By the government’s count, more than 500 cities, towns and villages were impacted, adding to a staggering nationwide tally of destruction. It's more proof that in the 21st century, geography isn't the insulating force it once was.
First GOP debate next month faces threats of boycott as lower-polling candidates scramble to qualify
NEW YORK (AP) — Seven weeks before the premiere debate of the 2024 GOP primary, anxiety is building that the event could prove messy and divisive for the party. Some candidates, like former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, are struggling to meet fundraising and polling requirements to make it onstage. He and others are pushing back on a loyalty pledge the Republican Party is insisting candidates sign to participate. And the race’s frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, is flirting with boycotting and holding his own competing event instead. That’s turning what is typically the highly anticipated opener of the election season into a source of uncertainty.
US set to destroy its last chemical weapons, closing a deadly chapter dating to World War I
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — A milestone in the history of warfare dating back to World War I is about to be reached as the United States prepares to destroy the last of its declared chemical weapons stockpile. Workers at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky are close to eliminating the last of thousands of rockets filled with sarin nerve gas that have been stored there since the 1940s. It's a watershed moment for the nation's decades-long effort to meet a September deadline for destroying weapons under the international Chemical Weapons Convention. Another Army site in Colorado completed destruction of its stockpile last month. Arms control advocates say they hope the ambitious project will be a model for ending stockpiles of other weapons.
Elevated mortgage rates are leading to sharply higher monthly payments even as home prices ease
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Would-be homebuyers are willing to take on sharply higher mortgage payments, even as home prices have begun to pull back this year. The median monthly payment listed on applications for home purchase loans jumped 14.1% in May from a year earlier to an all-time high $2,165, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The May figure also represents a 2.5% increase from April. The size of the mortgage and the interest rate on the loan influence how large the monthly payment on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage will be -- two housing market variables that have ballooned in recent years.
Britney Spears says Wembanyama's security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama says he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. Wembanyama said Thursday he wasn’t told that Spears was the person who grabbed him until hours later. Spears filed a police report saying she was struck by a security guard. She said in social media posts that she did not grab Wembanyama. She said she only tapped him on the shoulder so she could congratulate him on his success. Spears said she was “back handed” and nearly knocked to the ground.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.