PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Many American cities have been excavating water mains, revealing lead pipes and leaving them there. The work’s disruption of the pipe can also spike lead levels, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. It’s a common practice that some people who study lead poisoning say is immoral. Many cities say they can leave the pipes and use chemical treatment instead. But that isn’t foolproof, and the Biden administration has said it wants all 9.2 million lead pipes in the U.S. replaced. Some cities are finding ways to avoid leaving the lead in the ground — including even Detroit, which managed to come up with the money despite bankruptcy.
Deputies accused a Texas sheriff of corruption and dysfunction. Then came the mass shooting
COLDSPRING, Texas (AP) — Sheriff Greg Capers was the picture of a Texas lawman as he announced the capture of a suspected mass shooter. But his turn in the national spotlight belied years of complaints about corruption and dysfunction previously unknown outside San Jacinto County. An Associated Press investigation led the sheriff’s office to disclose that deputies took nearly four times as long as Capers initially said to arrive at the April 28 mass shooting. Former deputies say Capers’ staff neglects basic police work while pursuing asset seizures. Capers’ second-in-command says the sheriff initially gave his “best guestimation” about the response time and that the accusations against him are lies.
Stymied by the Supreme Court, Biden wants voters to have the final say on his agenda
WASHINGTON (AP) — After major blows to his agenda by the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden is intent on making sure voters will have the final say. As Biden heads into the 2024 election, he's running not only against the Republicans who control one-half of Congress but also against the conservative bloc that dominates the nation’s highest court. It’s a subtle but significant shift in approach toward the Supreme Court, treating it more like a political entity even as Biden stops short of calling for an overhaul. And that shift is becoming apparent in everything from the White House’s messaging to its legal strategy.
Russia reports intercepting a missile over annexed Crimea and briefly halts traffic on key bridge
Russian-installed authorities in the Crimean peninsula have reported shooting down a cruise missile near the city of Kerch and briefly suspending traffic on the Kerch bridge that links the annexed territory to Russia. In the nearby Russian region of Rostov, authorities also reported shooting down a missile. Such attacks far beyond the front line have become common during the war in Ukraine that has just surpassed its 500-day mark. Last October, a massive explosion severely damaged the Kerch bridge, leaving it out of commission for weeks. In what appeared to be the first direct admission of Kyiv’s involvement, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar listed the attack among the country’s main achievements in the war so far, prompting condemnations from Russian officials.
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
An Oklahoma judge has thrown out a lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, dashing an effort to obtain some measure of legal justice by survivors of the deadly racist rampage. Judge Caroline Wall on Friday dismissed with prejudice the lawsuit trying to force the city and others to make recompense for the destruction of the once-thriving Black district known as Greenwood. The order comes in a case by three survivors of the attack. They are all now over 100 years old and sued in 2020 with the hope of seeing what their attorney called “justice in their lifetime.”
Accused Philadelphia shooter may have begun his spree nearly two days earlier than police thought
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia district attorney says one of five shooting victims believed to have been killed in the city during a spree on July 3 appears to have been fatally shot almost two full days before the mass shooting reported last week. District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement Sunday that police were accidentally dispatched to the wrong address after an early morning 911 call on July 2. That appears to have been when 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Jr. was killed. But police didn't discover Wamah's body that night because they were sent to the wrong address. Instead, he was identified two days later when police say Kimbrady Carriker fatally shot four other people.
UN chief says Sudan is on the brink of a 'full-scale civil war' after nearly 3 months of fighting
CAIRO (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says Sudan is on the brink of a “full-scale civil war,” as fierce clashes between rival generals continued unabated in the capital, Khartoum. He warned that the war is likely to destabilize the entire region. Sudan descended into chaos after months of tension between the military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and his rival Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, exploded into open fighting in mid-April. Guterres also condemned an airstrike Saturday that health authorities said killed at least 22 people in Omdurman, a city just across the Nile from the capital, Khartoum. He also decried the large-scale violence and casualties in the western region of Darfur.
Y2K fashion has taken over. And Gen Z is loving it
NEW YORK (AP) — What comes to mind when you hear the phrase Y2K? Here's a hint: It's no longer about a computer glitch that could have made the world go haywire at the end of 1999. Today Y2K is all about fashion, with people trading in their skinny jeans for cargo pants. Retailers say Gen Z is fueling the market for the return of fashion choices from the early 2000s. And there are no signs of it letting up. The latest shift shows how Gen Z adapts to trends on social media, particularly TikTok. That leaves retailers like Walmart hurrying to catch up.
‘Insidious 5’ topples 'Indiana Jones' before ‘Mission: Impossible’ launches
Indiana Jones’ reign atop the box office was short-lived. In its second weekend in theaters, the Disney release was usurped by another franchise fifth -– “Insidious: The Red Door.” The horror film starring and directed by Patrick Wilson scared up $32.7 million in ticket sales from 3,188 theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” fell 56% to take second place with $26.5 million, while third place went to Angel Studios “Sound of Freedom.” The raunchy, R-rated comedy “Joy Ride” also made its theatrical debut this weekend in 2,820 locations and earned an underwhelming $5.9 million to take sixth place.
Iga Swiatek finally reaches the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Novak Djokovic's match was suspended
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-seeded Iga Swiatek saved two match points and came back to beat Belinda Bencic 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time. Sunday's victory extended Swiatek’s unbeaten run to 14 matches. That included a run to her fourth Grand Slam title at the French Open last month. Swiatek has won three championships at Roland Garros and one at the U.S. Open. But she never had been past the fourth round at the All England Club. Swiatek had a 37-match winning streak snapped during a third-round loss at Wimbledon a year ago. Bencic won the singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
