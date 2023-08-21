Southern California prepares for more floods as post-Tropical Storm Hilary brings more rain
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary deluged arid parts of Mexico and then drenched Southern California from the coast to inland mountains and deserts, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers. Millions expected more flooding and mudslides Monday, even as the storm weakened to a post-tropical storm. The storm first made landfall in Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula on Sunday in a sparsely populated area about 150 miles south of Ensenada. One person drowned. It then moved through mudslide-prone Tijuana. The first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, Hilary dropped more than half an average year’s worth of rain on some areas, including the desert resort city of Palm Springs.
Immigrant workers’ lives, livelihoods and documents in limbo after the Hawaii fire
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — For foreign workers, Lahaina was an oasis. Lured by plentiful jobs, a laid-back lifestyle and gorgeous scenery, immigrants had flocked to the Hawaiian town from all over the world. Their presence boosted Lahaina’s percentage of foreign-born residents to 32% and they contributed significantly to the community. But after fires whipped by hurricane-force winds leveled the town earlier this month, many have lost their lives, livelihoods and even their documents. Not everyone survived the inferno. Those who did must now navigate an uncertain path forward — to stay or to go, and if so, how?
Trump and his allies double down on election lies after indictments for trying to undo 2020 results
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is doubling down on debunked claims about the 2020 election as he fights criminal charges that he sought to overturn the will of the voters and seeks a second term. The former president says he plans to produce new evidence, presumably during his trial, showing fraud in Georgia — even though dozens of courts, independent audits and external investigations have found no evidence of significant fraud in the election. While Trump's use of old, discredited claims about the election may not win him many new voters, they may help rally Republicans who refuse to accept Joe Biden's win and help Trump raise money for his legal defense.
Global food security is at crossroads as rice shortages and surging prices hit the most vulnerable
Countries worldwide are scrambling to secure rice after a partial ban on exports by India cut global supplies by roughly a fifth. Global food security is already under threat since Russia halted an agreement allowing Ukraine to export wheat and the El Nino weather phenomenon hampers rice production. Now, rice prices are soaring, and it's putting the most vulnerable people in some of the poorest nations at risk. Vietnam’s rice export prices, for instance, have reached a 15-year high. Even before India’s restrictions, countries already were frantically buying rice in anticipation of scarcity later when the El Nino hit, creating a supply crunch and spiking prices.
AP PHOTOS: Hiding beneath normality, daily life in Kyiv conceals the burdens of war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Life in the capital of a war-torn country seems normal on the surface. In the mornings, people rush to work holding their cups of coffee, the streets are busy with cars at peak hours and in the evenings restaurants are packed with people ordering food. But the truth is in the detail. Numerous buildings bear the scars of Russian attacks, and people’s faces bear the traces of sleepless nights, fatigue and grief. Reflections on death have become commonplace during the second year of the Russian war in Ukraine. And at night, streets are empty after the midnight curfew comes into force.
Rights group says Saudi Arabian border guards fired on and killed hundreds of Ethiopian migrants
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A rights group alleges that border guards in Saudi Arabia fired machine guns and launched mortars at Ethiopians trying to cross into the kingdom from Yemen, likely killing hundreds of the unarmed migrants. The report by Human Rights Watch cited eyewitness reports of attacks by troops and images that showed dead bodies and burial sites on migrant routes. The United Nations already has questioned Saudi Arabia about its troops opening fire on the migrants in an escalating pattern of attacks along its southern border with war-torn Yemen. A Saudi government official, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak publicly, called the Human Rights Watch report “unfounded and not based on reliable sources,” without offering evidence to support the assertion.
UK judge set to sentence nurse Lucy Letby for murders of 7 babies and attempted murders of 6
LONDON (AP) — A judge is set to sentence Lucy Letby for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others while working as a neonatal nurse at a hospital in northern England. Justice James Goss on Monday could level the most severe sentence possible under British law by imposing a whole-life order to ensure that Letby will spend the rest of her life behind bars. Following 22 days of deliberations, a jury at Manchester Crown Court convicted the 33-year-old of killing the babies over a yearlong period that saw her prey on the vulnerabilities of sick newborns and their anxious parents.
A presidential runoff is likely in Ecuador between an ally of ex-president and a banana tycoon’s son
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — The vote count in Ecuador's special presidential election points to a leftist backed by the country’s fugitive ex-president likely facing a runoff with the son of a banana tycoon. Ecuadorians voted on Sunday amid unprecedented violence that even claimed the life of a presidential candidate at the end of a campaign rally less than two weeks before the election. Leftist Luisa González appears set to advance to an Oct. 15 runoff. That's according to early results released by electoral authorities. She will likely face Daniel Noboa, a former lawmaker and the son of Alvaro Noboa, who built his wealth on a huge banana-growing and exporting business.
The GOP presidential debate puts a spotlight on Wisconsin, one of the few remaining swing states
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — When Republican candidates for president gather for their first debate Wednesday in Milwaukee, the spotlight will not only be on them but also on Wisconsin’s role as one of a shrinking handful of genuine battleground states. Republicans who chose Milwaukee for the first debate and for the national convention in 11 months are clearly aware of Wisconsin’s well-earned status as a swing state. Four of the past six presidential elections have been decided by less than a percentage point in the state. Wisconsin stands with Georgia, Arizona and Nevada as widely accepted true battleground states that could swing either way. And it’s been that way in Wisconsin for more than 20 years.
A Republican lawsuit threatens a Biden immigration policy thousands have used to come to the US
WASHINGTON (AP) — A trial this week will shine a spotlight on a key part of President Joe Biden's immigration policy. Under the humanitarian parole program, the U.S. allows up to 30,000 people monthly from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The program started for Venezuelans in fall 2022 was expanded in January. People taking part must have a financial sponsor in the U.S. and can then stay for two years and get a work permit. The Biden administration argues the program is vital in its strategy to reduce stress on the U.S.-Mexico border. But in a lawsuit, Republican-leaning states say the administration is usurping the power of Congress.
