Zelenskyy hails Ukraine's soldiers from a symbolic Black Sea island to mark 500 days of war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has marked the 500th day of the war by hailing the country’s soldiers in a video from a Black Sea island that became the symbol of Ukraine’s resilience in the face of the Russian invasion. Speaking in a video from Snake Island released Saturday, Zelenskyy honored the Ukrainian soldiers who fought for the island and all other defenders of the country, saying that, while small, the island “is a great proof that Ukraine will regain every bit of its territory.” Intense battles continue to rage in Ukraine's south and east on Saturday. A Russian strike on the eastern town of Lyman killed eight civilians.
Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden leaves on Sunday for Europe, where he'll spend time in three nations tending to alliances that have been tested by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The first stop is London, where Biden will meet on Monday with King Charles III for the first time since he was crowned. Next is the centerpiece of the trip, the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Alliance leaders will debate the war and revise plans for dealing with Russian aggression. The final stop is in Helsinki, where Biden is expected to celebrate the expanding alliance, with Finland as the newest member of NATO.
Top Republicans are gearing up to investigate the Hunter Biden case. Here's what to know.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republicans who lead three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department’s handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. Leaders of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Accountability, and Ways and Means committees have opened a joint investigation into whistleblower claims of improper interference in the federal case into President Joe Biden’s youngest son. The Justice Department has denied the claims. The congressional inquiry was opened days after it was announced last month that Hunter Biden will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors.
Iowa GOP schedules Jan. 15 for leadoff presidential caucuses. It's on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republicans say the party’s presidential nominating caucuses will be held Jan. 15, on the federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. That announcement Saturday puts the first votes of the 2024 election a little more than six months away as the GOP tries to reclaim the White House. White House candidates have campaigned in Iowa since last winter, but there has been some uncertainty about the date for the caucuses that have by tradition kicked off the Republican selection process for a nominee. What’s changed is the Democratic National Committee’s election calendar, dropping Iowa as its first contest.
An Iowa meteorologist started talking about climate change on newscasts. Then came the harassment
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — TV meteorologist Chris Gloninger faced intensifying harassment as he did more reporting on climate change during local newscasts. A man who sent him a series of threatening emails was charged with third-degree harassment. The Des Moines station where he worked asked him to dial back his coverage, facing what he called an understandable pressure to maintain ratings. So on June 21, he announced that he was leaving KCCI — and his 18-year career in broadcast journalism altogether. Gloninger’s experience is all too common among meteorologists across the country who are encountering reactions from viewers as they tie climate change to extreme temperatures, blizzards, tornadoes and floods in their local newscasts.
Airstrike in Sudanese city kills at least 22, officials say, amid fighting between rival generals
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s Ministry of Health says an airstrike in the city of Omdurman has killed at least 22 people. It says the attack took place Saturday on the Dar es Salaam neighborhood and wounded an unspecified number of people. The assault was one of the deadliest in urban areas in the capital and elsewhere in Sudan since fighting between the military and the powerful paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces began. The RSF blamed the military for striking residential areas in Omdurman, where fighting has raged between the warring factions, according to residents. The military has reportedly attempted to cut off a crucial supply line for the paramilitary force there.
Climate change ratchets up the stress on farmworkers on the front lines of a warming Earth
As Earth this week set and then repeatedly broke unofficial records for average global heat, it served as a reminder of a danger that climate change is making steadily worse for farmworkers and others who labor outside. Farm workers are 35 times more likely to die of heat exposure than workers in other industries, according to the National Institutes of Health. But there is no federal heat standard that ensures their health and safety. California is one of the few states that has adopted its own standards, including keeping fresh and cool water nearby and providing access to shade. Edgar Franks, who has spent years working in fields in Texas and Washington state, describes working on farms in the heat as “a matter of life and death.”
As whiskey and bourbon business booms, beloved distillers face pushback over taxes and emissions
MULBERRY, Tenn. (AP) — The whiskey and bourbon makers of Tennessee and Kentucky have long been beloved in their communities, where they provide jobs and the pride of a successful homegrown industry. But the distillers' runaway success in recent years and accompanying rapid growth has led to conflicts. In Kentucky, where 95% of the world’s bourbon is manufactured, counties are revolting after the legislature voted to phase out a tax they have depended on to fund schools, roads and utilities. Neighbors in both states have been fighting industry expansion, lodging complaints over a destructive black fungus coating homes and killing trees, the loss of prime farm land and liquor-themed tourist developments that are more Disneyland than distillery tour.
Six killed when small plane crashes, bursts into flames in field near Southern California airport
MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say six people were killed when a small plane crashed and burst into flames in a field near a Southern California airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C550 business jet went down around 4:15 a.m. Saturday in Murrieta, about 80 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Fire officials say it took more than an hour to extinguish the flames, which had engulfed the plane and charred about an acre of vegetation just north of French Valley Airport in Riverside County. The sheriff's department says everyone on board died at the scene. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
Megan Rapinoe says she'll retire after the NWSL season and her 4th World Cup
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is ready to retire after an illustrious career in which she won an Olympic gold medal, two World Cups and never shied away from using her platform to spotlight social issues. The 38-year-old Rapinoe announced Saturday her fourth World Cup will be her last and she’ll officially retire with the OL Reign at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season. Rapinoe and the U.S. team are aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.
