Ukraine's president hails the country's soldiers from a Black Sea island to mark 500 days of war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has marked the 500th day of the war by hailing the country’s soldiers in a video from a Black Sea island that became the symbol of Ukraine’s resilience in the face of the Russian invasion. Speaking in a video from Snake Island released Saturday, Zelenskyy honored the Ukrainian soldiers who fought for the island and all other defenders of the country, saying that, while small, the island “is a great proof that Ukraine will regain every bit of its territory.” Intense battles continued to rage in the country’s east and south on Saturday. A Russian strike on the eastern town of Lyman killed eight civilians.
Top Republicans are gearing up to investigate the Hunter Biden case. Here's what to know.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department’s handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. Leaders of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Accountability, and Ways and Means committees have opened a joint investigation into whistleblower claims of improper interference in the federal case into President Joe Biden’s youngest son. The Justice Department has denied the claims. The congressional inquiry was opened days after it was announced last month that Hunter Biden will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors.
Harassment of TV meteorologists reflects broader anti-science, anti-media trends
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — TV meteorologist Chris Gloninger faced intensifying harassment as he did more reporting on climate change during local newscasts. A man who sent him a series of threatening emails was charged with third-degree harassment. The Des Moines station where he worked asked him to dial back his coverage, facing what he called an understandable pressure to maintain ratings. So on June 21, he announced that he was leaving KCCI — and his 18-year career in broadcast journalism altogether. Gloninger’s experience is all too common among meteorologists across the country who are encountering reactions from viewers as they tie climate change to extreme temperatures, blizzards, tornadoes and floods in their local newscasts.
NATO summit host Lithuania is a small country with a loud voice, especially when it comes to Russia
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — One of the smallest members of NATO is preparing to hold one of the most important summits in the alliance’s 74-year history. Russia's war on Ukraine has dragged on for 17 months. Like its Baltic neighbors, Lithuania is among the strongest backers of Ukraine. And it's one of the loudest advocates for protecting NATO’s eastern borders against any future Russian aggression. But Dalia Grybauskaite, Lithuania’s former president, tells the AP that she's unsure whether allied leaders understand how dangerous Russian President Vladimir Putin can still be. At their summit, she says “I doubt that the decision on Ukraine’s future will be precise and affirmative.”
Climate change ratchets up the stress on farmworkers on the front lines of a warming Earth
As Earth this week set and then repeatedly broke unofficial records for average global heat, it served as a reminder of a danger that climate change is making steadily worse for farmworkers and others who labor outside. Farm workers are 35 times more likely to die of heat exposure than workers in other industries, according to the National Institutes of Health. But there is no federal heat standard that ensures their health and safety. California is one of the few states that has adopted its own standards, including keeping fresh and cool water nearby and providing access to shade. Edgar Franks, who has spent years working in fields in Texas and Washington state, describes working on farms in the heat as “a matter of life and death.”
As whiskey and bourbon business booms, beloved distillers face pushback over taxes and emissions
MULBERRY, Tenn. (AP) — The whiskey and bourbon makers of Tennessee and Kentucky have long been beloved in their communities, where they provide jobs and the pride of a successful homegrown industry. But the distillers' runaway success in recent years and accompanying rapid growth has led to conflicts. In Kentucky, where 95% of the world’s bourbon is manufactured, counties are revolting after the legislature voted to phase out a tax they have depended on to fund schools, roads and utilities. Neighbors in both states have been fighting industry expansion, lodging complaints over a destructive black fungus coating homes and killing trees, the loss of prime farm land and liquor-themed tourist developments that are more Disneyland than distillery tour.
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, is one big step closer to freedom
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten is one step closer to being released from prison after California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he'll no longer fight her parole. Van Houten has been in prison for 53 years for participating in two fatal stabbings at Manson's direction. Van Houten's attorney Nancy Tetreault says the state parole board must give one final sign-off and Van Houten could be out in weeks. Newsom rejected parole for Van Houten three times. But a state appeals court in May said she should be released. Newsom said Friday he won't fight the decision as an appeal is unlikely to succeed.
A German county elected a far-right candidate for the first time since the Nazi era, raising concern
SONNEBERG, Germany (AP) — The election of the first head of a county administration by the far-right Alternative of Germany in a rural eastern region recently has led to concern among opponents of the party. The recent win comes as national polls show support for the party at record levels. Even the fact that the party is under surveillance by the domestic state intelligence agency for its close ties to far-right extremists didn't stop a majority in Sonneberg county from voting for them. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tried to downplay the result by pointing to far-right populist successes in other countries. But others say it's different in Germany where Adolf Hitler's Nazi party was responsible for the Holocaust and World War II.
Capitol rioter linked to Proud Boys gets 5 years in prison for pepper-spraying police
A Florida man prosecutors say is affiliated with the Proud Boys extremist group has been sentenced to five years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as they tried to defend the U.S. Capitol. The sentencing in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack came Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C. Prosecutors say Barry Ramey also tried to intimidate an FBI agent investigating Ramey before his arrest by anonymously calling the agent and reciting the agent’s home address. Ramey has been locked up since his April 2022 arrest. His lawyer said in court papers that her client understands “the gravity of his actions.”
Analysis: The Wemby Show is underway, and opening night was a circus
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The final numbers for Victor Wembanyama in his Summer League debut: nine points on 2-for-13 shooting, eight rebounds, five blocked shots, three assists. None of it mattered much. The Wemby Show is underway. The outcome on Friday night will be forgotten in the next couple days. But for the 17,500 people who bought tickets, most of them just to say they saw Wembanyama’s first time sweating in a Spurs game uniform, it was a night to remember.
