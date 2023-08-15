How the Georgia indictment against Donald Trump may be the biggest yet and other case takeaways
The fourth indictment of former President Donald Trump may be the most sweeping yet. The 98-page document approved by a Fulton County Grand Jury on Monday charges Trump and 18 other defendants with taking part in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election. That makes it even wider-ranging than the federal indictment for similar activities earlier this month. Like that federal indictment, this one is likely to be challenged by Trump's legal team as a violation of his First Amendment rights. Procedural problems on Monday gave Trump an opening to challenge the indictment as politically-motivated. But his legal bills are mounting.
Hawaii works to identify 99 confirmed dead after Maui wildfires as teams intensify search
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii officials are working painstakingly to identify the 99 people confirmed killed in wildfires that ravaged Maui. They expect to release the first names Tuesday, even as teams intensify the search for more dead in neighborhoods reduced to ash. A week after a blaze tore through historic Lahaina, many who survived have started moving into hundreds of hotel rooms set aside for displaced locals. The police chief said Monday that crews using cadaver dogs have scoured about 25% of the search area. Gov. Josh Green asked for patience and space to do the search properly as authorities became overwhelmed with requests to visit the burn area.
They were alone in a fight to survive. Maui residents had moments to make life-or-death choices
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — As the Maui wildfire approached, residents of Lahaina had moments to make decisions that would determine whether they lived or died. It became a harrowing, narrow window of time in one of the most lethal natural disasters the country has seen in years. There were no sirens, no one to tell people what to do. Residents were on their own to choose whether to stay or to run. Some survived out of luck. They fled in cars or on foot, or heard from neighbors and people fleeing nearby which direction was safe. Some helped people over the seawall that separates the town from the ocean. Almost 100 deaths have been confirmed, and more are expected, while those who lived are haunted by what they endured.
Massive explosion at a gas station in Russia's Dagestan kills 35 and injures scores more
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say a massive explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan has killed 35 people and injured scores of others. They say three of those killed in the explosion Monday night were children. It happened on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region’s capital. A fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby gas station, triggering the blast. It was Russia's deadliest accident since April 2022, when a fire at a defense research facility in Tver north of Moscow killed 22 people and injured a dozen more.
Russia's central bank makes huge interest rate hike to try to prop up falling ruble
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia’s central bank has made a big interest rate hike in an emergency move designed to fight inflation and strengthen the ruble. This week, the country’s currency reached its lowest value since early in the war with Ukraine. The decision Tuesday comes as Moscow increases military spending and Western sanctions weigh on its energy exports. That has dragged down the ruble. Analysts say the flagging currency doesn't mean the Russian economy is in freefall — though it is facing challenges, including rising prices for households and businesses. A lower exchange rate allows Moscow to transfer the dollars it earns from selling oil and natural gas into more rubles to pay pensions and run government agencies.
Political leader in Ecuador is killed less than a week after presidential candidate's assassination
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — The unprecedented violence affecting Ecuador has claimed the life of another political leader, bringing the number of politics-related slayings within the last four weeks to three, including that of a presidential candidate. Monday's fatal shooting of Pedro Briones, a local leader of Revolución Ciudadana, the party of former President Rafael Correa, was confirmed by Luisa González, the frontrunner in Sunday’s special presidential election and member of the same party. The shooting happened in the northern province of Esmeraldas. Briones was a political leader in the rural area of San Mateo de Esmeraldas. On Wednesday, presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed at a political rally.
Texas wants Planned Parenthood to repay millions of dollars
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas wants Planned Parenthood to give back millions of dollars in Medicaid reimbursements and pay far more in fines on top of that. The case goes before a federal judge Tuesday in Texas. The lawsuit appears to be the first of its kind brought by a state against the nation's largest abortion provider. At issue is money Planned Parenthood received for health services for low-income women before Texas removed the organization from the state’s Medicaid program in 2021. Planned Parenthood has about three dozen health clinics in Texas, where abortion has been outlawed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. It's unclear when the judge will rule.
A strong tropical storm is lashing parts of Japan and disrupting holiday travel
TOKYO (AP) — A strong tropical storm is lashing central and western Japan with heavy rain and high winds, causing flooding and power blackouts and paralyzing transportation as many people were traveling for a Buddhist holiday week. Lan weakened from a typhoon early Tuesday morning and made landfall in the central prefecture of Wakayama with sustained winds of up to 55 mph. The storm reportedly injured about 20 people, caused rivers to overflow, damaged some buildings and paralyzed traffic. Local municipalities advised more than 230,000 residents to take shelter in safer buildings such as community centers. A foot of rain could fall in parts of central Japan through Wednesday morning.
Israel may uproot ancient Christian mosaic near Armageddon. Where it could go next sparks outcry
TEL MEGIDDO, Israel (AP) — An ancient Holy Land mosaic inscribed with an early reference to Jesus as God is at the center of a controversy that has riled archaeologists. Should the centuries-old decorated floor, located near the prophesied site of Armageddon, be uprooted and loaned to a U.S. museum that has been criticized for past acquisition practices? Israeli officials are considering just that. The proposed loan to the Museum of the Bible in Washington also underscores the deepening ties between Israel and evangelical Christians in the U.S, whom Israel has come to count on for political support, tourism dollars and other benefits.
Some athletes with a fear of flying are leaning on greater resources than their predecessors
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Professional sports are a difficult career for athletes or coaches with a fear of flying. Hall of Fame football coach John Madden famously insisted on traveling across the United States by bus. Soccer star Dennis Bergkamp from the Netherlands was nicknamed “The Non-Flying Dutchman" for his refusal to travel by air. There's no getting around air travel in big-time sports, but at least some athletes are being more proactive, like Giants star Joc Pederson. He's worked with San Francisco's staff to overcome his anxiety with meditation, visualization and calculated breath work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.