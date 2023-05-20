Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Hiroshima for G7 summit as world leaders sanction Russia
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Japan for diplomatic talks with the leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies as they tighten sanctions meant to punish Moscow over its 15-month invasion of Ukraine. Japan says Zelenskyy’s decision to visit Hiroshima stems from his “strong wish” to participate in talks with the Group of Seven and other countries that will influence his nation’s defense against Russia. Bolstering international support is a key priority for Ukraine as it prepares for what is seen as a major push intended to take back territory seized by Russia in the war that began in February last year.
2024 Republican hopefuls rush to defend Marine who put NYC subway rider in fatal chokehold
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential hopefuls have rushed to support Daniel Penny, a white U.S. Marine veteran who was caught on video pinning an agitated Black subway passenger to the floor in a fatal chokehold. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the nation to show Penny that “America’s got his back.” Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley called for New York’s governor to pardon Penny, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy donated $10,000 to his legal defense fund. Top Republicans have tried to make rising crime rates a political liability for Democrats. Democrats and racial justice advocates counter that GOP messaging around restoring “law and order” plays on deep-seated racism.
FACT FOCUS: Who’s to blame for the national debt? It’s more complicated than one culprit
As political leaders work to reach a deal to raise the debt ceiling, some online have pointed fingers as to who is to blame for the national debt. One online claim argues former President Donald Trump increased the debt “more than any other President in American history.” While the debt did increase a lot during the Trump era, it wasn't the highest increase. Moreover, experts say, attributing the debt to one president glosses over a lot of complexities — including the fact that spending decisions are made by lawmakers, too, and policies put in place by one administration affect the debt down the line.
How the US helping Ukraine acquire F-16s shows that for military aid, 'no' can become 'yes'
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has once again buckled under pressure from European allies and Ukraine’s leaders and agreed to provide more sophisticated weapons to the war effort. This time it’s all about F-16 fighter jets. Ukraine has long begged for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge as it battles Russia’s invasion, now in its second year. And this new plan opens the door for several nations to supply the fourth-generation aircraft and for the U.S. to help train the pilots. So far, however, the U.S. has provided no details and said decisions on when, how many, and who will supply the F-16s will be made in the months ahead while the training is underway.
COVID emergency orders are among `greatest intrusions on civil liberties,' Justice Gorsuch says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch says emergency measures taken during the COVID-19 crisis that killed more than 1 million Americans were perhaps “the greatest intrusions on civil liberties in the peacetime history of this country.” The 55-year-old conservative justice points to orders closing schools, restricting church services, mandating vaccines and prohibiting evictions. Gorsuch's broadside is aimed at local, state and federal officials, and even his own colleagues. He says officials issued emergency decrees “on a breathtaking scale.” His comments came in an eight-page statement that accompanied an order formally dismissing a case involving the use of the Title 42 policy to prevent asylum seekers from entering the United States.
Jim Brown Appreciation: Remembering Hall of Fame running back's lasting impact on and off field
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jim Brown was both extraordinary and extraordinarily complicated. One man. Many versions. His greatness on the football field is beyond reproach. For generations, Brown, who died Thursday night peacefully at his home in Los Angeles, has long been the standard of excellence for running backs, a freakish blend of brute power and blazing speed who in many ways changed the NFL forever. But Brown, who retired to pursue a film career, was also a civil rights pioneer whose image was tarnished by accusations of domestic violence against women.
Meet the influential new player on transgender health bills
A nonprofit that describes itself as a collection of doctors and others uniting to “protect healthcare from a radical, divisive, and discriminatory ideology” has become a significant presence in statehouses. Do No Harm got its start in early 2022 by focusing its criticisms of diversity initiatives in medicine before branching out to transgender health. And despite a nonprofit tax status that limited its involvement in legislation, it created an initiative to restrict gender-affirming care for youths, offered a model bill that an AP analysis found has been used in at least three states, and has sent people to testify in statehouses.
Repelled by high car prices, Americans are holding on to their vehicles longer than ever
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Americans are keeping their cars longer than ever. The average age of a passenger vehicle on U.S. roads hit a record 12.5 years this year, according to data gathered by S&P Global Mobility. Sedans are even older, on average — 13.6 years. Blame it mainly on the pandemic, which triggered a shortage of automotive computer chips, the vital component that runs everything from radios to gas pedals to transmissions. The shortage drastically slowed assembly lines, making new vehicles scarce just when consumers were increasingly eager to buy. Prices surged to record highs. And though they’ve eased somewhat, the cost of a vehicle still feels punishingly expensive to many Americans, especially when coupled with now much-higher loan rates.
In Cannes, Harrison Ford bids adieu to Indiana Jones
CANNES, France (AP) — If last year’s Cannes was partially defined by its tribute to “Top Gun Maverick” star Tom Cruise, this year’s has belonged to Harrison Ford. The 80-year-old Ford is retiring Indiana Jones, and saying goodbye to one of cinema’s most iconic swashbucklers after he first debuted, with fedora and whip, more than 40 years ago. It’s been a moving farewell tour — most of all for Ford, who has teared up frequently along the way. Ford said Friday that it's been like watching “a relic of your life” pass by. Ford says he loves the character of Indy “and what it brought it my life.”
'A day of joy': Brittney Griner makes WNBA season debut after being jailed in Russia
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brittney Griner had 18 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots for the Phoenix Mercury in her first WNBA regular-season game since being jailed in Russia. The Los Angeles Sparks won 94-71 in the teams' opener. Griner was back in action after being detained in Russia on drug-related charges. The 32-year-old center was arrested at Moscow airport in February 2022 after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She returned to the U.S. in December as part of a high-profile prisoner swap. Griner hugged Vice President Kamala Harris before the game.
