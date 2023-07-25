Study finds climate change fingerprints on July heat waves in Europe, China and America
Climate change’s sweaty fingerprints are all over the July heat waves gripping much of the globe. A new study finds these intense and deadly hot spells in the American Southwest and Southern Europe could not have occurred without it. Tuesday's study finds the increase in heat-trapping gases from the burning of fossil fuels has made a third simultaneous heat wave — one in China — 50 times more likely. An ever-warming world also made the European heat wave 4.5 degrees Fahrenheit hotter, the one in the United States and Mexico 3.6 degrees warmer and the Chinese one 1.8 degrees toastier.
Anger grows in Ukraine's port city of Odesa after Russian bombardment hits beloved historic sites
ODESA, Ukraine (AP) — In just a week, Russia has fired dozens of missiles and drones at the Odesa region of Ukraine, hitting the historic city center that had been largely spared since the beginning of the war. Among the places struck was the Transfiguration Cathedral, which stands at the heart of the city’s romantic, notorious past and its deep roots in both Ukrainian and Russian culture. Before the war, many in Odesa saw themselves as more than simply Ukrainian. There were rumors, spread by Kremlin propaganda, that the city would welcome Russian soldiers. But they turned out to be false. Now that the city has come under an onslaught of attacks, it has become even more defiant.
Biden administration sues Texas governor over Rio Grande buoy barrier that’s meant to stop migrants
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department is suing Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over a floating barrier that the state placed on the Rio Grande to stop migrants from entering the U.S. The lawsuit filed Monday asks a court to force Texas to remove a line of bright orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys that the Biden administration says raises humanitarian and environmental concerns. The buoys are the latest escalation of Texas’ border security operation that also includes razor-wire fencing and arresting migrants on trespassing charges. Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter that defended Texas’ right to install the barrier. He accused the president of putting migrants at risk by not doing more to deter them from making the journey to the U.S.
Israeli doctors walk off the job and more strikes are threatened after law weakening courts passes
JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israeli doctors walked out of work, labor leaders threatened a general strike and senior justices rushed home from a trip abroad. That came a day after the government approved a law weakening the country’s Supreme Court that critics say will erode the system of checks and balances. Four leading Israeli newspapers covered their front pages in black ink. It was an ominous image paid for by an alliance of high-tech companies. Monday’s vote was on the first of a series of measures that make up Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s divisive judicial overhaul. It came despite seven months of fierce popular resistance, Netanyahu’s promises of an eventual compromise and a rare warning against the overhaul from Israel’s closest ally, the United States.
Safety net with holes? Programs to help crime victims can leave them fronting bills
Thousands of crime victims each year are confronted with the difficult financial reality of state compensation programs that are billed as safety nets to offset costs like funerals, medical care, relocation and other needs. Many programs require victims to pay for those expenses first and exhaust all means of payment before they reimburse costs, often at rates that don’t fully cover expenses. The programs also struggle under often unstable funding mechanisms that leave their budgets vulnerable to shortages and the changing priorities of lawmakers. Well-intentioned prison and criminal justice reforms aimed at reducing incarceration have caused shortfalls in some states that rely heavily on court or prison fines and fees for funding.
For Emmett Till's family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
President Joe Biden is expected to sign a proclamation establishing a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teenager from Chicago whose abduction, torture and killing in Mississippi in 1955 helped propel the civil rights movement. The Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument will be located across three sites in Illinois and Mississippi and will be federally protected places. Till’s family members and a national organization seeking to preserve Black cultural heritage sites say their work protecting the Till legacy continues after the Democratic president’s signing Tuesday. The Till relatives and the preservationists are raising money to restore each of the sites for inclusion in the National Park System.
A firefighting plane crashes as fires rage out of control and new evacuations are ordered in Greece
RHODES, Greece (AP) — A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece as authorities battled fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. The crash occurred on the island of Evia and was aired in a state television broadcast that showed the low-flying aircraft disappearing into a canyon before a fireball was seen moments later. A third successive heat wave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40 degrees Celsius — about 104 degrees Fahrenheit — across parts of the country on Tuesday, after more nighttime evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days.
Wildfires across Algeria have killed 25 people, including 10 soldiers who were battling the flames
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The Algerian government says wildfires raging across the country have killed 25 people and injured about 50. The Defense Ministry says Monday that includes 10 soldiers killed while trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures. The Interior Ministry says at least 1,500 people were evacuated. Wildfires, some spread by strong winds, moved across forests and agricultural areas in 16 regions. That caused 97 blazes in the north African country. The largest and deadliest fires ravaged parts of the Kabyle region east of Algiers. It wasn’t immediately clear over what period of time the casualties happened, but the fires have been burning for several days.
China removes its outspoken foreign minister, fueling rumors of rivalries within the Communist Party
BEIJING (AP) — China has removed the country's outspoken foreign minister, Qin Gang, from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi. In an announcement on Tuesday evening, state media gave no reason for Qin's removal. The development comes after Qin dropped out of sight almost a month ago amid speculation over his personal affairs and political rivalries. The ministry has provided no information about Qin's status in keeping with the ruling Communist Party’s standard approach to personnel matters within a highly opaque political system where the media and free speech are severely restricted.
Saquon Barkley, Giants settle on 1-year deal worth up to $11 million, AP source says
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants settled on a contract for the star running back just in time for training camp, with him signing a one-year contract worth up to $11 million. That's according to a person close to the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Giants had not announced the signing of the player they had placed the franchise tag on in March. The deal adds $909,000 in incentives to the $10.1 million Barkley will earn playing under the franchise tag. It came on the day players reported to training came in New Jersey and a day before they started practice for the 2023 season.
