Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — An unusual late-summer storm turned a week-long counterculture fest into a sloppy mess, with tens of thousands of partygoers stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets in the northern Nevada desert. The gathering in the Black Rock Desert about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Reno attracts nearly 80,000 artists, musicians and activists and for a mix of wilderness camping and avant-garde performances. More a half-inch of rain fell at the festival site on Friday, the National Weather Service in Reno said, with more coming Saturday and Sunday. Organizers closed the festival to vehicles after one death was reported. Officials provided no details of the fatality.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker. Zelenskyy made the announcement on his official Telegram account, writing that new leadership was needed after Reznikov went through "more than 550 days of full-scale war.” Later in his nightly address, Zelenskyy said he believes “that the Ministry needs new approaches and different formats of interaction both with the military and with society.” Umerov, 41, a politician with the opposition Holos party, has served as head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine since September 2022.
What's at stake when Turkey's leader meets Putin in a bid to reestablish the Black Sea grain deal
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Vladimir Putin in a bid to persuade the Russian leader to rejoin the Black Sea grain deal that Moscow broke off from in July. Monday's meeting in Sochi on Russia’s southern coast comes after weeks of speculation about when and where the two leaders might meet. The Kremlin refused to renew the grain agreement six weeks ago. The deal was brokered by the United Nations and Ankara in July 2022. It had allowed nearly 33 million metric tons of grain and other commodities to leave three Ukrainian ports safely despite the war. Russia pulled out after claiming that a parallel deal promising to remove obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertilizer had not been honored.
South Korea's Yoon to call for strong international response to North's nukes at ASEAN, G20 summits
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president says he’ll tell world leaders about the need to faithfully enforce U.N. sanctions on North Korea when they converge in Indonesia and India for annual summits this week. President Yoon Suk Yeol is to visit Jakarta to attend a series of summits scheduled alongside a meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders. He'll travel on to New Delhi for a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies. In written responses to questions from The Associated Press, Yoon says during the G20 summit, he'll stress the need to block North Korea's cyber hacking and other illicit activities that fund its weapons programs.
Southeast Asian leaders are besieged by thorny issues as they hold an ASEAN summit without Biden
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders led by Indonesian host President Joko Widodo are gathering in their final summit this year. They're being besieged by divisive issues with no solutions in sight: Myanmar’s deadly civil strife, new flare-ups in South China Sea disputes, and the longstanding U.S.-China rivalry. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings will open Tuesday in the Indonesian capital Jakarta under tight security. President Joe Biden’s absence adds to the already somber backdrop of the 10-state bloc’s traditional show of unity and group handshakes. After their discussions, the ASEAN heads of state would meet Asian and Western counterparts from Wednesday to Thursday, providing a wider venue, which had often served as a diplomatic battleground for the US and China.
Biden and Trump are keeping relatively light campaign schedules as their rivals rack up the stops
WASHINGTON (AP) — The front-runners for their party’s presidential nomination, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, are barely campaigning in crucial early-voting states as the primary season enters the fall rush. Their rivals are busy answering voters’ questions at town halls across South Carolina, glad-handing with business owners in New Hampshire and grinding to hit every one of Iowa’s 99 counties. Biden is attending a union parade in Philadelphia on Monday. But he's held just one campaign rally in the four-plus months since he formally launched his 2024 reelection bid. Trump, who complained of Biden's “basement strategy” in 2020, hasn't campaigned for three weeks now, last appearing at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 12.
Florida fishing village Horseshoe Beach hopes to maintain its charm after being walloped by Idalia
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The remote fishing village of Horseshoe Beach, Florida, took much of the pounding from Hurricane Idalia when it struck as a Category 3 storm last week. The storm flattened some homes and knocked others from their foundations and into canals. The damage left behind in the quiet town of less than 200 people is exposing a gulf between haves and have-nots as cash-strapped residents could be forced to leave the quaint community. Locals worry that those unable to afford insurance will struggle to reconstruct homes that must comply with modern, more expensive building codes. Longtime residents share varying degrees of bullishness that the charm and business activity will return.
As G20 leaders prepare to meet in recently flooded New Delhi, climate policy issues are unresolved
NEW DELHI (AP) — Despite extreme weather events battering India and the rest of the world in the last few months, climate ministers of the G20 nations ended their last meeting for the year without resolving major disagreement on climate policies. Meeting in the southern India city of Chennai in July, the climate ministers for the world’s largest economies and biggest producers of greenhouse gases couldn’t agree on key issues that will decide how catastrophic climate change effects will be in the coming years. The leader’s summit this weekend will give the G20 countries one final chance to send a strong message of climate action but experts say it’s unclear if that will happen.
Coco Gauff is the 1st US teen since Serena Williams to reach consecutive US Open quarterfinals
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has become the first American teenager since Serena Williams more than two decades ago to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals in consecutive years. She got that far this time by beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Sunday. Gauff asked one of her coaches to stop talking to her as the second set slipped away. She wound up winning the last six games. Gauff is 19. Wozniacki is a 33-year-old mother of two and was playing in just her third tournament since coming out of retirement last month. Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton set up an all-American men's quarterfinal with wins on the hottest day of the event so far.
Americans have long wanted the perfect endless summer. Jimmy Buffett offered them one
It seemed wistfully appropriate that news of Jimmy Buffett’s death emerged at the beginning of the Labor Day weekend, the point of every American summer’s symbolic end. Because for so many, the 76-year-old Buffett embodied something they held onto tightly. That was the promise of an eternal summer of sand, sun, blue salt water and gentle tropical winds. He was the man whose devil-may-care attitude became a lifestyle and a multimillion-dollar business. It was also a connecting filament between the suburbs and the Caribbean, via the Florida Keys. Buffett became an avatar for anyone working for the weekend and hoping to unplug.
