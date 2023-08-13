As death toll from Maui fire reaches 93, authorities say effort to count the losses is just starting
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — As the death toll from a wildfire that razed a historic Maui town reached 93, authorities warned Saturday that the effort to find and identify the dead was still in its early stages. It’s already the deadliest U.S. wildfire for over a century. Crews with cadaver dogs have covered just 3% of the search area, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said. At least 2,200 buildings were damaged or destroyed in West Maui, Gov. Josh Green said, of which 86% were residential. Across the island, he added, damage was estimated at close to $6 billion. He said it would take “an incredible amount of time” to recover.”
7 killed in Ukraine's Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Seven people – including a 23-day-old baby girl – have been killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, according to the country’s Internal Affairs Ministry. The attack on Kherson province follows Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar’s comments on Saturday quelling rumors that Ukrainian forces had landed on the occupied left (east) bank of the Dnieper in the region. Ukrainian military officials said Saturday evening that Kyiv’s forces had made progress in the south, claiming some success near the key village of Robotyne in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and capturing other unspecified territories. In Russia, local officials reported that on Sunday air defense systems shot down three drones in regions bordering Ukraine.
Alabama riverfront brawl videos spark a cultural moment about race, solidarity and justice
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Bystanders who trained their smartphone cameras on an Alabama riverfront dock, as several white boaters pummeled a Black riverboat co-captain, couldn’t have known the footage would elicit a national conversation about racial solidarity. But last weekend's now-infamous brawl has truly tapped into the psyche of Black America and created a cultural moment. Many see the ordeal on the riverfront dock in Montgomery as a long-awaited answer to countless calls for help that went unanswered for past Black victims of violence and mob attacks. Alabama’s capital city is steeped in civil rights history, including being the first capital of the Confederacy.
Mishmash of how US heat death are counted complicates efforts to keep people safe as Earth warms
PHOENIX (AP) — Death certificates don’t always reflect the role that extreme heat played in ending a person’s life even when it seems obvious it was a factor. Experts say a mishmash of ways more than 3,000 counties calculate heat deaths means we don’t really know how many people die in the U.S. each year because of high temperatures in an ever warming world. That imprecision harms efforts to better protect people from extreme heat because officials who set policies and fund programs can’t get the financial and other support needed to make a difference. Some experts believe counting excess deaths could help.
Niger's junta gains upper hand over regional bloc threatening military force, analysts say
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — One week after a deadline passed for mutinous soldiers in Niger to reinstate the country’s ousted president or face military intervention, the junta has not acquiesced. No military action has been taken and the coup leaders appear to have gained the upper hand over the regional group that issued the threat, analysts say. The West African regional bloc ECOWAS had given the soldiers that overthrew Niger’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum until last Sunday to release and reinstate him or they threatened military action. But it’s unclear when, how or if such an intervention will occur. The move could take weeks or months to set into motion and while the bloc decides what to do, the junta is gaining power, some say.
Polish government plans referendum asking if voters want 'thousands of illegal immigrants'
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party wants to ask voters in a referendum if they support accepting “thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa” as part of a European Union relocation plan. The prime minister announced the referendum question Sunday in a new video published on social media as his conservative party seeks to stave off a challenge from the political opposition. It indicated that his party, Law and Justice, is seeking to use migration in his campaign, a tactic that helped its election in 2015. Other referendum questions announced in recent days also target the political opposition.
Popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy may raise risk of complications under anesthesia
Patients taking blockbuster drugs like Wegovy for weight loss may face potentially deadly complications if they need surgery or other procedures that require empty stomachs for anesthesia. Experts say recent guidance to halt the medication for up to a week may not go far enough. Some doctors say the drug should be held for three weeks before sedation to accommodate the delayed emptying of the stomach, which can cause patients to inhale food and liquid into their lungs. Such complications can lead to deadly injury, infection and even death. It's not clear how many patients taking the anti-obesity drugs may be affected.
As free press withers in El Salvador, pro-government social media influencers grow in power
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — An expanding network of social media personalities is amplifying and echoing President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador. That's creating an echo chamber as Bukele strengthens his grip and seeks to hold on to power. Influencers are flooding TikTok, YouTube and other social media with pro-Bukele content, rewarded with access to his government’s inner workings even as it’s cracked down on the free press. A 42-year-old populist who often wears a baseball cap backwards, Bukele worked years in political advertising. Social media was key to his rise to power five years ago. Along with a tough crackdown on crime, Bukele’s modern political messaging and charisma have won fans in the Central American nation, region and around the world.
AP gets rare glimpse of jailed Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai
HONG KONG (AP) — The Associated Press got a rare glimpse of jailed publisher and prominent pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai. The media tycoon spends 23 hours a day in solitary confinement in a maximum-security facility and is allowed only 50 minutes to exercise. The AP in recent weeks captured exclusive photos of Lai. The 75-year-old disappeared from public view in December 2020 following his arrest under a security law imposed by Beijing to crush a massive pro-democracy movement that started in 2019. He is accused of colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiring to call for sanctions or blockades against Hong Kong or China. He also faces a charge of conspiracy to print seditious publications. If convicted, he could be imprisoned for life.
Lawsuit targets Wisconsin legislative districts resembling Swiss cheese
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A common practice in drawing state legislative districts has come under question in Wisconsin, where a lawsuit is seeking to reshape voting districts before the 2024 elections. At issue is a traditional redistricting requirement that districts be contiguous. Nationally, that generally has meant all parts of a legislative district must be connected. But the lawsuit contends most of Wisconsin's Assembly and Senate districts contain bubbles of neighborhoods not physically connected to the main part of the district. The lawsuit contends those districts violate the state constitution and should be replaced. But the state's historically inconsistent definition for contiguous complicates the argument.
