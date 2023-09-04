Burning Man revelers begin exodus after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert
BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — Partygoers stranded for days at a counterculture festival by a late summer storm were allowed to start leaving Monday afternoon after muddy roads dried up enough for them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert. An unusual late-summer storm turned the week-long Burning Man fest into a sloppy mess, with tens of thousands stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets. The gathering in the Black Rock Desert north of Reno attracts nearly 80,000 artists, musicians and activists for a mix of wilderness camping and avant-garde performances. More a half-inch of rain fell at the festival site on Friday, the National Weather Service in Reno said. At least one death has been reported. But festival organizers say it wasn't weather-related.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia this month, US official says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia this month to meet with President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin tries to acquire military equipment for use in its war in Ukraine. The official was not authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson noted that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to Pyongyang last month and tried to persuade North Korea to sell artillery ammunition to Russia. She said the U.S. has information that Kim "expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia.”
Security in Ecuador has come undone as drug cartels exploit the banana industry to ship cocaine
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador's location is increasingly putting it at the confluence of two global trades: bananas and cocaine. The country is the world's largest exporter of bananas, shipping about 6.5 million metric tons a year by sea. It is also wedged between the world's largest cocaine producers, Peru and Colombia. Traffickers' infiltration of the industry that's responsible for about 30% of the world's bananas has contributed to unprecedented violence across the once-peaceful nation. Shootings, killings, kidnappings and blackmail have become a part of daily life, particularly in the banana-shipping port city of Guayaquil.
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit 'All Star,' dies at 56
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Steve Harwell, the longtime frontman of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth, has died. He was 56. The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, says Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably” on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho. Hayes says Harwell died of acute liver failure. Smash Mouth released two platinum albums, the 1997 ska-fueled debut “Fush Yu Mang” and 1999’s “Astro Lounge,” featuring some of the band’s biggest hits, including the platinum single “All Star.” That appeared in the movie “Shrek,” alongside the band’s cover of the Monkees’ “I’m a Believer.” The band's other hits include “Walkin' on the Sun” and “Then the Morning Comes.”
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden says he doesn’t think an auto workers union strike is going to happen and tells a crowd gathered in Philadelphia for a Labor Day parade he’s celebrating union jobs. The Democratic president was at the Tri-State Labor Day Parade on Monday. This Labor Day comes against the backdrop of increasingly emboldened U.S. unions and a potential strike by 146,000 United Auto Workers union members. Biden tells reporters he doesn’t think the UAW members will strike. Biden likes to say he’s the most pro-union president ever. The president has used executive actions to promote worker organizing and has authorized federal funding to aid union members’ pensions.
Zheng Qinwen advances to US Open quarterfinals by ousting last year's runner-up, Ons Jabeur
NEW YORK (AP) — Zheng Qinwen routed last year’s U.S. Open runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-4 to move into the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for her deepest run ever in a Grand Slam tournament. Zheng becomes the first Chinese player to reach the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open since Wang Qiang in 2019. She did it with an aggressive baseline game that produced 21 winners. Jabeur committed 33 unforced errors and has appeared ill at times during her U.S. Open run. It was a disappointing finish for the Tunisian after reaching the finals of three of the last five Grand Slam events.
In the pivotal South Carolina primary, Republican candidates search for a path against Donald Trump
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Several campaigns are placing a huge emphasis on South Carolina, where the Republican primary is traditionally the last chance for many White House hopefuls to break through before Super Tuesday. If former President Donald Trump maintains his front-runner status in the state, his path to the GOP nomination may be nearly impossible to stop. The campaigns of Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and Ron DeSantis crisscrossed the state last week. Haley and Scott are from the state, one a former governor and the other its current senator. DeSantis' wife, Casey, stood in for him at events while the Florida governor dealt with Hurricane Idalia.
Putin says he won't renew the grain deal until the West meets his demands. The West says it has
Russian President Vladimir Putin says a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain safely through the Black Sea won’t be restored until the West meets Moscow’s demands on its own agricultural exports. Ukraine and its Western allies have dismissed the demands as a ploy to advance Russia's interests. Still, Putin’s remarks dashed hopes that his talks Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could revive the agreement. Russia in July refused to extend the deal that is seen as vital for global food supplies. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has taken steps to strengthen Russia's military ties with North Korea. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday that the two countries may hold joint war games.
Farms with natural landscape features provide sanctuary for some Costa Rica rainforest birds
A study conducted over 18 years in Costa Rica shows that small farms with natural landscape features such as shade trees, hedgerows and tracts of intact forest can provide a refuge for some tropical bird populations. Three-quarters of the species found in diversified farms showed stable or growing populations over the time of study. These include the collared aracari, a small toucan-like bird, with a yellow chest and enormous beak, as well as several members of the manakin family. But such habitat sanctuaries don’t offset overall population losses from the destruction of primary rainforests. The research was published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Endangered red wolves need space to stay wild. But there’s another predator in the way — humans
ALLIGATOR RIVER NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, N.C. (AP) — Over 25 years, the red wolf went from being declared extinct in the wild to becoming hailed as an Endangered Species Act success story. But the only wolf species unique to the United States is once again at the brink. The last wild populations are clinging to life on two federal refuges in eastern North Carolina. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is poised to release a new recovery plan for the species. But it relies heavily on cooperation from private landowners to share a fragile, shrinking landscape with the apex predator, and many landowners aren't welcoming to “America's Wolf.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.