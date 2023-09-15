Workers are on strike at all 3 Detroit auto makers for the first time in their union's history
DETROIT (AP) — About 13,000 U.S. auto workers have stopped making vehicles and headed for the picket lines. Their leaders have been unable to bridge a giant gap between union demands in contract talks and what Detroit’s three automakers are willing to pay. The United Auto Workers union went on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis simultaneously for the first time in its 88-year history. The limited strike at assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri will likely chart the future of the union and of America’s homegrown auto industry.
Libya evacuates flooded city as searchers look for 10,000 missing after death toll passes 11,000
DERNA, Libya (AP) — Libyan authorities are evacuating residents from an inundated city and limiting access to it, as searchers dug through mud and hollowed-out buildings for 10,000 people missing and feared dead. The official toll from the disaster already soared past 11,000. Authorities warned that disease and explosives shifted by the waters could take yet more lives. Two dams collapsed in exceptionally heavy rains from Mediterranean storm Daniel early Monday, sending a wall of water several meters high gushing down a valley that cuts through the city of Derna. The unusual flooding and Libya’s political chaos contributed to the enormous toll.
Hurricane Lee to strike weather-worn New England after heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — After days of torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and tornadoes, New England is about to face Hurricane Lee. As the Category 1 system impacted Bermuda, Maine Gov. Janet Mills declared a state of emergency on Thursday. The state was also under its first hurricane watch in 15 years. The water-logged region is getting ready for wind gusts up to 80 mph, along with more rain. A tropical storm warning extended south through Massachusetts, with powerful winds forecast to arrive late Friday in southern New England. Maine was to see the brunt of the storm on Saturday. In Canada, residents of western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick were warned about the risk of power outages and flooding this weekend.
North Korea's Kim gets a close look at Russian fighter jets as his tour narrows its focus to weapons
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has peered into the cockpit of Russia’s most advanced fighter jet at an aircraft factory on his extended visit to the country. Kim's rare foreign trip has raised concerns about banned weapons transfer deals between the increasingly isolated countries. He has met President Vladimir Putin and visited weapons and technology sites on his trip, underscoring deepening ties between the nations. Foreign governments and experts speculate Kim will likely supply ammunition to Russia for its war efforts in Ukraine in exchange for receiving advanced weapons or technology from Russia. Russia’s Cabinet on Friday released video showing Kim looking at the cockpit of the Su-57 while listening to its pilot.
Ukrainian forces reclaim a village in the east as part of counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces say they have recaptured a village in the country’s east after intense battles with Russian troops. The village of Andriivka is located about 6 miles south of the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut, which was the focus of the war's longest battle so far. The village's liberation would represent another gain for Kyiv in its counteroffensive to oust Moscow’s troops from seized territory. The General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces announced the reclaiming of Andriivka early Friday. There was no comment from Russia authorities. Ukrainian forces launched their counteroffensive more than three months ago. Their reported victory in the village illustrates the challenges they face even with supplies of NATO-standard gear and Western weapons.
Hunter Biden is indicted on federal firearm-purchasing charges after plea deal fails
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden has been indicted on federal firearms charges. It's the latest step in a long-running investigation into the president’s son that puts the case on track toward a possible high-stakes trial as the 2024 election looms. Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Delaware by a special counsel overseeing the case. The indictment comes weeks after the collapse of a plea deal that would have averted a criminal trial and weeks or months of distracting headlines for President Joe Biden.
Americans overwhelmingly support Medicare drug negotiations, but Biden sees little political boost
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new AP-NORC poll shows that 76% of Americans favor allowing the federal health care program for the elderly to negotiate prices for certain prescription drugs. But the same poll shows Americans are split on how Biden is handling the issue of prescription drug prices — 48% approve, making it a relative strong point for Biden, but 50% disapprove. Even among the Americans who support allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, approval of Biden’s handling of the issue remains relatively tepid. A slim majority, or 55%, approve, but 43% disapprove. The results show that any immediate political boost that Biden gets for enacting the overwhelmingly popular policy may be limited.
TikTok is hit with $368 million fine under Europe's strict data privacy rules
LONDON (AP) — European regulators have slapped TikTok with a $368 million fine for failing to protect children's privacy. It's the first time that the popular short video-sharing app has been punished for breaching Europe’s strict data privacy rules. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said Friday that it's fining TikTok and reprimanding the platform for the violations that occurred in the second half of 2020. TikTok said in a statement that it disagrees with the decision, “particularly the level of the fine imposed.” The company pointed out that the Irish watchdog’s criticisms focused on features and settings dating back three years.
Citing sustainability, Starbucks wants to overhaul its iconic cup. Will customers go along?
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — For a generation and more, Starbucks' throwaway cup has been a cornerstone of consumer society, first in the United States and then globally. It has also carried a message: I am drinking recognizable coffee. Now, in the name of the environment and sustainability, the company's disposable cup may be on its way to extinction thanks to an unlikely force: Starbucks itself. It's part of the company's goals to cut waste, water use and carbon emissions in half by 2030. Pulling that off will be tricky. It's fraught with risks and provides a window into what companies must do to go from ambitious sustainability targets to meeting those goals.
Jalen Hurts runs for 2 TDs, throws for a score; Eagles hold off fumble-prone Vikings 34-28
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns and threw a 63-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith, D’Andre Swift ran for 175 yards and a score, and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles held off the turnover-prone Minnesota Vikings 34-28. Hurts shook off a sluggish passing performance in the first half when he connected with Smith for the scoring strike in the third quarter that made it 27-7. It almost wasn’t enough as Kirk Cousins tried to rally the Vikings late. But Minnesota couldn't overcome four lost fumbles as it fell to 0-2. The Eagles are 2-0.
