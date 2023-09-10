Moroccans sleep in the streets for 3rd night following an earthquake that took more than 2,100 lives
AMIZMIZ, Morocco (AP) — People in Morocco are sleeping in the streets of Marrakech for a third straight night as soldiers and international aid teams in trucks and helicopters begin to fan into remote mountain towns hit hardest by a historic earthquake. The disaster killed more than 2,100 people — a number that is expected to rise — and the United Nations estimated that 300,000 people were affected the magnitude 6.8 quake. Amid offers from several countries, Moroccan officials said they are accepting international aid from just four countries: Spain, Qatar, Britain and the United Arab Emirates. Some foreign search-and-rescue teams arrived on Sunday as an aftershock rattled Moroccans already in mourning and shock.
Moroccan villagers mourn after earthquake brings destruction to their rural mountain home
MOULAY BRAHIM, Morocco (AP) — Moroccans living in the village of Moulay Brahim are mourning neighbors who perished after a 6.8 earthquake destroyed buildings and lives. The village surrounded by stunning vistas attracting tourists and outdoor enthusiasts was full of small hotels and cafes overlooking gorges and green valleys. It is now a scene of devastation. People in the poor, mountain community about 45 kilometers northeast of the quake epicenter live in homes made of clay brick and cinder block, many of which are no longer safe to inhabit. Possibly dozens of villagers are dead and scores of homes crumpled. Crews continue listening for desperate sounds of life within the ruins.
A US Navy veteran got unexpected help while jailed in Iran. Once released, he repaid the favor
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy veteran who was jailed in Iran for several years recently repaid the generosity of a fellow inmate who helped him behind bars. American Michael White sponsored an application for humanitarian parole for Mahdi Vatankhah, an Iranian he had met while the two were locked up in Mashhad prison. That's allowed Vatankhah to live at least temporarily in the United States and he's applied for asylum. Vatankhah provided information about White's status and health to White's mother and shared letters that White had written while he was in prison. White says in an Associated Press interview that his friend risked his life to get out that information.
G20 leaders pay respects at Gandhi memorial as they wrap up Indian summit and hand over to Brazil
NEW DELHI (AP) — G20 leaders are paying their respects at a memorial site dedicated to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi on the final day of this year's summit. Host India ended the first day of the summit with diplomatic wins by adding the African Union as a new member and reaching agreements on a range of issues. It was also able to get the disparate group to sign off on a final statement, but only after softening language on the contentious issue of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Western leaders have called the consensus a success and praised India’s nimble balancing act.
Biden says US outreach to Vietnam is about providing global stability, not containing China
HANOI (AP) — President Joe Biden says his visit to Vietnam to showcase stronger ties with Hanoi isn't about trying to start a “cold war” with China. He says it's part of a broader effort to provide global stability by building U.S. relationships throughout Asia at a time of tensions with Beijing. Biden said at a news conference Sunday in Vietnam that his efforts are not about “containing China.” The American president came to Hanoi as Vietnam was elevating the United States to its highest diplomatic status, comprehensive strategic partner. That's evidence of how far the relationship has evolved from what Biden referred to as the “bitter past” of the Vietnam War.
Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales resigns after nonconsensual kiss at Women's World Cup final
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales has resigned after kissing a player on the lips without her consent in a scandal which overshadowed Spain winning the Women’s World Cup for the first time. Rubiales announced his resignation Sunday in a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Prosecutors presented their case for potential criminal charges against Rubiales to Spain’s National Court in Madrid on Friday, two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault.
Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 2 foreign aid workers and target Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two foreign aid workers have reportedly been killed in eastern Ukraine when Russian shelling hit a van carrying a team of four working with a Ukrainian NGO. The Road to Relief NGO identified one of the dead volunteers as Canadian Anthony Ihnat, while Spanish authorities said that 32-year-old Emma Igual had also been killed. Elsewhere, the head of Kyiv's military administration said “over two dozen drones” launched by Russia were shot down early on Sunday, with debris scattering across the capital and wounding at least one person.
Why the United Auto Workers union is poised to strike major US car makers this week
DETROIT (AP) — About 146,000 U.S. auto workers are set to go on strike this week if General Motors, Ford and Stellantis fail to meet their demands for big pay raises and the restoration of concessions the workers made years ago when the companies were in financial trouble. Shawn Fain, the combative president of the United Auto Workers union, has threatened to strike any of the three companies that hasn’t reached an agreement by the time its contract with the union expires at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Thursday. Though some incremental progress appears to have been made in negotiations, a final agreement could come too late to avoid walkouts by UAW workers at factories in multiple states.
Families in Gaza have waited years to move into new homes. Political infighting is keeping them out
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A sprawling housing project in the Gaza Strip is meant to bring relief to hundreds of families who have lost their homes in fighting with Israel. But just weeks before the Egyptian-funded buildings are expected to be complete, the longstanding rivalry between Gaza's Hamas rulers and the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority is preventing people from moving in. As both sides seek to gain influence over the project, there is no word on who qualifies for the homes or how they will be distributed.
Escaped murderer still at large slips out of search area, steals van, tries to contact ex-co-workers
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an escaped murderer who has eluded capture since breaking out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance and stole a dairy delivery van, abandoning it miles away. He remains at large. Lt. Col. George Bivens said Sunday that 34-year-old Danelo Souza Cavalcante stole the van Saturday night and then sought help from people he knew in East Pikeland Township and Phoenixville more than 20 miles to the northeast. He later abandoned the van. Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021.
