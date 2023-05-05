Russia's Wagner boss threatens Bakhmut pullout in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The owner of Russia’s Wagner military contractor is threatening to pull his troops out of the protracted battle for the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut next week. He accused Russia’s military command Friday of starving his forces of ammunition and rendering them unable to fight. Yevgeny Prigozhin, a notorious millionaire with longtime links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, claimed that Wagner had planned to capture Bakhmut by May 9. That day is a major Russian holiday marking the defeat of the Nazi Germany in World War II. But Prigozhin said his force hasn’t received enough artillery ammunition supplies from the Russian military since Monday. Known for his bluster, Prigozhin has previously made unverifiable claims and made threats he hasn’t carried out.
Some call NYC subway choking criminal, others hold judgment
NEW YORK (AP) — Some call the choking death of a man at the hands of another New York subway rider a criminal act. Others justify the killing as defense against dangerous disorder. Manhattan prosecutors promised a “rigorous” investigation into whether to bring charges in the death of the Black man who was tackled by fellow passengers and put in a fatal chokehold by a white Marine veteran. The medical examiner’s office ruled Wednesday night that Jordan Neely, 30, died in a homicide from compression of the neck. But, it said, any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system.
Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Authorities say a gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in two Serbian villages. Thursday's attack shook a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called Thursday’s shooting an attack on the whole nation. He said the person arrested wore a T-shirt with a pro-Nazi slogan on it but did not specify a motive. It came a day after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight fellow students and a guard at a school in the capital. The bloodshed sent shockwaves through a Balkan nation scarred by wars, but unused to mass murders.
Indiana governor signs bills targeting LGBTQ students
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has signed a bill that would require schools to notify a parent if a student requests a name or pronoun change at school. The bill is one of the final bills approved in a legislative session that had targeted LGBTQ+ people, especially students. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s approval of the legislation on Thursday comes in a year when Republican-led legislatures around the country are seeking to curb LGBTQ+ rights, specifically targeting transgender people’s participation in sports, workplaces and schools, as well as their access to health care. Holcomb also signed into law a bill that could make it easier to ban books from public school libraries.
Hard to read? Oregon GOP boycott comes down to reading level
Republicans blocking bills about abortion, gun control and gender-affirming healthcare in Oregon this week are basing their boycott on an obscure, 44-year-old state law that requires bill summaries to be written at the reading level of an 8th- or 9th-grader. The 1979 state law requires a score of at least 60 on something called the Flesch readability test. Dr. Rudolf Flesch, a Vienna-born psychologist, developed the test in the 1940s and lawmakers nationwide later used it to make insurance policies easier to read. Oregon did the same for legislation, but most bills have a college-level reading score, regardless of party.
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it's no longer emergency
GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency. The announcement on Friday marks a symbolic end to the devastating coronavirus pandemic that triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies worldwide and killed at least 7 million people worldwide. WHO said that he pandemic hasn’t come to an end despite the emergency phase being over. The U.N. health agency noted recent spikes in cases in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. WHO says that thousands of people are still dying from the virus every week.
DeSantis celebrates wins at end of busy legislative session
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The day Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took office, he vowed to pursue an agenda that would heal the state’s political divisions. On Friday, four years later, DeSantis is set to conclude a legislative session establishing him as perhaps the most accomplished conservative governor in the nation’s culture wars. The leading rival to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential campaign has pushed the limits of divisive cultural battles and in most cases has won — backed by Republican supermajorities in Florida’s legislature. The moves position DeSantis well among primary voters but spark concerns among others in the party who fear his dogged pursuit of conservative cultural priorities may further divide the nation.
Churchill Downs suspends trainer Joseph after 2 horse deaths
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs has suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely and Lord Miles, who is trained by Joseph, has been scratched from the Kentucky Derby days after the sudden death of two of his horses at the track. The suspension prohibits Joseph, or any trainer directly or indirectly employed by him, from entering horses in races or applying for stalls at all Churchill Downs Inc.-owned tracks. The decision comes after the deaths of Parents Pride on Saturday and Chasing Artie on Tuesday. Both collapsed on the track and died after races.
US adds a solid 253,000 jobs despite Fed's rate hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a healthy 253,000 jobs in April, evidence of a labor market that still shows surprising strength despite rising interest rates, chronically high inflation and a banking crisis that could weaken the economy. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, matching a 54-year low. But the jobless rate fell in part because 43,000 people left the labor force, the first drop since November, and were no longer counted as unemployed. The government said that while hiring was solid in April, it was much weaker in February and March than it had previously estimated. And hourly wages rose last month at the fastest pace since July, which may alarm the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve.
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence
PHOENIX (AP) — American bars and restaurants gear up every year for Cinco de Mayo, offering special deals on Mexican food and alcoholic drinks for a May 5 commemoration that is barely celebrated south of the border. In the United States, the date is largely seen as a celebration of Mexican American culture stretching back to the 1800s in California. Typical festivities include parades, street food, mariachi competitions and whirling baile folklórico dancers in shiny ribbons and ruffled dresses. But for Americans with or without Mexican ancestry, the day has become an excuse to toss back tequila shots with salt and lime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.