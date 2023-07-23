One year old, US climate law is already turbocharging clean energy technology
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Excessive heat continues to bear down on sections of the United States, a reminder of the impetus for the The Inflation Reduction Act, the significant climate legislation that turns one year old on August 16. Since passage, it has boosted the U.S. transition to renewable energy, accelerated green domestic manufacturing, and made it more affordable for consumers to make climate-friendly purchases, such as installing solar panels on their roofs. After decades of U.S. inaction, the IRA has finally supplied the economic incentives that many long said were required to fight climate change. However, experts say that the IRA is not enough to guarantee the U.S. will reach its emissions reduction targets outlined in the Paris Agreement to prevent the most severe impacts of climate change.
'Mama bears' may be the 2024 race's soccer moms. But where the GOP seeks votes, some see extremism
In many election cycles, there’s a snappy shorthand used to describe the type of voters who may help decide the winner. Think soccer moms or security moms. Even NASCAR dads. And now, the “mama bears.” These are conservative mothers and grandmothers who've organized for “parental rights,” including banning discussion of gender identity in schools. They've been classified as extremists by the Southern Poverty Law Center. But they've also been among the most coveted voters so far in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and other candidates have praised them. DeSantis' wife, Casey DeSantis, predicts they'll be a “game changer” in the 2024 election.
Spain at risk of political gridlock after conservative win falls short of toppling PM Sánchez
MADRID (AP) — Spain appears headed for political gridlock after inconclusive national elections left parties on both the left and right without a clear path for forging a new government. The conservative Popular Party won Sunday's elections. But it fell short of its hopes of scoring a much bigger victory and forcing the removal of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Sánchez’s Socialists celebrated second place as a victory since their combined forces totaled more seats than the PP and the far-right. The bloc that could likely support Sánchez totaled 172 seats; the right bloc behind Feijóo, 170. The absolute majority needed to form a government is 176 seats. So the result could lead to a hung parliament and a new election in the coming months.
Israel's Netanyahu hospitalized as thousands protest judicial overhaul plan ahead of key vote
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still recovering in a hospital after an emergency heart procedure, as tens of thousands of supporters and opponents of his judicial overhaul plan hold rival rallies ahead of a key vote. Netanyahu’s sudden hospitalization for the implant of a pacemaker on Sunday added another dizzying twist to an already dramatic series of events that have bitterly divided his country and are certain to shape Israel’s future. Monday’s vote in parliament is expected to approve the first major piece of legislation in the contentious plan. In a short video statement from the hospital, Netanyahu, 73, held out the possibility of a compromise with his opponents. But he also said he planned on attending Monday's vote in parliament.
Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa badly damages landmark Orthodox cathedral; 1 dead, many wounded
ODESA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia again struck the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa, keeping up a barrage that has damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine. At least one person was killed and 22 others wounded in the attack in the early hours of Sunday. The regional governor says four children are among those wounded in the blasts, which severely damaged the historic Transfiguration Cathedral, an Orthodox landmark in the city. Officials say the icon of the patroness of the city was retrieved from under the rubble. The presidents of Russia and Belarus are meeting in St. Petersburg, two days after Moscow warned Poland that any aggression against its neighbor and ally Belarus would be considered an attack on Russia.
Musk says Twitter to change logo to "X" from the bird. Changes could come as early as Monday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the famous blue bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. In a series of posts on his Twitter account starting just after 12 a.m. ET on Sunday, Twitter’s owner said that he’s looking to make the change worldwide as soon as Monday. Earlier this month, Musk put new curfews on his digital town square, a move that sparked criticism that it could drive away advertisers and undermine its cultural influence as a trendsetter.
Fire still blazing on the Greek island of Rhodes as dozens more erupt across the country
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Firefighters are struggling through the night to contain 82 wildfires across Greece, 64 of which started Sunday, the hottest day of the summer so far. Their ongoing efforts were without the help of firefighting planes and helicopters, which do not operate at night. The most serious fire is on the island of Rhodes. Some 19,000 people have been evacuated from several locations on Rhodes as wildfires burned for a sixth day, Greek authorities said. No further evacuations have been ordered so far Sunday evening. The Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection said it was “the largest evacuation from a wildfire in the country.”
Democrats eye Wisconsin high court's new liberal majority to win abortion and redistricting rulings
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Supreme Court will flip from majority conservative to liberal control next month and Democrats have high hopes the change will lead to the state’s abortion ban being overturned and maps redrawn to weaken GOP control of the Legislature and congressional districts. Democrats in the perennial battleground state focused on abortion to win an April election resulting in liberal justices holding a majority on the court for the first time in 15 years. Abortion access and redistricting are just two of the biggest issues the court will face as it heads into another hotly contested presidential election year.
Brian Harman is unstoppable in a drama-free British Open win at Hoylake
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is a major champion and it was never in doubt. The 36-year-old American captured the British Open at Royal Liverpool. He started the day with a five-shot lead and no one ever got closer than three on a rainy Sunday in England. Harman led the final 51 holes of this British Open. The one time it got tight on the front nine he made consecutive birdies. The rest of the day was a soggy walk on the links. Harman won for only the third time in his career. He had gone 167 tournaments since his last PGA Tour title.
'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend
“Barbenheimer” didn’t just work – it spun box office gold. Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” claimed the top spot with a massive $155 million in ticket sales from North American theaters from 4,243 locations, surpassing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (as well as every Marvel movie this year) as the biggest opening of the year and breaking the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman, Greta Gerwig. Universal’s “Oppenheimer” also soared past expectations, taking in $80.5 million from 3,610 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, marking director Christopher Nolan’s biggest non-Batman debut and one of the best-ever starts for an R-rated biographical drama.
