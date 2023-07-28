Donald Trump faces new charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. Here's what to know
New charges — and a new defendant — added to the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump underscore how the Mar-a-Lago investigation is still very much ongoing, even as the focus has been on an expected indictment in a separate case related to the 2020 election. In an updated indictment handed down Thursday, prosecutors allege that Trump asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into his possession of classified documents. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the prosecution as an effort to hurt his 2024 campaign for the White House.
Homeless struggle to stay safe from record high temperatures in blistering Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Homeless in America’s hottest big metro, Stefon James Dewitt Livengood counts on his neighbors in a sprawling downtown tent city to stay safe as temperatures soared over 110 degrees Fahrenheit every day this month. Homeless people like Livengood are among the people most likely to die every year in the extreme heat in metro Phoenix, which is setting new records in 2023. Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, tallied 425 heat-associated deaths for 2022 during the region’s hottest summer on record, more than half of them occurring in July. Most of the deaths occurred outside.
Russian and Chinese delegates join North Korean leader Kim at a parade showing his newest missiles
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shared center stage with senior delegates from Russia and China as he rolled out his most powerful nuclear-capable missiles in a military parade. The event Thursday evening marked a major war anniversary with a show of defiance against the United States and deepening ties with Moscow as tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years. State media said Kim attended the parade with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese ruling party official Li Hongzhong. The streets and stands were packed with tens of thousands of spectators, who roared in approval as waves of goose-stepping soldiers, tanks and intercontinental ballistic missiles filled up the main road.
Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers
FULTON, Mo. (AP) — Pay is rising for many public sector employees as governments try to compete for new workers and stem a tide of retirements and resignations. Turnover rates in state and local governments are double the norm of the past two decades. That's prompted pay raises from many states, counties, cities and schools. The pay hikes come as governments and taxpayers feel the consequences of empty positions. Some states have about one-quarter of their prison guard positions empty — posing challenges for security. Local 911 call centers also have reported shortfalls in workers. And a lack of bus drivers has caused some kids to arrive late to school.
Young Chinese opt out of the rat race and pressures at home to pursue global nomad lifestyle
BANGKOK (AP) — A growing number of young Chinese are moving overseas to escape their homeland's ultra-competitive work culture, limited opportunities and family pressures. Southeast Asia has become a popular destination given its proximity, relatively inexpensive cost of living and tropical scenery. There is no exact data on the number of young Chinese moving overseas since the country lifted pandemic restrictions and reopened its borders. But on the popular Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, hundreds of people have discussed relocating to Thailand. Many get visas to study Thai. Others head to the tropical resort island of Bali or other scenic locations.
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles and singer of 'Take It to the Limit,' dies at 77
NEW YORK (AP) — Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles who added high harmonies to such favorites as “Take It Easy” and “The Best of My Love” and sang and co-wrote the hit “Take It to the Limit,” has died at 77. Meisner. The Eagles said in a statement that Meisner died Wednesday from of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Called “the sweetest man in the music business” by former bandmate Don Felder, the baby-faced Meisner joined Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon in the early 1970s to form a quintessential Los Angeles band that is one of the most popular acts in history.
Sudan conflict brings new atrocities to Darfur as militias kill, rape, burn homes in rampages
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's Darfur region became synonymous with genocide and war crimes two decades ago. Now reports of new atrocities, including attacks on towns, widespread killings and rapes, have emerged from the sprawling region amid months of fighting between Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces. More than 260,000 people have fled Darfur into neighboring Chad after RSF fighters and allied Arab militias stormed a number of cities and towns, burning houses and driving out residents. One local leader reports more than 5,000 killed in al-Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state.
As more migrants go missing at sea, many say bodies end up on Senegal's beaches in unmarked graves
SAINT-LOUIS, Senegal (AP) — In the seaside Senegalese town of Saint-Louis, officials and residents say bodies of migrants from capsized boats attempting the dangerous trip from West Africa to Spain are buried in unmarked beach graves. Bodies wash ashore or are found by fishermen at sea, then are buried by authorities. Lawyers and human rights experts say it's unclear whether the deaths are documented or investigated as required by Senegalese and international law. More people are making the trip across the Atlantic in rickety wooden boats known as pirogues trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands. With reports of capsized boats and drownings rising, locals say they can tell where bodies are buried by the bits of thick rope and black plastic resembling body bags that stick out from mounds of sand.
Nearly 200 million people in US are under heat or flood advisories
Nearly 200 million people in the United States are under either a heat advisory or flood warning of some kind, as high temperatures and severe storms are to continue blazing and battering the nation. The National Weather Service says a “dangerous” heat wave began blanketing the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Thursday and will continue into the weekend. Severe thunderstorms and flash floods are possible for parts of the Northeast and South, in New England and South Florida. And record-breaking temperatures will persist in the Southwest and Midwest. Due to the widespread extreme heat, many of the nation's largest power grids are under stress.
Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan
Peggy Coppom says it was a good day to be a Colorado Buffaloes fan when university regents approved the school's move back to the Big 12 next year. The Buffs have been in the Pac-12 since 2012. The 98-year-old Coppom has been attending CU football games since 1940. She says the Big 12 makes more sense to her. Former CU fullback Jim Kelleher says he's in wait-and-see mode. He says CU had to make the move for financial reasons as the Pac-12 struggles to land a TV contract.
