Kremlin says Putin met with Russian mercenary leader days after abortive mutiny
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin’s spokesman says Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin days after a short-lived rebellion by the mercenary chief and his private army. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the three-hour meeting took place at the Kremlin on June 29 and also involved commanders from the military company Prigozhin founded. Wagner mercenaries have fought alongside Russian troops in Ukraine. Prigozhin has a long-simmering conflict with Russia’s top military brass which on June 24 culminated in an armed mutiny in which he led his fighters into Russia. Prigozhin ended the mutiny after a deal was brokered for him to be exiled in Belarus.
Erdogan says Turkey could approve Sweden's NATO membership if Europeans 'open way' to Turkey EU bid
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country might approve Sweden’s membership in NATO if European Union nations “open the way” to Turkey’s bid to join the EU. Erdogan publicly linked Sweden’s membership in the Western military alliance and his country’s long-stalled application to become part of the EU for the first time before departing Ankara for a NATO summit that starts Tuesday in Lithuania’s capital. Turkey is a candidate to join the EU, but democratic backsliding, disputes with EU-member Cyprus and other issues have held up its progress toward membership in the 27-nation bloc.
After meeting Sunak, Biden heads for Windsor Castle to discuss clean energy with King Charles III
LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s itinerary this week in Europe is dominated by the war in Ukraine. But first, he'll have a royal visit with King Charles III at Windsor Castle. Biden and Charles will use their time together to bring attention to climate policy, hosting a forum on the issue. Before making his way to Windsor Castle, Biden sat down with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a session the White House says will focus on a range of global issues. The two leaders differ on the use of cluster munitions, which Biden said the U.S. would provide to Ukraine but the U.K. opposes.
Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need
CHICAGO (AP) — Families around the U.S. are scrambling to navigate new laws that prohibit their transgender children and teenagers from accessing gender-affirming care. With at least 20 states moving to ban or to restrict such care for minors, some kids feel they are receiving the message that they cannot be themselves. For more than a decade prior, such treatments were available to children and teens across the U.S. and have been endorsed by major medical associations. Many parents are doing their best to support their children through the turmoil, even traveling out of state to help their children find the care they need.
How many Russians have died in Ukraine? Data shows what Moscow hides
BRUSSELS (AP) — Nearly 50,000 Russian soldiers have died in the war in Ukraine, according to a new statistical analysis. Moscow has tried to hide the human toll of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, censoring local media and cracking down on activists who document Russia's expanding cemeteries. Now, two independent Russian media outlets, Mediazona and Meduza, working with a data scientist in Germany, have used Russian government data to shed light on one of Moscow's closest-held secrets. Using inheritance records and official mortality data, they calculated how many more military-aged men have died since February 2022 than expected. They found that around 47,000 more Russian men under age 50 died between February 2022 and May 2023 than normal.
Trump and DeSantis begin eyeing Super Tuesday states as they prepare for 2024 long game
As the Republican presidential primary intensifies this summer, most White House hopefuls are devoting their time to events in Iowa and New Hampshire, the states that will kick off the nomination process early next year. Not Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump. The leading contenders for the GOP nod so far aren't ignoring voters in the traditional early states. But they doing more than the other GOP candidates to strengthen their position in states like Tennessee and Alabama that will hold contests on so-called Super Tuesday. That’s when the largest number of of delegates, which candidates win state-by-state, are up for grabs of any single day in the primary cycle. DeSantis will speak in Nashville on Saturday, while Trump will be in Alabama in a few weeks.
Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways and kills 1 person
NEW YORK (AP) — Heavy rain has spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley, killing at least one person and forcing road closures. The flooding came Sunday night as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. prepared for a major storm. Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus told WABC-TV that rescue teams found the body of a woman in her 30s who drowned after being swept away while trying to evacuate her home. Two other people escaped. Officials say the storm has already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage. Forecasters say intense rain may be especially strong Monday in northeastern New York and Vermont.
Man with knife kills 6 people at kindergarten in China before being arrested, police and reports say
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese police and a news report say a man with a knife killed six people and wounded one more at a kindergarten. They say the attack occurred in Lianjiang, a city in the southeastern province of Guangdong. Police in Lianjiang said a 25-year-old man was arrested. Employees who answered at the Lianjiang police station declined to give more details. A news outlet, Dafeng News, cited an unidentified witness as saying the attacker’s child had been struck earlier by the car of one of the people who was killed at the school. It said one of the people killed was a teacher at the kindergarten.
In search of a lost cemetery, dig begins at a former Native American school in Nebraska
Archeologists are set to begin digging in a central Nebraska field to find the bodies of more than 80 children who were buried at a Native American boarding school. Crews on Monday will use shovels, trowels and smaller tools as they seek to find the remains of children who once attended the Genoa Indian Industrial School west of Omaha. The school opened in 1884 and at its height was home to nearly 600 students before closing in 1931. Residents of the tiny community of Genoa have been looking for the cemetery for decades with help from researchers and state officials.
Morocco's historic Women's World Cup debut inspires girls even if some in the Arab world ignore it
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco's national women's team will make its debut this month at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the first to qualify from an Arab world where many are crazy for the men’s game. After years of being largely in the margins, Moroccan women’s soccer is gaining new ground at home and beyond. It's starting to capture the imagination of more girls, win the hearts and minds of more parents and chip away at a traditional view by many of soccer as a men’s game. Moroccan soccer officials and players say their country's 2022 hosting of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations which led to its World Cup qualification marked a watershed moment in perceptions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.