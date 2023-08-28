Jacksonville killings refocus attention on the city's racist past and the struggle to move on
By some measures, Jacksonville, Florida, was making strides to emerge from its racist past. Then three Black people were fatally shot by a young, white man as the city prepared for an annual commemoration of Ax Handle Saturday. A mob of white people descended on the city’s downtown 63 years ago and used baseball bats and ax handles to club peaceful Black demonstrators who were protesting segregation at a lunch counter. Some longtime residents say racism has once again become normalized because of the nation's divisive politics. They say the deadly shooting over the weekend may be another example.
Biden is 'old,' Trump is 'corrupt': AP-NORC poll has ominous signs for both in possible 2024 rematch
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans asked to describe the Democrat in the White House and the Republican best positioned to face him in next year’s election say President Joe Biden is “old” and “confused” and say former President Donald Trump is “corrupt” and “dishonest.” Unflattering portraits of Biden and Trump emerge clearly in an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which asked an open-ended question about what comes to mind when people think of them. For Biden, the largest share of U.S. adults mention his age of 80. Trump has been indicted in four cases and elicits words such as "crooked" and “liar."
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a hurricane and move toward Florida, forecasters say
MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Idalia is intensifying and expected to become a major hurricane before it reaches Florida's Gulf coast. At 8 a.m. EDT Monday, the storm was about 90 miles off the western tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Forecasters say they expect Idalia to become a hurricane later Monday in the Gulf of Mexico, then curve northeast and reach Florida's western coast on Wednesday.
An evacuation order finds few followers in northeastern Ukraine despite Russia's push in the region
KUPIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Neighborhood children frolic in a playground in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, seemingly immune to the war unfolding a short distance away on a front line where Russia has assembled combat troops. The mother of a 5-year-old says the thunder of mortar fire that punctuates the monotony of daily life is normal, but Ukrainian authorities have advised residents of 37 villages and towns in Kharkiv province to evacuate. Most people near the renewed hostilities are ignoring calls to leave as the battle inches closer to their backyards. Some are paralyzed by indecision, while others say they can't bring themselves to face the hardships of displacement.
The Ukraine war, propaganda-style, is coming to Russian movie screens. Will people watch?
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The Russian authorities have announced an endeavor to boost production of movies glorifying Moscow’s actions in Ukraine this year. One feature film along those lines — “The Witness” — hit theaters on Aug. 17, and at least two more are in the works. But it’s a big question whether such films will attract the viewers. Similar movies in the past have been a box-office disaster. Plus, sociologists say the public interest in following the war has waned, and people these days mainly strive to escape from the gloom and doom of the news from Ukraine.
Many big US cities now answer mental health crisis calls with civilian teams -- not police
DENVER (AP) — The Associated Press has found that 14 of the 20 most populous U.S. cities are experimenting with removing police from certain, nonviolent 911 calls and sending behavioral health clinicians. Most programs were launched or expanded in the last few years, riding a groundswell of anger over police killings and nationwide call for reforms. Initiatives in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Columbus, Ohio, and Houston had combined annual budgets topping $123 million as of June. There’s no aggregate, comprehensive data yet on the programs’ effects, and their scope and public reception vary considerably.
To stop wildfires, residents in some Greek suburbs put their own money toward early warning drones
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Residents in leafy suburb of the Greek capital have united this summer to prevent the nightmare of towering, deadly wildfires from reaching their homes. Hundreds offered donations to hire a company using long-range drones with thermal-imaging cameras and software as an early warning system so firefighters can get to blazes before they can spread. It’s a tried and tested operation. Fire-prevention drones in southern seaside suburbs of Athens have given early warnings of fires 12 times in the past year and a half. Private funding is out of reach for less affluent areas, but a mayor whose community uses the drones says other municipalities and regions are showing interest.
Removing Fukushima's melted nuclear fuel will be harder than the release of plant's wastewater
OKUMA, Japan (AP) — The sound of treated radioactive water flowing to an underground pool could be heard as media toured Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Sunday was the first time journalists visited the plant after it began releasing the water into the Pacific Ocean last week. The ever-growing volume of radioactive wastewater has been a safety risk and a burden at the plant since the March 2011 disaster. But it is just the beginning of the challenges ahead. About 880 tons of deadly melted nuclear fuel remain inside the three damaged reactors. The status of the fuel is largely unknown and there might be more. A trial removal at one reactor is set to begin later this year.
Pope says 'backward' U.S. conservatives have replaced faith with ideology
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has blasted the “backwardness” of some conservatives in the U.S. Catholic Church. He says they have replaced faith with ideology and that a correct understanding of Catholic doctrine allows for change over time. Francis made the comments in a private meeting with Portuguese Jesuits during a visit to Lisbon on Aug. 5. The Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica published a transcript of the encounter Monday. During the meeting, a Portuguese Jesuit told Francis that he had suffered during a recent sabbatical year in the United States because he came across many Catholics who criticized Francis. The pope acknowledged his point, saying there was “a very strong, organized reactionary attitude” in the U.S. church.
Son stolen at birth hugs Chilean mother for first time in 42 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 42-year-old Virginia man got to embrace his birth mother for the first time during a long-awaited family reunion in Valdivia, Chile. For months Jimmy Lippert Thyden has been on a journey to uncover the mysteries of his counterfeit adoption, and to reconnect with his biological mother, brothers and sister. Hospital workers took Maria Angelica Gonzalez’ son from her arms right after birth and later told her he had died. Over the past nine years, Nos Buscamos has orchestrated more than 450 reunions between adoptees and their birth families. The NGO estimates tens of thousands of babies were taken from Chilean families in the 1970s and 1980s.
