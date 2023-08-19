Hilary downgraded to Category 2 hurricane as Mexico and California brace for 'catastrophic' impact
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Hilary is roaring toward Mexico’s Baja California peninsula as a downgraded Category 2 hurricane that’s still likely to bring “catastrophic” flooding to the region and cross into the southwest U.S. as a tropical storm. Meteorologists are warning that despite the hurricane’s weakening, the storm’s speed had accelerated Saturday en route to an expect night landfall on Mexico's coast. Forecasters said the storm is still expected to enter the history books as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, and bring along high winds, flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, and widespread power outages. The storm is expected to dump up to 10 inches of rain in southern California and southern Nevada.
Maui town ravaged by fire will 'rise again,' Hawaii governor says of long recovery ahead
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says the future of a Maui community devastated by deadly fire will be determined by its people. Native Hawaiians and others from Lahaina say Green is moving too quickly to rebuild what was lost. They say the grief is still raw. The governor says rebuilding will take years and billions of dollars but it will be restored the way the people want. The number of people killed rose by three to 114 on Friday. Green says as the search continues, visitors must avoid West Maui. But he says they're welcome in other parts of the island and the state.
Canadian firefighters wage epic battle to save communities after mass evacuations
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Firefighters battling wildfires in western Canada have received help from reinforcements and milder weather, after the nation’s worst fire season on record destroyed structures, fouled the air with thick smoke and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents. But the firefighters were nowhere close to declaring victory Saturday, especially with drier and windier weather forecast for the coming days. No deaths have been reported. Officials say a majority of residents have evacuated Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories' capital, and firefighters have kept a wildfire 6 miles from the city. British Columbia Premier David Eby has declared an emergency for the entire province, where more than 30,000 people are under evacuation orders due to encroaching fires.
Russian missile attack kills 7 in northern Ukrainian city as Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden
CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile strike killed seven people and wounded 129 others on Saturday in the city center of Chernihiv, the regional capital of the northern province of the same name, the acting mayor said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a theater and a university were hit. Zelenskyy is visiting Sweden for the first time since the full-scale Russian invasion of his country. Zelenskyy met Swedish government officials in Harpsund, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Stockholm. He will also meet Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin visited top military officials in the city of Rostov-on-Don near the Ukrainian border.
Trump looms large over Iowa State Fair, but many GOP voters still mulling their caucus choices
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When Donald Trump’s private jet made a loop above the Iowa State Fair before his visit last weekend, it was more than just a gesture to the hundreds of supporters on the ground — or to a few rival candidates. It was a reminder that the four-time indicted former president casts a Boeing 757-sized shadow over the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The Associated Press spoke with more than 40 Iowa Republicans at the fair. Some who plan to attend January’s caucuses said they'll support Trump even if he’s convicted of a crime. Others are adamant the time has come to pivot from the figure who reshaped their party. The race remains fluid.
How a family's choice to donate a body for pig kidney research could help change transplants
NEW YORK (AP) — A sister’s choice to donate her brother’s body for research is helping doctors learn how to one day use pig organs to save human lives. Mary Miller-Duffy struggled with the decision after her brother’s sudden death but is glad she agreed. At NYU Langone Health, a pig kidney has worked properly in his body for over a month and counting — a record. Thousands of people die awaiting a transplant because of a dire shortage of donated organs. NYU's experiment offers important lessons as U.S. regulators consider whether to allow formal studies of pig kidneys in living patients.
Record-setting temperatures forecast in Dallas as scorching heat wave continues to bake the US
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The summer of 2023 may be drawing to a close, but the extreme heat is not. More record-shattering temperatures — this time across Texas — are expected Saturday and Sunday as the U.S. continues to bake. Highs of 109 degrees Fahrenheit forecast for Saturday and 110 F on Sunday in Dallas would break the current record of 107 F each day, both set in 2011, and would come after a high of 109 F on Thursday broke a record of 107 F set in 1951. That is according to National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Bradshaw. The heat wave causing misery in Texas this weekend is just the latest to punish the U.S. this year.
Thousands more Mauritanians are making their way to the US, thanks to a route spread on social media
CINCINNATI (AP) — Thousands of migrants from the West African country of Mauritania have arrived in the U.S. in recent months, following a new route taking them to Nicaragua and up through the southern border. Previously, those fleeing Mauritania entered through Brazil and took a treacherous jungle passage — or risked their lives on boats to Europe. The Nicaragua route doesn't require a visa. That fact is circulating on TikTok, where travel agencies and guides advertise trip packages. Many Mauritanians say that's how they learned of the route. Some say they're fleeing anti-Black racism by the Arab-led government. Others hope for economic opportunities. After turning themselves in at the border, many make their way to Cincinnati, where a small, vibrant Mauritanian community welcomes them.
A raid on a Kansas newspaper likely broke the law, experts say. But which one?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Experts say a central Kansas police chief was on legally shaky ground when he ordered the raid of a weekly newspaper. A former federal prosecutor added Friday that the raid may have been a criminal civil rights violation and he'd probably have the FBI look into it. Some legal experts believe the Aug. 11 raid on the Marion County Record’s offices and its publisher's home violated a federal privacy law that protects journalists from newsroom searches. Some believe it violated a Kansas law that makes it difficult to force reporters and editors to disclose their sources or unpublished material. The police chief has defended it as legal.
Kids Again: MLB makes strides in attracting younger fans, ticket buyers in growing the game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper and the Phillies hit Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Sunday to play the Washington Nationals in the annual Major League Baseball Little League Classic at 2,366-seat Historic Bowman Field. The field is just a 6-mile trip from the complex where the Little League World Series is underway with kids full of big league dreams. MLB is banking on those kids and others like them to fuel the sport's growth. MLB says ticket-buyers are younger, more teens are watching the game and social media accounts such as Jomboy Media generate big-traffic numbers with kids looking for snappy highlight breakdowns. Harper pushed for a game in Cooperstown, New York, to help celebrate the game.
