Kyiv launches a major push against Russian forces, officials and analysts say
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has launched a major push to dislodge Russian forces from the country's southeast as part of its weekslong counteroffensive, committing thousands of troops to the battle. That's according to Western and Ukrainian officials and analysts. One Western official says the surge in firepower and manpower has been centered on the Zaporizhzhia region. Fighting has intensified in recent weeks at multiple points along the 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) front line. Ukraine is deploying its Western-supplied advanced weapons and Western-trained troops against the deeply entrenched Kremlin’s forces who invaded 17 months ago.
Bluffing or not, Putin’s declared deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus raises tensions
Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. The declared deployment of the weapons onto the territory of its neighbor and loyal ally marks a new stage in the Kremlin’s nuclear saber-rattling over its invasion of Ukraine. Neither Putin nor his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, said how many were moved — only that Soviet-era nuclear arms depots in the country had been readied to accommodate the weapons, and that Belarusian pilots and missile crews have been trained to use them. The U.S. and NATO haven’t confirmed the move and doubts remain.
Trump once condemned the Jan. 6 rioters. Now he's become one of their biggest supporters
NEW YORK (AP) — The day after Jan. 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump denounced the rioters who had violently stormed the Capitol building. Two and a half years later, his public characterizations have dramatically changed. Since leaving office, Trump has downplayed the violence, lionized the rioters as patriots and spread false claims about who was involved. He’s not only vowed to pardon a “large portion” of Jan. 6 defendants if he wins a second term in the White House, but he has also fundraised for them, met with their families and collaborated on a song that became a surprise iTunes hit.
Hunter Biden's plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment. Hunter Biden was charged last month with two misdemeanor crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018. He had been expected to plead guilty after making an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation.
Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat as record temperatures persist
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to announce new steps to address the extreme heat that has threatened millions of Americans, most recently in the Southwest. The White House says officials are working on worker protections, improved weather forecasts and more accessible drinking water. The leaders of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the mayors of Phoenix and San Antonio will participate in the event with the Democratic president. Both cities have seen long stretches of broiling triple-digit temperatures. Biden plans to spend $152 million to boost drinking water infrastructure and climate resilience in California, Colorado and Washington. Biden also wants heightened enforcement of heat safety violations.
Mutinous soldiers say they've taken Niger. The government says a coup won't be tolerated
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — People in Niger awoke to a divided country after mutinous soldiers claimed to have ousted the president. But Niger’s government said it will never accept their rule and has called for the population to reject it. Minister of Foreign Affairs Hassoumi Massoudou told news network France 24 in an interview Thursday that there was an attempted coup but the government won't accept it. The mutinous soldiers, who call themselves the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, said they had seized control because of the deteriorating security and bad economic and social governance. President Mohamed Bazoum was elected in 2021 in the West African nation’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960.
Army fire kills a 14-year-old, Palestinians say, as an Israeli minister visits flashpoint holy site
JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli military fire killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank. The death came hours before an ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister visited a sensitive Jerusalem holy site that has been a frequent flashpoint for violence between Israel and the Palestinians. Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to the disputed hilltop compound Thursday came as a year-and-a-half long bout of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians showed no signs of abating. It drew condemnation from Palestinians who view such visits as provocative, and elsewhere in the Muslim world. In the West Bank incident, the Israeli military said Palestinians threw rocks and firebombs at troops who fired into the air. It said the incident was being reviewed.
Church sex abuse revelations are unwelcome distraction as Pope Francis visits scandal-hit Portugal
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Pope Francis is making a five-day visit next week to Portugal, where a scandal that erupted earlier this year over Catholic Church sex abuse is still simmering. A panel of experts reported in February that at least 4,815 Portuguese boys and girls had been abused since 1950. Before those findings, senior Portuguese church officials maintained there had been only a few cases of clergy sex abuse. Church officials have hesitated over such central issues as reparations for victims and whether to suspend active members of the clergy named in the panel’s report. The scandal is unfinished business in Portugal, where Francis will attend World Youth Day. Hundreds of thousands of people are due to attend.
Judge allows Prince Harry's snooping lawsuit against publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial
LONDON (AP) — A London judge has allowed Prince Harry’s lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial on claims the newspaper used unlawful methods to gather information about him. Justice Timothy Fancourt says the Duke of Sussex can take his claims to trial on allegations News Group Newspapers used investigators and deception to unlawfully gather information on him. But the judge has sided with the publisher in rejecting his phone hacking claims. News Group has argued the lawsuit should be thrown out because the claims were brought after the six-year deadline expired. The judge says Harry knew enough about phone hacking claims that he could have sued sooner.
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk may want to send “tweet” back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay — at least for now. For one, the word is still plastered all over the website formerly known as Twitter. With “tweets,” Twitter accomplished in just a few years something few companies have done in a lifetime: It became a verb and implanted itself into the lexicon of America and around the world. Upending that takes more than a top-down declaration, even if it is from the owner of Twitter-turned-X who also happens to be one of the world’s richest man.
