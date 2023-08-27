Florida Gov. Ron Desantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered at prayer vigils and in church to mourn yet another racist attack in America. Authorities say a white, 21-year-old man who left behind white supremacist writings killed three Black people Saturday at a dollar store in Jacksonville, Florida. About 200 people showed up for a Sunday evening vigil a block from the store where officials say Ryan Palmeter opened fire Saturday before killing himself as police arrived. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was loudly booed as he addressed the vigil. DeSantis told the crowd that authorities would not let people be targeted “based on their race.”
Tropical Storm Idalia takes aim at Gulf of Mexico on a possible track toward the US, forecasters say
MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Idalia formed Sunday off the coast of Mexico on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane in the southern U.S. At 5 p.m. Sunday, the storm was about 95 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, moving northeast at 3 mph with highest sustained winds of 40 mph. Hurricanes have winds of 74 mph and above. Forecasters said they expected Idalia to become a hurricane on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and then curve northeast toward the west coast of Florida. Idalia could approach Florida on Wednesday with winds of up to 100 mph, according to the Hurricane Center. That would make it a Category 2 hurricane.
Trump's drumbeat of lies about the 2020 election keeps getting louder. Here are the facts
WASHINGTON (AP) — With Donald Trump facing felony charges over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the former president is flooding the airwaves and his social media platform with distortions, misinformation and unfounded conspiracy theories about his defeat. There's evidence his lies are resonating. Polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 57% of Republicans believe Democrat Joe Biden wasn't legitimately elected president. But the facts don't support Trump's claims. Recounts and ballot reviews in battleground states affirm Biden's win. An AP investigation found that the few cases of confirmed voter fraud were nowhere near enough to sway the election. Conspiracy theories about the vote have been debunked, sometimes by members of Trump's own administration.
DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting aftermath
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis canceled a day of presidential campaign appearances to deal with crises at home as his state mourns a racist fatal shooting in Jacksonville and prepares for a tropical storm. DeSantis’ campaign schedule had called for him to be in South Carolina Monday for a morning town hall in Kershaw and a barbecue with Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., in Anderson. But Sunday night, his campaign spokesman Bryan Griffin announced the governor was canceling his South Carolina travel. His wife, Casey DeSantis, is still expected to appear at the barbecue but the town hall in Kershaw was canceled.
Simone Biles wins a record 8th US Gymnastics title a full decade after her first
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A decade later, Simone Biles is still on top. The gymnastics star has won her record eighth U.S. Championship, a full 10 years after she first ascended to the top of her sport as a teenage prodigy. Biles, now a 26-year-old newlywed considered perhaps the greatest of all time, posted an all-around two-day total of 118.40, well clear of Shilese Jones in second and Leanne Wong in third. Biles will next compete at the world championships in Belgium this fall, where she will look to add to her record total of 25 medals at the meet.
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps says at least three Marines have died and five have been critically injured when their Osprey aircraft crashed on a north Australian island during a training exercise. A statement says three had been confirmed dead on Melville Island on Sunday and five of the 23 on board were flown in serious condition 50 miles to the mainland city of Darwin for treatment. Aircraft were sent from Darwin to retrieve more survivors from the remote location but no further details on the fate of the other 15 Marines aboard had been released hours later. Police say no one on board has escaped injury. The crash occurred during Exercise Predators Run, which involves 2,500 troops from the U.S., Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor.
Russia says it confirmed Wagner leader Prigozhin died in a plane crash
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash. The committee said in a statement on Sunday that genetic testing had identified all 10 bodies recovered at the site of the crash and the findings “conform to the manifest” of the doomed flight. Russia’s civil aviation authority earlier this week said Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were on the list of seven passengers and threw crew members that plummeted to the ground halfway between Moscow and St. Petersburg on Wednesday. The 62-year-old Prigozhin was killed two months after he mounted a daylong mutiny against Russia’s military that President Vladimir Putin decried as “treason.”
Prigozhin's final months were overshadowed by questions about what the Kremlin had in store for him
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The final two months of Yevgeny Prigozhin's life are shrouded in mystery. When the Russian mercenary leader staged a mutiny against the country's military in June, President Vladimir Putin decried it as “treason” and vowed punishment. But then he cut a a deal not to prosecute the chief of the Wagner group. Two months later, Prigozhin’s business jet plummeted from the sky. Russia's Investigative Committee said Sunday that it had identified all 10 people who were on the plane and died in the crash, including Prigozhin. The Kremlin has denied it orchestrated the crash as vengeance for his rebellion. Prigozhin's last weeks were overshadowed by questions over what the Kremlin had in store for him.
Environmental groups recruit people of color into overwhelmingly white conservation world
BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — White men have largely controlled American conservation policies for more than a century. But environmentalists have mounted a new push to introduce marginalized groups such as Black, Hispanic and Indigenous people and women to the outdoors in hopes they will one day play a role in shaping regulations and policies. And their efforts are gaining momentum. With climate change reshaping the planet, advocates say including a wide array of perspectives is crucial as leaders debate environmental regulations and policy changes.
Women working in Antarctica say they were left to fend for themselves against sexual harassers
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Many women who work at McMurdo Station, the main United States research base in Antarctica, say the isolated environment and macho culture have allowed sexual harassment and assault to flourish. The National Science Foundation, which oversees the U.S. Antarctic Program, published a 2022 report in which 59% of women said they experienced of harassment or assault while on the ice. But The Associated Press found that the problem goes beyond the harassment. In reviewing court records and internal communications, and in interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees, the AP uncovered a pattern of women who said their claims of harassment or assault were minimized by their employers, often leading to them or others being put in further danger.
