NEW YORK (AP) — After every indictment that has come his way, Donald Trump has boasted that his standing among Republicans only improves — and he has a point. Nearly two-thirds of Republicans — 63% — say they want the former president to run again, according to new polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That’s up slightly from 55% who said the same in April when Trump started facing a series of criminal charges. But in a crucial warning sign for the former president and his supporters, Trump faces glaring vulnerabilities heading into a general election, with many Americans strongly dug in against him.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows Americans are deeply divided along party lines in their views of President Donald Trump’s actions in the most recent criminal charges brought against him. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that about half of Americans say Trump's alleged attempt to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 vote count was illegal. The poll, which was conducted before Monday’s charges in the Georgia case, also shows that about half of Americans approve of the Justice Department indicting Trump over his efforts to remain in office after losing the 2020 election.
Survivors of Maui fires face power cuts and poor cell service as teams work to find and ID the dead
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Survivors of deadly wildfires on Maui contended with intermittent power and unreliable cell service as they sought help rebuilding their lives. Teams, meanwhile, labored to find the dead and identify them. With the death toll already at 106, a mobile morgue with coroners, pathologists and technicians arrived in Hawaii on Tuesday to help with the grim task of sorting through remains. The governor, meanwhile, warned that a new storm could complicate the search and recovery. Thousands of people are staying in shelters, in hotel rooms and Airbnb units, or with friends. Around 2,000 homes and businesses still don’t have electricity, Maui County wrote Tuesday night, after the power company restored supply to over 10,000 customers. The fire also contaminated water supplies to many areas.
North Korea asserts US soldier Travis King crossed border after becoming disillusioned with America
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is asserting Pvt. Travis King bolted across the border last month after becoming disillusioned with the inequality of American society and racial discrimination in its Army. The state media report Wednesday was the first word on North Korea's detention of King. It said North Korea’s investigation into King’s “illegal” entry would continue. It's impossible to verify the authenticity of the comments attributed to King. The United States and others have accused North Korea of using past detainees to wrest diplomatic concessions. A U.S. Defense Department official said the Pentagon was working to bring King back to the U.S. The soldier’s family said his mother is appealing to North Korea to treat her son humanely.
Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots again as a foreign ship tries out Kyiv's new Black Sea corridor
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Russia has resumed its targeting of grain infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, using drones in overnight strikes on storage facilities and ports along the Danube River. Kyiv has increasingly used those terminals for grain transport to Europe after Moscow broke off a key wartime export deal through the Black Sea. Also Wednesday, a loaded container ship stuck at the port of Odesa since Russia’s full-scale invasion more than 17 months ago set sail and is heading through the Black Sea. It is using a temporary corridor established by Ukraine for merchant shipping. Ukraine’s economy is heavily dependent on farming. Its agricultural exports, like those of Russia, are also crucial for world food supplies.
Nigeriens call for mass recruitment of volunteers as the junta faces possible regional invasion
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Nigeriens are preparing for a possible invasion by countries in the region, three weeks after mutinous soldiers ousted the nation’s democratically elected president. Residents in the capital, Niamey, are calling for the mass recruitment of volunteers to assist the army in the face of a growing threat by the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, which says it will use military force if the junta doesn’t reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum. The initiative aims to recruit tens of thousands of volunteers from across the country to fight and to assist with medical care, engineering and technical logistics in case the junta needs help. Regional tensions are deepening as the standoff between Niger and ECOWAS shows no signs of defusing.
North Carolina GOP seeks to override governor's veto of bill banning gender-affirming care for youth
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Transgender rights are taking center stage in North Carolina as the GOP-controlled General Assembly plans votes Wednesday seeking to override the governor’s veto of legislation banning gender-affirming health care for minors. The state House is to cast the first vote Wednesday afternoon seeking to enact the bill over Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s opposition. The Senate said it could take the decisive, final vote as early as Wednesday evening. Republicans hold narrow veto-proof majorities in both chambers, indicating Cooper’s veto is likely be overridden. If the override drive succeeds, North Carolina would become the 22nd state to enact legislation restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors.
McCarthy floats stopgap funding to prevent a government shutdown at the end of next month
Washington (AP) — Congressional leaders are pitching a stopgap government funding package to avoid a federal shutdown after next month. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy raised the idea to House Republicans on a members-only call. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the two leaders had spoken about such a temporary measure. It's an acknowledgement the Republican-led House and Democratic Senate are nowhere near agreement on spending levels. The fiscal year starts Oct. 1, when funding will be needed. The stopgap measure would fund operations into December but McCarthy needs support from Republicans who are loathe to agree as they push for steeper cuts.
England beats Australia 3-1 to move into Women's World Cup final against Spain
SYDNEY (AP) — England moved on to its first Women's World Cup final with a 3-1 victory over co-host Australia. England moves on to face Spain in the championship game on Sunday. Ella Toone scored in the 36th minute as England dominated possession in the first half. Sam Kerr’s equalizer in the 63rd gave the 75,000-plus crowd some hope but European champion England sealed it with goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo. England and Spain will each be playing in the Women’s World Cup final for the first time when they meet at Stadium Australia in Sydney. Australia will play Sweden for third place.
Germany's Cabinet approves a plan to liberalize rules on cannabis possession and sale
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Cabinet has approved a plan to liberalize rules on cannabis, setting the scene for the European Union’s most populous member to decriminalize possession of limited amounts and allow members of “cannabis clubs” to buy the substance for recreational purposes. The legislation is billed as the first step in a two-part plan and will still need approval by parliament. But the government’s approval Wednesday is a stride forward for a prominent reform project of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s socially liberal coalition, though significantly short of the government’s original ambitions. The plan foresees legalizing possession of up to 25 grams (nearly 1 ounce) of cannabis for recreational purposes and allowing individuals to grow up to three plants on their own.
