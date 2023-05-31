Ahead of House debt ceiling vote, Biden shores up Democrats and McCarthy scrambles for GOP support
WASHINGTON (AP) — The debt ceiling and budget cuts package is heading toward a crucial U.S. House vote. President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy are working to assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to passage over blowback from conservatives and some progressive dissent. Biden and McCarthy are rushing to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default in less than week. Despite deep disappointment from hard-right Republicans that budget cuts don't go far enough, McCarthy insists he'll have the votes to ensure approval. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says the package reduces deficits by $1.5 trillion over the decade. Liberal Democrats are upset the deal greenlights a natural gas pipeline development through Appalachia.
Moscow drone attack exposes Russia's vulnerabilities, fuels criticism of military
A drone attack on Moscow has exposed breaches in Russia’s air defenses and underlined the Russian capital’s vulnerability amid expectations of a massive Ukrainian counteroffensive. Tuesday's strikes that lightly damaged three apartment buildings angered Russian hawks, who criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and the military brass for failing to protect Moscow. Ukrainian authorities rejoiced over Tuesday’s attack but customarily avoided claiming responsibility. The raid followed a May 3 drone strike on the Kremlin that lightly damaged the roof of a building serving as one of Putin’s official residences. Previously, drones came down near Moscow in what Russian authorities described as botched Ukrainian attempts to attack the city.
As Supreme Court considers affirmative action, colleges see few other ways to diversity goals
WASHINGTON (AP) — After bans on affirmative action in states from California to Florida, colleges have tried a range of strategies to achieve a diverse student body. Many have given greater preference to low-income families, and some started admitting top students from communities across their states. But after years of experimentation, there's no clear solution, and some states requiring race-neutral policies have seen drops in Black and Hispanic enrollments. Now, as the Supreme Court decides the fate of affirmative action, colleges nationwide could soon face the same test, with some bracing for setbacks that could erase decades of progress on campus diversity.
CEOs got smaller raises. It would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay
After ballooning for years, CEO pay growth is finally slowing. The typical compensation package for chief executives who run S&P 500 companies rose just 0.9% last year, to a median of $14.8 million, according to data analyzed for The AP by Equilar. It was the smallest increase since 2015. Still, that’s unlikely to quell mounting criticism that CEO pay has become excessively high and the imbalance between company bosses and rank-and-file workers too wide. The median pay for workers at companies included in the AP survey was $77,178, up 1.3%. That means it would take that worker 186 years to make what a CEO making the median pay earned just last year.
How and when to remove children from their homes? A federal lawsuit raises thorny questions
BOSTON (AP) — A couple whose young children were taken by social workers and police in the middle of the night are suing, arguing they were unconstitutionally removed without a warrant or court order. Sarah Perkins and Joshua Sabey have filed the lawsuit in federal court in Massachusetts, where the couple lived at the time. If they win, the case could set a precedent for state welfare agencies across the country, especially when they remove a child from a home without a court order. The lawsuit highlights the debate about when and how to respond to abuse or neglect of children. Civil liberties advocates say poverty and race — not parenting — are often the determining factor in child removals.
North Korea's failed satellite launch triggers public confusion, security jitters in neighbors
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s launch of a spy satellite has ended in an embarrassing failure. But it still prompted public confusion and security jitters in neighboring South Korea and Japan, which are wary of North Korea's growing weapons arsenal. Authorities in South Korea's capital sent text messages to city residents urging them to move to safer places, without explaining the reason. The Interior and Safety Ministry then sent messages to residents saying the earlier warning was sent in error and was intended only for residents of a front-line island closer to the rocket's flight path. In Japan, authorities activated a missile warning system in Okinawa prefecture in the southwest.
Brother: Authorities told family that body of missing Missouri ER doctor was found in Arkansas
The brother of a Missouri ER doctor who has been missing for more than a week says that his body has been found in Arkansas. Dr. John Forsyth was last heard from in text messages around 7 a.m. May 21. His brother, Richard Forsyth, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that authorities called the family to say that his brother's body has been found in northwest Arkansas. He provided no other details. Messages left with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were not immediately returned. Forsyth was reported missing when he failed to show up for work that day at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, a town of 3,100 residents deep in the Missouri Ozarks.
Amazon workers upset over job cuts, return-to-office mandate stage walkout
SEATTLE (AP) — A group of Amazon workers upset about recent layoffs, a return-to-office mandate and the company’s environmental impact is planning a walkout at its Seattle headquarters Wednesday. The lunchtime protest comes a week after the company’s annual shareholder meeting and a month after a policy took effect requiring workers to return to the office three days per week. As of Tuesday night, more than 1,800 employees had pledged to walk out around the world, with about 870 in Seattle, according to Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a climate change advocacy group founded by Amazon workers. Amazon has cut 27,000 jobs since November.
Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting a baby
NEW YORK (AP) — A representative for Al Pacino confirms that the 83-year-old actor and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby. Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, verified the news first published by TMZ, but said there would be no statement at this time. The baby would be Pacino’s fourth child. He has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo. Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. Her IMDB page says she's a producer. Pacino’s baby news follows close on the heels of longtime friend and collaborator Robert De Niro’s own.
Who are the bride and groom in Jordan's royal wedding?
He’s heir to the throne in one of the oldest monarchies in the Middle East and a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. She’s a Saudi architect with an aristocratic pedigree of her own. Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, 28, and Rajwa Alseif, 29, are to be married Thursday at a palace wedding in Jordan. The Western-allied monarchy has been a bastion of stability through decades of Middle East turmoil. The families have not said how the two met. But they are destined to become a power couple in the Middle East, forging a new bond between Jordan and Saudi Arabia as the latter seeks to transform itself into a regional power broker.
