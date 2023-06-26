Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia's enemies
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blasted organizers of a weekend revolt as traitors who played into the hands of Ukraine’s government and its allies. The rebellion by armed mercenaries lasted less than 24 hours and was the gravest threat yet to Putin’s authority. Putin praised the rank and file mercenaries for not letting the situation descend into bloodshed. Earlier in the day, the rebellion’s leader, mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, defended his march on Moscow. He taunted Russia’s military, but said he hadn’t been seeking to stage a coup against Putin. Putin on Monday sought to project an image of stability and control after the gravest threat yet to his power.
The Supreme Court's biggest decisions are coming. Here's what they could say
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is getting ready to decide some of its biggest cases of the term. The high court has 10 opinions left to release over the next week before the justices begin their summer break. As is typical, the last opinions to be released cover some of the most contentious issues the court has wrestled with this term, including affirmative action, student loans and gay rights. There's also the case of a Christian mail carrier who refused to work Sundays when he was required to deliver Amazon packages and a case about the power of state legislatures to make rules for congressional and presidential elections without being checked by state courts.
What is a heat dome? Scorching temperatures in Texas are expected to spread to the north and east
DALLAS (AP) — Scorching temperatures meteorologists say were brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state before they are expected to expand to other parts of the U.S. National Weather Service Forecaster Bob Oravec said Monday that the heat dome is expected to reach north to Kansas City and east to the Florida Panhandle and continue at least until the July Fourth holiday. The National Integrated Heat Health Information System reports more than 46 million people are under heat alerts. Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said the dome is not unusual because this is the time of year the atmospheric conditions combine to create such a threat.
First UN investigator at US detention center at Guantanamo says detainees face cruel treatment
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The first U.N. independent investigator to visit the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay says the 30 men held there are subject “to ongoing cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment under international law." Irish law professor Fionnuala Ní Aoláin called the American government’s use of torture against them “a betrayal” of the rights of victims and survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States to justice. She told a news conference Monday about her 23-page report that the 2001 attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania that killed nearly 3,000 people were “crimes against humanity.” But she said the U.S. use of torture and rendition against alleged perpetrators and their associates in the aftermath violated international human rights law.
Malaria cases in Texas and Florida are the first US spread since 2003, CDC says
NEW YORK (AP) — Five cases of malaria have been detected in the U.S. in the last two months. That marks the first time there’s been local spread in in 20 years. A health alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says four cases were detected in Florida and one in Texas. Infected people can suffer fever, chills and flu-like illness. They also can develop severe complications and die if they are not treated. Health officials are warning doctors — especially in southern states — to be aware of the possibility of infection and think about how to access the first-line treatment for severe malaria in the United States.
White Florida woman charged with manslaughter in shooting of Black neighbor
A white woman accused of firing through her door and fatally shooting a Black mother in front of her 9-year-old son in central Florida has been formally charged with manslaughter and assault. Susan Lorincz was arrested earlier this month following the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens in Ocala, Florida. She was charged on Monday with one count of manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault. State Attorney William Gladson says his office contemplated filing a second-degree murder charge but that prosecutors concluded there was insufficient evidence that Lorincz had “hatred, spite, ill will or evil intent” toward Owens. If convicted, Lorincz would face up to 30 years in prison.
Still Cruising: Tom premieres new 'Mission Impossible' adventure in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tom Cruise has graced the red carpet in Abu Dhabi for the Middle Eastern premiere of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.” Renowned for performing his own daredevil stunts, the Hollywood action star was met with an enthusiastic crowd of fans and film enthusiasts at the Emirates Palace Hotel in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, eager to catch a glimpse of him. The film marks the seventh installment of the $3.5 billion grossing franchise famed for jam-packed action and ever-daring stunts. Dressed in a tailored tuxedo and flashing his signature smile, Cruise said: “I’m a cinephile, I love movies and the history of cinema and how this art form develops.”
Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks to receive honorary Oscars
Angela Bassett may have gone home empty handed at the Oscars in March, but the two-time nominee will be getting a golden statuette this year after all. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday that Bassett, Mel Brooks and film editor Carol Littleton will receive honorary Oscars at November's Governors Awards. Michelle Satter, the founding senior director of the Sundance Institute’s Artist Programs, will also be given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the untelevised event. The Governors Awards will be held on Nov. 18 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
Was that actually a tsunami that hit Florida? Not the kind you think
A meteotsunami was recorded in Clearwater Beach, FL on June 21 as a line of thunderstorms tracked onto the coast. Unlike tsunamis that are created by seismic activity, meteotsunamis are caused by strong gusting winds. Water levels peaked at around 4 feet as the storms hit the coast and beach chairs were knocked over.
Prosecutors seek the death penalty against man accused of slaying of 4 University of Idaho students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year. Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths at a rental house near the Moscow, Idaho, university campus last November. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed the notice of his intent to seek the death penalty in court on Monday. A not-guilty plea was entered in the case on Kohberger’s behalf earlier this year. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday. The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.