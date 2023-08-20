Hurricane Hilary moves "very near" to Mexico's Baja coast packing deadly rainfall
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Meteorologists say Hurricane Hilary held a maximum sustained wind speed of 80 mph early Sunday as the storm was 285 miles from San Diego. The storm was very near to Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. Hilary is a weakened Category 1 hurricane that is still likely to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding to the region and cross into the southwest U.S. as a tropical storm, dumping up to 10 inches of rain. Forecasters say the storm is expected to enter the history books as the first tropical storm to hit southern California in 84 years, bringing high winds, flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes and widespread power outages.
Hope is hard to let go after Maui fire, as odds wane over reuniting with still-missing loved ones
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — As days turn into weeks, the odds are growing longer for families hoping to be reunited with missing loved ones after a fire swept across Hawaii's town of Lahaina. But some remain undeterred as they continue their search for those still unaccounted for. Maui resident Kevin Baclig says he's not ready to give up looking for his wife and in-laws, while Leona Castillo hopes to soon hear from her son. She hopes he was able to outrun the fire. The list of the missing has dwindled over the days, as loved ones reunite with other loved ones and as authorities identify more remains. President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Lahaina on Monday to survey the devastation and meet with survivors.
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Roscosmos space agency says the Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon after it spun into an uncontrolled orbit, bringing a premature end to the country's first lunar mission since 1976. The pilotless spacecraft was aiming to be the first ever to land on the south pole of the moon, an area where scientists believe there could be important reserves of frozen water and precious elements. It was expected to land Monday. However, Roscosmos said it lost contact with the Luna-25 on Saturday after the spacecraft ran into difficulties and reported an “abnormal situation.” The Luna-25 was in a race with an Indian spacecraft to be the first to reach the south pole.
Firefighters curb blazes threatening 2 cities in western Canada but are 'not out of the woods yet'
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Firefighters have kept wildfires at bay near the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as well as a threatened city in British Columbia, though no one is claiming victory as forecasters warn that drier and windier weather is coming. For Saturday at least, the weather was milder, providing some help for fire teams battling Canada’s worst fire season on record. They are struggling to contain flames that have destroyed structures, fouled the air with thick smoke and prompted evacuation orders for tens of thousands. A huge wildfire on Saturday was kept 9 miles from Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories that is virtually empty after nearly all its 20,000 residents fled. In British Columbia, raging flames also were kept away from Kelowna, a city of 30,000 people.
Talks between regional bloc and Niger's junta yield little, an official tells The Associated Press
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — An official present at talks between Niger’s mutinous soldiers and a delegation from West Africa’s regional bloc tells The Associated Press that talks Saturday yielded little and that the soldiers are under pressure from regional sanctions as they refuse to reinstate the country’s president whom they toppled nearly a month ago while being fearful of attacks from France. The roughly two-hour discussion was the first time the head of the junta, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, met with the delegation after rebuffing previous attempts. Saturday’s talks were a last-ditch diplomacy scramble by the bloc to resolve the crisis peacefully and followed last week’s announcement that 11 of its 15 member states had agreed to intervene military if constitutional order wasn’t returned.
Zelenskyy vows retaliation for Chernihiv attack that killed seven people and wounded almost 150
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed stern retaliation for a Russian missile strike in the center of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv that killed seven people and wounded almost 150 others the day before. The region's governor said Sunday that the total number of people known to have been wounded in the attack has risen to 148. Meanwhile, in Russia, five people were wounded when a Ukrainian drone hit a train station in the city of Kursk, the regional government said. The defense ministry said Russian air defenses also thwarted an attack by a Ukrainian drone flying toward the capital early Sunday, briefly causing two of Moscow's airports to close.
Ecuadorians choosing a new president amid increasing violence that may scare away voters
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — More than 100,000 police and soldiers have taken up positions to protect people voting for Ecuador’s next president. Many Ecuadorians won’t even leave home for Sunday’s vote amid unprecedented violence. Candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated Aug. 9 as he left a campaign rally in Quito, the capital of the once calm South American country. The killing heightened people’s fears of spending time outside their homes. They fear becoming victims of robberies, kidnappings, extortions, homicides or any of the other crimes that have become commonplace.
Georgia made it easier for parents to challenge school library books. Almost no one has done so
CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Republican lawmakers passed a law to make it easier to challenge school library books as inappropriate, but few people are using it. The Associated Press finds at least 15 large Georgia school districts say they have received no demands to remove books under the law, which took effect Jan. 1. One element reducing complaints is the Georgia law’s requirement that only parents of current students can challenge books. At least six challenges have been received in a suburban Atlanta district that has been a focus of conservative unrest. There, the Forsyth County school board has ruled parents must give advance permission before any student can read five of the challenged books.
A tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil starts offloading near Texas despite Tehran's threats
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An American-owned oil tanker long suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil has begun offloading its cargo near Texas. That's according to tracking data analyzed late Saturday. The fate of the cargo aboard the Suez Rajan has become mired in the wider tensions between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic, even as Tehran and Washington work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian-Americans held in Tehran. U.S. and Iranian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday.
US, Japan and Australia plan joint navy drills in disputed South China Sea, Philippine officials say
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Two Philippine security officials said that the United States, Japan and Australia are planning a joint navy drill this week in the South China Sea off the western Philippines after a recent show of Chinese aggression in the disputed waters. The drill will include three aircraft and helicopter carriers sailing together in a show of force and undertaking joint drills, the officials told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday. The three countries expressed concern and support for the Philippines after Chinese coast guard ships used water cannons against Philippine vessels in an Aug. 5 confrontation in the contested waterway where disputes have long become a fault line in the rivalry between the U.S. and China in the region.
