White shooter kills 3 Black people in Florida hate crime as Washington celebrates King’s dream
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacksonville's sheriff says a white gunman who killed three people at a Dollar General store Saturday was racially motivated and hated Black people. Sheriff T.K. Waters says the shooter then killed himself. The two men and one woman who were killed were Black. Waters says there is no evidence the shooter was part of a group. Jacksonville residents, who on the same day attended the 60th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famed “I Have A Dream” speech, reflected on the continuation of racist violence in Florida.
3 US Marines killed, 20 injured in an aircraft crash in Australia during a training exercise
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps says three Marines have died and 20 were injured when their aircraft crashed on a north Australian island during a training exercise. A statement says three had been confirmed dead on Melville Island on Sunday and five of the 23 on board were flown in serious condition 50 miles to the mainland city of Darwin for treatment after the V-22 Osprey aircraft crashed. Police say aircraft have been deployed to return the rest of the injured from the remote location. The crash occurred during Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor. The Marines rotate through Darwin as part of a realignment of forces that’s meant to face an increasingly assertive China.
Russia says it confirmed Wagner leader Prigozhin died in a plane crash
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash. The committee said in a statement on Sunday that after forensic and genetic testing had identified all 10 bodies recovered at the site of the crash and the findings “conform to the manifest” of the plane. Russia’s civil aviation authority earlier this week said Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were on the list of people on board the plane that crashed in Russia on Wednesday. The 62-year-old Prigozhin was killed two months after he mounted a daylong mutiny against Russia’s military that President Vladimir Putin decried as “treason.”
Prigozhin's final months were overshadowed by questions about what the Kremlin had in store for him
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The final two months of Yevgeny Prigozhin's life are shrouded in mystery. When the Russian mercenary leader staged a mutiny against the country's military in June, President Vladimir Putin decried it as “treason” and vowed punishment. But then he cut a a deal not to prosecute the chief of the Wagner group. Two months later, Prigozhin’s business jet plummeted from the sky. Russia's Investigative Committee said Sunday that it had identified all 10 people who were on the plane and died in the crash, including Prigozhin. The Kremlin has denied it orchestrated the crash as vengeance for his rebellion. Prigozhin's last weeks were overshadowed by questions over what the Kremlin had in store for him.
Trump campaign reports raising more than $7 million after Georgia booking
NEW YORK (AP) — For former President Donald Trump, a picture is worth... more than $7 million. Trump’s campaign says he has raised $7.1 million since Thursday when he was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in the state and became the first former president in U.S. history to ever have a mug shot taken. Spokesman Steven Cheung said that, on Friday alone, the campaign brought in $4.18 million — its highest-grossing day to date. The record haul underscores how Trump’s legal woes have been a fundraising boon for his campaign, even as his political operation has been spending millions on his defense.
Women working in Antarctica say they were left to fend for themselves against sexual harassers
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Many women who work at McMurdo Station, the main United States research base in Antarctica, say the isolated environment and macho culture have allowed sexual harassment and assault to flourish. The National Science Foundation, which oversees the U.S. Antarctic Program, published a 2022 report in which 59% of women said they experienced of harassment or assault while on the ice. But The Associated Press found that the problem goes beyond the harassment. In reviewing court records and internal communications, and in interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees, the AP uncovered a pattern of women who said their claims of harassment or assault were minimized by their employers, often leading to them or others being put in further danger.
Bare electrical wire and leaning poles on Maui were possible cause of deadly fires
In the first moments of the Maui fires, when high winds brought down power poles, slapping electrified wires to the dry grass below, there was a reason the flames erupted all at once in long, neat rows -- those wires were bare, uninsulated metal that could spark on contact. Videos and images analyzed by The Associated Press confirmed those wires were among miles of line that Hawaiian Electric Co. left naked to the weather and often-thick foliage, despite a recent push by utilities in other wildfire- and hurricane-prone areas to cover up their lines or bury them. Many power poles on Maui were built to “an obsolete 1960s standard,” were leaning and near the end of their projected life.
Workers exposed to extreme heat have no consistent protection in the US
RENO, Nev. (AP) — State and federal agencies are scrambling to find measures to combat what experts call one of the harshest and most neglected effects of climate change in the U.S.: rising heat deaths and injuries of people who work in triple-digit temperatures. State and federal governments have long implemented federal procedures for environmental risks exacerbated by climate change, namely drought, flood and wildfires. But extreme heat protections for workers have generally lagged. Complicating attempts to address the issue is the absence of one national standard for measuring heat deaths in the U.S.
Global inflation pressures could become harder to manage in coming years, research suggests
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Rising trade barriers. Aging populations. A transition from carbon-spewing fossil fuels to renewable energy. The prevalence of such trends across the world could intensify global inflation pressures in the coming years and make it harder for central banks to meet their inflation targets. That concern was a theme sounded in several high-profile speeches and economic studies presented at the Federal Reserve’s annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. For decades, the global economy had been moving toward greater integration, with goods flowing more freely between the United States and its trading partners. Since the pandemic, though, that trend has shown signs of reversing. Multinational corporations have been shifting their supply chains away from China.
Zimbabwe's opposition alleges 'gigantic fraud' in vote that extends the ZANU-PF party's 43-year rule
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader has alleged “blatant and gigantic fraud” after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner of another troubled election in the southern African nation. Returns were announced Saturday night, two days earlier than expected. International observers reported an atmosphere of intimidation against voters. Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa's Citizens Coalition for Change party said it would challenge the election results as “hastily assembled without proper verification.” The announced outcome of the voting on Wednesday and Thursday extends the ruling ZANU-PF party's 43-year hold on power in Zimbabwe.
