Jan. 6 charges against Trump would add to his mounting legal peril as he campaigns for 2024
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already facing criminal cases in New York and Florida, former President Donald Trump is in increasing legal peril as investigations into his efforts to cling to power after his election loss appear to be coming to a head. The target letter sent to Trump by special counsel Jack Smith suggests Trump may soon be indicted on new federal charges, adding to the remarkable situation of a former president up against possible prison time while vying to reclaim the White House as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. Trump has denied wrongdoing in all the cases and dismissed the prosecutions as an effort to hurt his 2024 campaign.
American soldier's dash into North Korea leaves family members wondering why
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Family members of the U.S. Army private who sprinted across the border into North Korea say he may have felt overwhelmed as he faced legal troubles and his possible looming discharge from the military. Relatives described 23-year-old Pvt. Travis King as a quiet loner who did not drink or smoke and enjoyed reading the Bible. After growing up in southeast Wisconsin, he was excited about serving his country in South Korea. Now King’s family is struggling to understand what changed before he dashed into a country with a long history of holding Americans and using them as bargaining chips.
Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as other parts of US reel from scorching heat, floods
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A tornado has heavily damaged a large Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina — the latest in a string of extreme weather events to plague the U.S. Floods also deluged communities in Kentucky and scorching heat smothered Phoenix and Miami yet again Wednesday. The pharmaceutical company Pfizer said in an email that it had no reports of serious injuries and that all plant employees were safely evacuated before the tornado damaged its plant near Rocky Mount. Elsewhere, Phoenix broke an all-time record Wednesday morning for a warm low temperature at 97 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, Kentucky is bracing for more rain after flash floods prompted recent rescues from rain-swamped homes and vehicles.
A gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people ahead of Women's World Cup tournament
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — A gunman has killed two people at a downtown construction site in New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland, as the nation prepared to host games in the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament. Authorities said the shooter was also dead. Police said multiple people, including at least one police officer, were injured during the shooting Thursday, which took place near hotels where Team Norway and other teams have been staying. New Zealand Prime Minster Chris Hipkins said the tournament would go ahead as planned. Hipkins said the shooter was armed with a pump-action shotgun. Police arrived one minute after the first emergency call.
IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about 'slow-walking' of the Hunter Biden case
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are raising unsubstantiated allegations against President Joe Biden over his family’s finances. GOP lawmakers have summoned IRS whistleblowers to testify publicly for the first time about claims the Justice Department improperly interfered with a tax investigation into Biden’s son Hunter. Lawmakers are hearing from the two IRS agents assigned to Hunter Biden case. Hunter Biden pleaded guilty recently to misdemeanor tax charges in what Republicans have derided as a “sweetheart” deal. House Republicans are deepening their own investigation, making broad claims of corruption and wrongdoing by the Bidens that they acknowledge are not proven. The Justice Department has denied the whistleblowers’ allegations.
Stanford University president announces resignation over concerns about his research
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne says he will resign following concerns about the integrity of his research. He says in a letter to staff and students Wednesday that he will step down Aug. 31. It comes after the board of trustees launched a review in December following allegations of misconduct around papers he co-authored. He says he “never submitted a scientific paper without firmly believing that the data were correct and accurately presented.” But he says he should have been more diligent in seeking corrections regarding his work. Tessier-Lavigne says he’s stepping down because he expects continued debate about his ability to lead the university.
Jason Aldean's new music video was filmed at a lynching site. A big country music network pulled it
Country music star Jason Aldean has released a controversial music video for his latest single, “Try That In A Small Town." Country Music Television removed it Monday from rotation, three days after its release. In it, Aldean performs in front of the courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where the Columbia race riot erupted in 1946 and the site of the 1927 lynching of an 18-year-old Black teenager named Henry Choate. On Wednesday, Aldean said in a statement, “In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song and was subject to the comparison that I was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests."
Revolving Door: DEA’s No.2 quits amid reports of previous consulting work for Big Pharma
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s second-in-command has quietly stepped down amid reporting by The Associated Press that he previously consulted for a pharmaceutical distributor sanctioned for a deluge of suspicious painkiller shipments and did similar work for the drugmaker that became the face of the opioid epidemic: Purdue Pharma. Louis Milione’s four years of consulting for Big Pharma preceded his 2021 return to the DEA to serve as Administrator Anne Milgram’s top deputy, renewing concerns about the revolving door between government and industry and its potential impact on the DEA’s mission to police drug companies blamed for thousands of American overdose deaths.
‘Am I crossing picket lines if I see a movie?’ and other Hollywood strike fan questions answered
You watch movies. You watch TV. And now you’re wondering how the pitched battle — with Hollywood’s actors and writers on one side, and studios and streaming services on the other — will affect you. The Associated Press has answers. Yes, you can still go see “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” No, the guilds don’t want you to cancel Netflix — yet. No consumer boycott has been called. Your favorite shows will almost certainly be delayed and you should know that Comic-Con ticket won’t come with starry panels this year. And TV fans should circle Sept. 18 — the scheduled date for the Emmy Awards — in pencil. The strike may affect the show.
Cracks are emerging in Israel's military. Reservists threaten not to serve if government plan passes
JERUSALEM (AP) — Cracks are emerging in Israel’s military. The Middle East’s best equipped and most powerful force is under one of the worst assaults it has encountered — from within its own ranks. A contentious government plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary has cleaved deep rifts within Israeli society. Those rifts have infiltrated military, where reservists in key units have pledged not to show up for duty if the legislative changes are pushed through. Most of these pledges have remained threats. But this week, 160 critical air force personnel announced they will stop their service. This is raising concerns about the military’s readiness at a time of heightened violence and tensions on several fronts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.