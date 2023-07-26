Biden's son Hunter heads to a Delaware court where he's expected to plead guilty to tax crimes
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is expected to appear before a federal judge in Delaware to plead guilty to two tax crimes and admit possessing a gun as a drug user. The anticipated pleas Wednesday are part of a deal with the Justice Department that'll likely spare Hunter Biden time behind bars. U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika was appointed by then-President Donald Trump and will preside over the hearing. The judge must sign off on the deal, in which prosecutors will recommend two years of probation. The deal was announced last month and ended a long-running Justice Department investigation into the taxes and foreign business dealings of the president’s second son.
On their own front line, Ukraine’s surgeons treat waves of soldiers since the counteroffensive began
DNIPRO, Ukraine (AP) — A surge of wounded soldiers has coincided with the major counteroffensive Ukraine launched in June to try to recapture its land from Russian forces. Surgeons at the Mechnikov Hospital, one of the country's biggest, are busier now than perhaps at any other time since Russia invaded 17 months ago. Dozens of soldiers arrive through the night with bandaged limbs soaked in blood, faces blackened with shrapnel fragments and stunned eyes fixed on the ceiling, frozen in shock. After their surgeries, they are sent off to recover elsewhere to create space for the next nightly deluge. One doctor says: “We hold our own front line here.”
A judge blocks limits on asylum at US-Mexico border but gives Biden administration time to appeal
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge on Tuesday delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give President Joe Biden’s administration time to appeal. The order from U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar of the Northern District of California takes away a key enforcement tool set in place by the Biden administration as coronavirus-based restrictions on asylum expired in May. The new rule imposes severe limitations on migrants seeking asylum but includes room for exceptions and does not apply to children traveling alone.
Water at tip of Florida hits hot tub level and may have set world record for warmest seawater
The water temperature on the tip of Florida hit hot tub levels, exceeding 100 degrees two days in a row, which meteorologists say could potentially be the hottest seawater ever measured. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says weather records for sea water temperature are unofficial and there are certain conditions in this reading that could disqualify it for a top mark, but the initial reading on a buoy at Manatee Bay hit 101.1 degrees Monday evening. And just 26 miles away, scientists saw devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death.
Deadly wildfires across the Mediterranean destroy homes, threaten nature reserves
RHODES, Greece (AP) — Major fires raging in parts of Greece and in other Mediterranean countries have advanced causing additional deaths, destroying homes and threatening nature reserves during a third successive wave of extreme temperatures. The summer wildfires have struck countries across the region, prompting the European Union to expand its support, sending two Spanish firefighting planes to Tunisia after wildfires in neighboring Algeria left at least 34 people dead in recent days.
Typhoon Doksuri leaves at least 2 dead and displaces thousands in the northern Philippines
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Typhoon Doksuri has blown ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain, leaving at least two villagers dead and displacing nearly 16,000 villagers as it blows tin roofs off rural houses, floods low-lying villages and knocks out power. The typhoon slammed into Fuga Island before dawn and later made landfall in another island off Aparri town in Cagayan province, where more than 15,000 people were evacuated from high-risk coastal villages. Schools and workplaces were shut down as a precaution. Tens of thousands of people in other northern provinces were affected the typhoon, which has a (700-kilometer-wide) 435-mile-wide band of wind and rain. Doksuri weakened slightly but remained dangerous.
Cambodia's Hun Sen, Asia's longest serving leader, says he'll step down and his son will take over
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen says he will step down in August and hand the position to his oldest son, though Asia’s longest-serving leader is expected to continue to wield significant power. The widely anticipated move comes after the autocratic Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party secured a landslide victory on Sunday in elections. Western countries and rights organizations criticized that vote as neither free nor fair, partially because the country’s main opposition was barred from competing. Hun Sen’s son is Hun Manet, who won his first seat in Parliament just days ago and is the chief of the country’s army. His rise to power is part of a larger generational shift: Many younger lawmakers are expected to take up ministerial positions.
Rival Koreas mark armistice anniversary in two different ways that highlight rising tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The truce that stopped the bloodshed in the Korean War turns 70 on Thursday and the two Koreas are marking the anniversary in starkly different ways, underscoring their deepening nuclear tensions. North Korea has invited delegations from China and Russia as it prepares to stage huge celebrations that are likely to be highlighted by a military parade in Pyongyang, where leader Kim Jong Un could showcase his most powerful missiles. The mood is more somber in South Korea, where President Yoon Suk Yeol has invited dozens of foreign war veterans to honor the fallen soldiers of the 1950-53 conflict, which set the stage for decades of animosity among the Koreas and the United States.
A guide to how Paris will welcome fans and stage 32 sports at the first post-pandemic Olympics
PARIS (AP) — Paris is on track to host millions of visitors and successfully stage 32 sporting events next year when the 2024 Olympics open on July 26. That's a welcome return to business as usual for the first post-pandemic Olympics. Uncertainty dogged the Tokyo Games in 2021 during the COVID-19 outbreak and chaotic organization plagued the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Organizers, athletes and fans preparing for competitions can be confident the show will go on in Paris and regional cities like Lille and Marseille. There's also the surfing venue of Tahiti in the South Pacific.
Heirloom corn in a rainbow of colors makes a comeback in Mexico, where white corn has long been king
IXTENCO, Mexico (AP) — Small farmers in Mexico struggling to preserve colorful native corn varieties are finding new hope in the market. They cite the growing number of consumers seeking organic produce from small-scale producers. They also see interest from chefs worldwide who want to provide an authentic take on tortillas, tostadas and other corn-based pillars of Mexican food. Heirloom varieties make up far less than 1% of total domestic corn production in Mexico. But for the first time in years, those growing the native corn in its rainbow of colors are optimistic about its future. Converts abroad say they can taste the difference in tortillas made from the heirloom corn. Programs in Mexico teach farmers about native corn growth and hope to spread its production.
