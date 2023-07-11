Supreme Court justices and donors mingle at campus visits. These documents show the ethical dilemmas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Records obtained by The Associated Press show that Supreme Court justices have attended publicly funded events at colleges and universities that allowed the schools to put the justices in the room with influential donors, including some whose industries have had interests before the court. The AP's investigation also finds that justices lent the prestige of their position to partisan activity and advanced personal interests such as book sales. The records show schools used the justices as inducements for donations, even while expressly saying the events were not fundraisers. Supreme Court justices provide only a limited accounting of expenses-paid travel and sometimes fail to disclose events altogether.
Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from prison a half-century after grisly killings
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten has been released from a California prison after serving more than 50 years of a life sentence for two infamous killings. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Tuesday that Van Houten “was released to parole supervision.” Her release comes days after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would not fight a state appeals court ruling that Van Houten should be granted parole. Van Houten was convicted in 1971 of helping Manson’s followers carry out the 1969 killings of Leno LaBianca, a grocer in Los Angeles, and his wife, Rosemary.
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — NATO leaders say they will allow Ukraine to join the alliance “when allies agree and conditions are met.” The plan emerged Tuesday at the annual NATO summit in Lithuania. It came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted the organization’s failure to set a timetable for his country as “absurd.” Although many NATO members have funneled arms and ammunition to Zelenskyy’s forces, there is no consensus among the 31 allies for admitting Ukraine into NATO’s ranks. Instead, alliance leaders decided to remove obstacles on Ukraine’s membership path so that it can join more quickly once the war with Russia is over.
Larry Nassar was stabbed in prison cell, attack not seen by surveillance cameras, AP source says
Larry Nassar was stabbed in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who wasn't authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. It’s the second time Nassar, the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor, has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. The attack, which left Nassar with a collapsed lung, underscored persistent problems at the federal Bureau of Prisons. Nassar was stabbed in the neck, chest and back by a prisoner with a makeshift weapon Sunday at U.S. Penitentiary Coleman. He's hospitalized in stable condition.
Trump can be held liable in writer’s defamation lawsuit after Justice Department reverses course
NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department has reversed its position that Donald Trump can't be held personally liable for remarks he made about a woman who accused him of rape because he was president when he made the comments. The department filed a letter Tuesday with the judge presiding over a lawsuit columnist E. Jean Carroll filed in Manhattan federal court in 2020 and said it no longer has “sufficient basis” to conclude that Trump in his statements about Carroll’s claims was motivated by more than an insignificant desire to serve the U.S. Lawyers for Trump did not immediately comment.
Vermont hit by 2nd day of floods as muddy water reaches the tops of parking meters in capital city
ANDOVER, Vt. (AP) — A storm that dumped two months of rain in two days is bringing more flooding across Vermont. Many communities had been marooned by high water, though officials say a dam just upstream from the state capital of Montpelier appears to be holding. The slow-moving storm unleashed rivers from their banks and caused flash flooding in parts of Vermont and New York, and rivers are threatening to overflow in Connecticut. One person in New York’s Hudson Valley died as she was trying to leave her home during flash flooding. Officials say the storm has already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage.
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A jury in Michigan says a document handwritten by singer Aretha Franklin and found in her couch after her death is a valid will. It’s a critical turn in a dispute that has turned the music superstar’s sons against each other. The verdict is a victory for Kecalf Franklin and Edward Franklin. Their lawyers had argued that papers dated 2014 should override a 2010 will that was discovered around the same time in a locked cabinet at Aretha Franklin’s home in suburban Detroit. The Queen of Soul died in 2018 at age 76. Franklin’s estate has been paying bills, settling millions in tax debts and generating income. But the will dispute has been unfinished business.
A fire destroyed millions of veterans' records. 50 years later, families are still seeking answers
Fifty years ago, millions of files were destroyed in a huge fire at the Military Personnel Records Center in suburban St. Louis. The July 12, 1973, blaze consumed an estimated 16 to 18 million personnel files, the vast majority covering the period just before World War I through 1963. It is believed to be the largest loss of records in U.S. history related to a single catastrophic event. The loss has forced veterans and their families to fight for benefits, medals and recognition they’d earned. Some people believe it was an intentional attack meant to destroy specific records. Investigators zeroed in on a janitor’s carelessly discarded cigarette, but no official cause was ever determined.
Humans' impact on the earth began a new epoch in the 1950s called the Anthropocene, scientists say
Humans have etched their impact on the Earth with such strength and permanence since the middle of the 20th century that scientists says a new geologic epoch began then. Called the Anthropocene — and derived from the Greek terms for “human” and “new” — this epoch started sometime between 1950 and 1954. While there is evidence worldwide that captures the impact of burning fossil fuels, detonating nuclear weapons and dumping fertilizers and plastics on land and in waterways, the scientists are proposing a small but deep lake outside of Toronto, Canada — Crawford Lake — to place a historic marker.
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules
A federal judge has handed Microsoft a major victory by declining to block its looming $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard. Regulators are seeking to ax the deal because they say it will hurt competition. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said in a ruling that the Federal Trade Commission “has not shown a likelihood it will prevail.” The case was an important test for the FTC’s heightened scrutiny of the technology industry under Chairperson Lina Khan, who was installed by President Joe Biden in 2021 because of her tough stance on what she sees as monopolistic behavior by tech giants such as Amazon, Google and Facebook parent Meta.
