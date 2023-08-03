Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power. Trump appeared before a magistrate judge in Washington’s federal courthouse two days after being indicted on four felony counts by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. The charges accuse him of trying to subvert the will of voters and undo his election loss in the days before Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent and bloody clash with law enforcement.
After his hearing in federal court, Trump calls it a 'very sad day for America.' Follow live updates
Former President Donald Trump called it a “very sad day for America” after pleading not guilty in Washington’s federal court to charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election. Trump addressed the proceedings Thursday in a brief statement on a drizzly tarmac before he boarded his plane back to New Jersey. He characterized the case as a “persecution” designed to hurt his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump pleaded not guilty to four federal counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States. He is accused of brazenly conspiring with allies to spread falsehoods and concoct schemes intended to overturn his election loss to President Joe Biden.
Appeals court allows Biden asylum restrictions to stay in place
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An appeals court is allowing a rule restricting asylum at the southern border to stay in place in a major win for the Biden administration. The court decided Thursday to grant the administration’s request to keep its policy in place while a longer legal battle plays out over the rule’s legality. The new rule makes it extremely difficult to be granted asylum unless a migrant first seeks protection in a country they’re traveling through or applies online. It was put in place back in May when the U.S. ended a different policy linked to the pandemic that also limited asylum. Rights groups sued over the new rule, saying it endangered migrants.
Testimony from Hunter Biden associate provides new insight into their business dealings
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are releasing new information about the business dealings of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. Republicans on Thursday released the transcript of an interview with Devon Archer, who was Hunter Biden's business partner. The Republicans released the transcript as they focused their attention on Biden’s family rather than Donald Trump’s appearance in court Thursday on federal charges. Archer testified about how Joe Biden’s youngest son used his relationship with his father, who was then vice president, to gin up business. But pressed repeatedly by Democrats, Archer offered no tangible evidence that Joe Biden's role in his son’s work was more than saying hello during daily calls.
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Six white former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have pleaded guilty to federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized during a home raid that ended when an officer shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday as the former officers appeared in federal court. Court documents say the officers called themselves The Goon Squad “because of their willingness to use excessive force and and not to report it.” U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said the officers had "tortured and inflicted unspeakable harm on their victims.” The former officers also face state criminal charges, including assault, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with Black journalism professor
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M University has reached a $1 million settlement Thursday with a Black journalism professor whose hiring was sabotaged by backlash her past work promoting diversity. The nation’s largest public school agreed to pay Kathleen McElroy and apologized to her while admitting “mistakes were made during the hiring process.” Texas A&M had initially welcomed McElroy, a Texas A&M graduate, with great fanfare to revive the school’s journalism department. She is a former New York Times editor and had overseen the journalism school at the more liberal University of Texas at Austin campus.
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman has been sentenced to die in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers has been formally sentenced to death. A federal judge imposed the sentence Thursday. That’s one day after a jury determined that capital punishment was appropriate for the perpetrator of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Robert Bowers ranted about Jews online before carrying out the attack at Tree of Life synagogue. The 50-year-old truck driver also wounded two worshippers and five police officers in the 2018 shooting.
Babies should get recently approved drug for RSV, CDC says
U.S. health officials are recommending that babies get a recently approved drug to protect them against a respiratory virus. An infection with RSV is a coldlike nuisance for most healthy people, but it can be life-threatening for the very young and the elderly. An expert panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed the one-time shot for infants born just before or during the RSV season and for those less than 8 months old before the start of the season. The season is typically November through March. The CDC director later signed off on the recommendation.
A federal appeals court just made medication abortions harder to get in Guam
A federal appeals court has ruled that people seeking medication abortions on the U.S. Territory of Guam must first meet for an in-person consultation with a doctor. The nearest physician willing to prescribe abortion medication is an 8-hour flight away. A three-judge panel on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed down the unanimous ruling Tuesday. The judges say Guam can enact the laws it thinks are best even if others find them unwise. They also suggest that people might be more likely to be talked out of abortions during in-person consultations. They say Guam has a rational interest in protecting fetal life.
2 US Navy sailors charged with providing sensitive military information to China
SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. officials say two Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and ties to China. Federal officials said at a news conference Thursday that 22-year-old sailor Jinchao Wei was arrested on a charge related to espionage involving conspiracy to send national defense information to Chinese officials. The indictment says Wei made contact with a Chinese government intelligence officer in February 2022 and provided photographs and videos of US Navy ships. A second Navy service member, Wenheng Zhao, was charged in federal court in Los Angeles with collecting bribes in exchange for giving sensitive U.S. military photos and videos to a Chinese intelligence officer. Both sailors pleaded not guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.