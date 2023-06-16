Trump's promise of payback for prosecution follows years of attacking democratic traditions
Donald Trump’s attacks on the justice system after his indictment on federal charges this week are the latest step in a now eight-year campaign by the former president and his allies against the traditions and institutions that have helped maintain American democracy. He went through a familiar routine of mounting a victimhood defense in the face of the allegations of wrongdoing, but this time the stakes are higher as he faces years in prison if convicted. Trump vowed to retaliate against President Joe Biden if he is elected president in 2024. Experts said that underscores how the former president is willing to abuse the office to carry out purely personal activities.
Tornado devastates Texas Panhandle town, killing 3 and injuring dozens
PERRYTON, Texas (AP) — Three people have been killed after a tornado tore through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton, leaving dozens more injured widespread damage. The National Weather Service in Amarillo confirmed that a tornado hit the area shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. Local officials said Thursday night that two people were missing. Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher said at least one person was killed in a mobile home park that took a “direct hit.” First responders from surrounding areas and from Oklahoma descended on the town, which is home to more than 8,000 people and about 115 miles northeast of Amarillo, just south of the Oklahoma line.
A Russian ransomware gang breaches the Energy Department and other federal agencies
U.S. officials say the Department of Energy is among a small number of federal agencies compromised in a Russian cyber-extortion gang’s global hack of a file-transfer program popular with corporations and governments. They say the impact is not expected to be great. Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told reporters that the hacking campaign was short, opportunistic and caught quickly. A senior CISA official said neither the U.S. military nor intelligence community was affected. Known victims to date include Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles and Oregon's Department of Transportation.
American arrested for pushing 2 US tourists into ravine at German castle, leaving one woman dead
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say an American man has been arrested over the death of one U.S. tourist and an assault on another near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany after he allegedly pushed the two women down a steep slope. The incident close to the popular tourist attraction happened on Wednesday afternoon. Police said Thursday that the 30-year-old man met the young women on a hiking path and lured them onto a trail. They said he then “physically attacked” the 21-year-old woman. When her 22-year-old companion tried to intervene, he choked her and pushed her down a slope. Police say the assailant appears to have attempted to sexually assault the younger woman before also pushing her down the slope. She died at a hospital overnight.
Teens with severe obesity are turning to surgery and new weight loss drugs, despite controversy
A small but growing group of young teens are turning to drastic treatments to lose large amounts of weight, things like body-altering surgery and new drugs that rewire metabolism. Recent guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics call for early and intensive treatment of kids as young as 12, but those have been controversial. Children and their parents who've chosen those options say the aggressive measures are necessary after years of ineffective diets and exercise programs.
Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation that former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said her client has provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing that night and that a report was filed. Miami police did not respond when asked Thursday evening whether they were investigating. McGregor's attorney, Barbara Llanes, says her client denies wrongdoing and “will not be intimidated.” The accuser's attorney says her client would discuss settlement offers before June 12 or else proceed with litigation.
Las Vegas police arrest man they say threatened mass shooting at Stanley Cup game
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police on Thursday released an arrest report identifying a man they say threatened to carry out a mass shooting two days earlier during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on the Strip. They say 33-year-old Matthew DeSavio was taken into custody Tuesday on a felony terrorism charge after three people called 911 to report threats he made in a series of rambling texts, phone calls and Facebook posts. A lawyer who could comment on DeSavio’s behalf wasn’t listed Thursday in court records. Police describe him in their report as a man with a history of mental illness and arrests. But the report doesn't say if detectives found any weapons in the suspect's possession.
California artists, chefs find creative ways to confront destructive 'superbloom' of wild mustard
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Among the most prominent of blooming plants that are seemingly everywhere in California this year following an unusually wet winter is the highly flammable wild mustard that threatens to fuel wildfires. The invasive species first brought to California by colonists in the 1700s also smothers native plants, transforming the landscape. Its leaves and roots exude compounds that inhibit the growth of other species. With the bright yellow plant blanketing much of the state this spring, the problem grabbed the attention of land management officials, along with fashion designers, artists, and chefs who are tackling the invasion by harvesting it to use in everything from clothing dyes to pesto.
A nun commends Dodgers' handling of Pride Night controversy; some archbishops call it blasphemy
The Los Angeles Dodgers, over the decades, have endured fans' diatribes along with their cheers. This week, perhaps for the first time, they were accused of blasphemy. Three prominent Catholic leaders — including the archbishops of New York and Los Angeles — said the team should have stuck by its short-lived decision to exclude a satirical LBGTQ+ group from this year's Pride Night because it features men dressed flamboyantly as nuns. Under fire from LGBTQ+ activists, the team re-invited the group, called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They're going to be honored for their charity work. The archbishops said it was blasphemy to honor a group which — in their view — mocks Catholic nuns in a vulgar way.
Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth returns in 'Extraction 2,' a gun-for-hire who pulls you completely in
Tyler Rake was clinically dead when we last saw him at the end of “Extraction,” tumbling over a bridge in Bangladesh with a fatal, burbling bullet wound to his neck. But death is no match for Netflix. Chris Hemsworth returns as the sad-sack, gun-for-hire Rake in “Extraction 2” and you’ll thank the streamer for such a nifty bit of resurrection because this franchise is pure cinematic adrenalin, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. Hemsworth is re-joined here by Marvel Comic Universe–screenwriter Joe Russo and stunt-specialist-turned-director Sam Hargrave, but their ace-in-the-hole is cinematographer Newton Thomas Sigel, who creates impossibly long single takes of complicated fighting or driving scenes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.