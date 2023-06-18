Both sides suffer heavy casualties as Ukraine strikes back against Russia, UK assessment says
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British officials say Russia and Ukraine are suffering high numbers of military casualties as Ukraine fights to dislodge the Kremlin’s forces from occupied areas in the early stages of its counteroffensive. They say Russian losses are probably at their highest level since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March. The Ukrainian military said in a regular update Sunday morning that over the previous 24 hours Russia had carried out 43 airstrikes, four missile strikes and 51 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. It said Russia continues to concentrate its efforts on offensive operations in Ukraine’s industrial east, with 26 combat clashes taking place.
Cruising to Nome: The first U.S. deep water port for the Arctic to host cruise ships, military
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Climate change is opening up the Arctic, and a $600 million-plus expansion will make Nome on Alaska's western coast the nation’s first deep-water Arctic port. The expansion is expected to be operational by the end of the decade,. The port will accommodate not just larger cruise ships of up to 4,000 passengers, but cargo ships to deliver additional goods for the 60 Alaska Native villages in the region, and military vessels to counter the presence of Russian and Chinese ships in the Arctic. While Nome may be the first deep-water draft for the Arctic, Nome's mayor says it likely won't be the last because of global warming.
Blinken kicks off meetings in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has kicked off two days of high-stakes diplomatic talks in Beijing aimed at trying to cool exploding U.S.-China tensions that have set many around the world on edge. Blinken was meeting Sunday with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for an extended discussion to be followed by a working dinner. Despite his presence in the Chinese capital the prospects for any significant breakthrough on the most vexing issues facing the planet's two largest economies are slim. The trip comes after he postponed plans to visit in February after the shootdown of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. Blinken is the highest-level American official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office.
Belarus crackdown targets not just political activists but also their lawyers
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — For nearly three years, a harsh crackdown on dissent in Belarus by its authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has filled the country’s penal colonies with thousands of political prisoners, with new arrests reported daily. At the same time, a government campaign has gotten rid of many independent lawyers, making it difficult for the detainees to mount any kind of legal defense. Lawyer Siarhej Zikratski was forced to leave the country under the threat of arrest. More than 500 of his colleagues have been stripped of their law licenses and quit the profession since 2020, or they have moved abroad after facing reprisals at home. Some even ended up in prison.
Projections indicate Swiss approve climate bill as Alpine nation's glaciers succumb to warming
BERLIN (AP) — First projections based on early counting indicate that a majority of Swiss citizens have voted in favor of a bill aimed at introducing new climate measures to sharply curb the rich Alpine nation’s greenhouse gas emissions. Sunday's referendum was sparked by a campaign by scientists and environmentalists to save Switzerland’s iconic glaciers, which are melting away at an alarming rate. Campaigners initially proposed even more ambitious measures but later backed a government plan that requires Switzerland to achieve “net zero” emissions by 2050. The nationalist Swiss People’s Party, which had demanded the popular vote, had claimed the measures would cause electricity prices to rise.
Nearly 100 die as India struggles with a sweltering heatwave in 2 most populous states
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian officials say at least 96 people have died in two of India’s most populous states over the last several days with swaths of the country reeling from scorching heat. The death toll, announced Sunday, comes as authorities are warning residents over 60 and others suffering various maladies to stay indoors during the daytime. The deaths happened in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and eastern Bihar. Officials found out most of those who passed away were over 60 years old and had preexisting health conditions, which may have been exacerbated by the intense heat. The India Meteorological Department issued an alert saying heatwave conditions will last until June 19 in parts of Uttar Pradesh.
Miami's Francis Suarez looks to become first sitting mayor to be president
The 2024 Republican presidential field is full of long-shot candidates. And Miami Mayor Francis Suarez may be the longest long shot of all, on paper anyway. No sitting mayor has ever been elected U.S. president. Presidents have historically comes from the ranks of governors, vice presidents, senators or Cabinet secretaries. That doesn't seem to have deterred Suarez. He got into the race last week by talking up his experience leading the city of about 450,000 people. Suarez says being a two-term mayor of Miami has helped him understand and confront issues facing most Americans, such as crime and homelessness.
Netanyahu says Israel will move ahead on contentious judicial overhaul plan after talks crumble
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his government intends to move ahead on contentious plans to change the country’s judicial system. Netanyahu's announcement Sunday comes after talks aimed at finding a compromise solution appeared to be crumbling. Netanyahu put the overhaul on hold in March after mass protests erupted in opposition to it. The government’s plans to overhaul the judiciary plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises ever earlier this year, a crisis that was somewhat alleviated by negotiations meant to find a middle ground on the country’s justice system. The decision to move ahead is likely to flare tensions and energize the protest movement that has continued to demonstrate each Saturday despite the plan being paused.
Stalled contract jeopardizes relations between new Disney governing body, firefighters
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took over Walt Disney World’s governing district earlier this year, its firefighters were among the few employees who publicly welcomed them with open arms. But that warm relationship is in jeopardy as a new administrator has reopened negotiations on an updated contract promising pay raises and manpower increases for the more than 200 unionized firefighters and other first responders. The contract isn’t on the agenda for an upcoming board meeting of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and was absent from the previous meeting in May.
The woman who founded Father's Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
LOS ANGELES (AP) — You could call her the mother of Father’s Day. The late Sonora Smart Dodd launched the celebration of dads in 1910 in her hometown of Spokane, Washington. Betsy Roddy of Los Angeles is her great-granddaughter and last direct descendant. She says Dodd’s own father raised six children on his own after his wife died. Dodd decided he and other dads deserved some credit. She spent more than six decades lobbying everyone from presidents to retailers for support in celebrating Father’s Day nationwide.
