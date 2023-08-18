Hurricane Hilary grows off Mexico and could reach California as a very rare tropical storm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Hilary has grown rapidly to Category 4 strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hilary had sustained winds near 145 mph (230 kph) at 4 a.m. and was expected to continue its rapid intensification through Friday before starting to weaken. It will nevertheless still be a hurricane when it approaches Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Saturday night, and will approach Southern California on Sunday as a tropical storm. No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939, according to the National Weather Service.
Emergency services chief on Maui resigns. He faced criticism for not activating sirens during fire
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency has resigned after facing criticism for not activating disaster sirens during last week’s deadly wildfires that killed at least 111 people. The County of Maui announced Thursday on Facebook that Mayor Richard Bissen accepted the resignation of Herman Andaya, who cited unspecified health reasons for leaving his post. Bissen said that “given the gravity of the crisis we are facing," a replacement will be named as soon as possible. On Wednesday, Andaya defended the decision not to sound sirens as flames raged. Andaya said officials were afraid the sirens would have prompted people to flee toward the mountains or inland, or into the flames.
Trump cancels press conference on election fraud claims, citing attorneys' advice
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump now says he won’t be holding a press conference next week to unveil what he claims is new evidence of fraud in the 2020 election in Georgia, citing the advice of lawyers. No compelling evidence of the wide-scale fraud Trump alleges has emerged in the two-and-a-half years since the election and Republican officials in the state — where three recounts confirmed Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden — have long said he lost fairly. Trump had announced that he would be holding the event hours after a grand jury voted to charge him and others in an alleged conspiracy to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election and stop the peaceful transition of power.
US, Japan and South Korea boosting mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States, Japan and South Korea are set to sign on to a new security pledge. The leaders who are set to meet at Camp David on Friday will commit their countries to consulting with each other in the event of a security crisis or threat. That's according to a senior Biden administration official who previewed the pledge on the condition of anonymity. Details about the new “duty to consult” commitment emerged as President Joe Biden prepared to welcome South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the summit. The agreement is one of several joint efforts to bolster cooperation among the three countries expected to emerge from the summit.
Wildfire nears capital of Canada's Northwest Territories as fleeing residents fill roads and flights
YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories (AP) — Residents are fleeing the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories ahead of a noon Friday deadline as a wildfire nears the city of 20,000. Thousands of people evacuated their homes and took to the road in long convoys Thursday, while others waited for emergency flights to neighboring Alberta. The fire was within 10 miles of Yellowknife’s northern edge, and officials worried that strong northern winds could push the flames toward the highway that's choked with cars. Canada has had a record number of wildfires this year, and hundreds are burning out of control.
Trump's 2024 GOP rivals converge on Atlanta just days after his latest indictment
ATLANTA (AP) — Several Republican White House hopefuls are appearing at a conservative conference with hopes of making up ground against former President Donald Trump. But his shadow may be especially difficult to escape in the city where he was just indicted — again. Trump won’t speak at an Atlanta event where radio host Erick Erickson will welcome six GOP contenders. The event takes place 10 miles from the jail where Trump must soon surrender on a racketeering indictment related to the 2020 election. The timing offers one more example of the struggle facing Trump's rivals: He dominates primary polls and media attention, and four indictments have only seemed to harden his popularity among core Republican voters.
A neonatal nurse in a British hospital has been found guilty of killing 7 babies
LONDON (AP) — A neonatal nurse in a British hospital has been found guilty of killing seven babies and trying to kill six others. Lucy Letby was charged with murder in the deaths of five baby boys and two girls, and the attempted murder of five boys and five girls, when she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between 2015 and 2016. She was accused of deliberately harming the newborn infants in various ways, including by injecting air into their bloodstreams and administering air or milk into their stomachs via nasogastric tubes.
The fall of Rudy Giuliani: How ‘America’s mayor’ tied his fate to Donald Trump and got indicted
NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani was feted, knighted and named Time magazine’s person of the year for his leadership as New York City mayor after the 2001 terrorist attack. But now he has seen his reputation eviscerated and his liberty imperiled for his steadfast defense of former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election. On Monday, Giuliani’s downfall sank to its lowest level yet with his indictment in Georgia on charges he acted as Trump’s chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert President Joe Biden’s victory. People who have studied Giuliani’s rise and fall see his failed 2008 presidential run as a turning point.
Millions of old analog photos are sitting in storage. Digitizing them can unlock countless memories
Old photos can be a treasure that keeps on giving — if you can get them out of boxes and drawers and get at them. That's where digitization comes in. The options for preserving analog photos that were shot in the decades before smartphones are increasing. It's not always cheap, but it creates a way to take your images from yesterday and not only safekeep them but share them far more easily. And many people are doing it. As one of them says, resurrecting those old images and seeing what's in them can “replace some of the glue that's gone away.”
Agreement central to a public dispute between Michael Oher and the Tuohys is being questioned
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A court agreement signed by Michael Oher when he was 18 that allowed a Memphis couple to make medical and financial decisions for him is under scrutiny. The former NFL player is asking a court to end the agreement, called a conservatorship, reached in 2004 with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. He's accusing the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense and lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents. The Tuohys deny they kept money from him from the film about his life, “The Blind Side.” The agreement has drawn criticism, including from one expert who questions how and why it was reached.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.