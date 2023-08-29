Idalia strengthens to a hurricane and dangerous storm surges are forecast for Florida’s Gulf Coast
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Idalia became a hurricane Tuesday, threatening to bring deadly storm surge and dangerous winds to Florida's Gulf Coast after lashing Cuba with heavy rain. A day earlier, Florida residents loaded up on sandbags and evacuated from homes in low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast to prepare for a storm that the National Hurricane Center projected could have sustained winds of up to 120 mph. That would make it a Category 3 hurricane — a potentially big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties, evacuation notices were issued in 21 counties and the state has mobilized 1,100 National Guard members.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces Black leaders' anger after racist killings in Jacksonville
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ron DeSantis scoffed when the NAACP issued a travel advisory this spring warning Black people to use “extreme care” if traveling to Florida. Just three months later, the Republican governor is struggling to lead his state through the aftermath of a racist attack that left three African Americans dead and the Black community outraged. African American leaders are arguing that DeSantis created the conditions that led to the weekend shooting. The tragedy cast a shadow across the Republican presidential campaign as candidates were forced to confront uncomfortable questions about the party’s increasing appeal among right-wing extremists. Virtually every GOP presidential candidate has embraced a message that downplays the existence of racism in America.
HBCU president lauds students, officer for stopping Jacksonville killer before racist store attack
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The president of the historically Black institution in Jacksonville, Florida, says a campus security officer tipped off by observant students likely stopped the killer who fatally shot three people at a nearby Dollar General Store from carrying out his racist attack at Edward Waters University. Students reported seeing a young, white man, pull into a campus library parking lot and began putting on tactical gear Saturday, Edward Waters University President Zachary Faison Jr. said Monday. They immediately flagged down a security officer who was on patrol to tell them what they saw. Minutes later, the gunman made his way to a Dollar General Store down the road.
UNC Chapel Hill shooting suspect's motive in the killing of a faculty member is unclear, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Police are searching for both the weapon and the motive in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill that left one faculty member dead and prompted an hourslong lockdown. No other injuries were reported. Officials say the assailant in Monday afternoon’s shooting at a science building in the heart of the flagship university’s campus was taken into custody about an hour and a half after the gunfire was first reported. Neither the suspect nor the victim was immediately identified, and formal charges were pending. Police also say they're still searching for the gun.
Biden targets diabetes drug Jardiance, blood thinner Eliquis and 8 others for Medicare price talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The popular diabetes treatment Jardiance and the blood thinner Eliquis are among the first drugs that'll be targeted for price negotiations in an effort to cut Medicare costs. President Joe Biden’s administration Tuesday released a list of 10 drugs for which the federal government will take a first-ever step: negotiating drug prices directly with the manufacturer. The move is expected to cut costs for some patients but faces litigation from the drugmakers and heavy criticism from Republican lawmakers. Tuesday's announcement is a significant step under the Inflation Reduction Act, signed by the Democratic president last year. The law requires the government to start negotiating directly with companies about the prices they charge for some of Medicare’s most expensive drugs.
Putin is not planning to attend the funeral for Wagner chief Prigozhin, the Kremlin says
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t planning to attend the funeral of Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died last week in a plane crash two months after launching his brief rebellion. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov wouldn’t say where or when the head of the Wagner private military contractor would be buried, although some media reports suggested it could take place as early as Tuesday in St. Petersburg. The Fontanka news outlet and other media said the 62-year-old Prigozhin will likely be laid to rest at the Serafimovskoye cemetery, the previously site for high-profile military funerals. On Tuesday, heavy police cordons encircled the cemetery, where Putin’s parents are also buried, but no service was held immediately and police left.
Guatemala progressive's presidential victory certified, but his party is suspended
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Progressive candidate Bernardo Arévalo was confirmed the winner of Guatemala’s presidential election by the country’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal on Monday, but the same day another government body ordered his political party suspended. Arévalo has faced a slew of legal challenges and allegations of irregularities since his unexpected victory over a candidate favored by the country’s conservative elite. Arévalo appears certain to take office as president on Jan. 14, but it was not clear whether his Seed Movement lawmakers would be able to take their seats in the country’s Congress. Arévalo called the suspension ruling legally void and said his party would appeal it.
Syria protests spurred by economic misery stir memories of the 2011 anti-government uprising
BEIRUT (AP) — Anti-government protests in southern Syria have stretched into a second week, with demonstrators waving the colorful flag of the minority Druze community, burning banners of President Bashar Assad, and at one point raiding several offices of his ruling party. The protests were initially driven by surging inflation and the war-torn country’s spiraling economy, but quickly shifted focus, with marchers calling for the fall of the Assad government. In a scene that once would have been unthinkable in the Druze stronghold, protesters have kicked members of Assad’s Baath party out of some of their offices. They have welded the doors shut and spray-painted anti-government slogans on the walls.
Native nations on front lines of climate change share knowledge and find support at intensive camps
PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Dozens of tribal citizens and employees have benefitted in recent years from tribal climate camps that serve as a refuge for Native Americans on the front lines of climate change. Tribes suffer some of the most severe impacts of climate change in the U.S. but often have the fewest resources to respond. This makes the intensive camps an important training ground and community-building space. A recent camp in northwestern Washington state attracted participants from as far away as Alaska and Minnesota. Attendees learned about the restoration of salmon runs after the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe fought to tear down dams, and shared wisdom on initiatives to counter the effects of climate change.
The math problem: Kids are still behind. How can schools catch them up?
Across the country, schools are scrambling to catch up students in math as post-pandemic test scores reveal the depth of missing skills. On average, education analysts say students’ math knowledge is about half a school year behind where it should be. The plunge in scores exacerbated racial and socioeconomic inequities in math performance. And students aren’t bouncing back as quickly as hoped, supercharging worries about how they will fare in high school. Using federal relief money, some schools have added tutors and other recovery programs. But the September 2024 deadline for allocating that money will arrive before many children have caught up.
