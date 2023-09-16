Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
DETROIT (AP) — Nearly one in 10 of America’s unionized auto workers went on strike Friday at Detroit’s three automakers. They are seeking higher wages in an era of big profits, and as the industry makes a costly switch from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles. By striking simultaneously at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the United Auto Workers union is trying to inflict maximum pain. The strikes were limited to three assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri. Union President Shawn Fain says more plants will be added if the companies don’t deliver better contracts. The workers are seeking 36% higher wages over four years.
Military officers begin to speak out on the harm done by Sen. Tuberville's holds on promotions
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the months since a single senator froze military promotions over the Pentagon’s abortion policy, the uniformed officers affected have been largely silent, wary of stepping into a political fray. But as the ramifications of Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s freeze have grown, more of them are speaking out. This week, some of the military's most senior leaders took the issue head on and voiced their concerns. They say the damage the holds will do to the military will be felt for years, as young talented officers decide they’ve had enough and choose to get out.
Republican presidential candidates mostly overlook New Hampshire in an effort to blunt Trump in Iowa
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s primary tradition may be little more than a fairy tale in the 2024 presidential race as the Republican presidential field largely overlooks the state in favor of Iowa. Most of the candidates are focusing their money, time and attention on Iowa. They're betting big that the Midwestern state’s religious conservatives are best positioned to help stop former President Donald Trump’s march toward another Republican presidential nomination. As New Hampshire’s prominence appears to fade in 2024, it’s unclear whether there will be sufficient oxygen or opportunity for anyone to emerge as a serious Trump challenger in the state long known for political upsets.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un inspects Russian bombers and a warship on a visit to Russia's Far East
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected Russia’s nuclear-capable bombers, hypersonic missiles and an advanced warship on a trip to Russia’s Far East that has sparked concerns about an arms alliance that could fuel President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine. After arriving in the city of Artyom by train, Kim traveled to an airport just outside Vladivostok where Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other senior military officials gave him an up-close look at Russia’s strategic bombers and other warplanes. Later in Vladivostok, Kim was shown a missile frigate of the Russian Pacific fleet. Kim’s visits to military and technology sites possibly hint at what he wants from Russia, perhaps in exchange for supplying munitions to refill Putin’s declining reserves.
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out
Small-scale, tech-based solutions to transportation problems have emerged as a great equalizer in the battle for infrastructure dollars between big cities and rural communities. The projects are known broadly as microtransit, and many of them rely on smartphone apps to summon rides like Uber and Lyft. The difference is this is a public transit service, and the cost to the customer is usually a fraction of what private companies charge for rides. The city of Wilson, North Carolina, ended its bus service in September 2020 to offer on-demand van trips anywhere in town that are now just $2.50 per ride. Even during the pandemic, ridership surged 300% in Wilson.
Storm Lee bears down on New England and Canada with hurricane-force winds, rain, dangerous surf
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Lee is hurtling toward coastal New England and eastern Canada as a storm still capable of producing hurricane-force winds and dangerous surf and dropping torrential rains on millions of people. Severe conditions were predicted Saturday across parts of Massachusetts and Maine. Hurricane conditions could hit the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. That's where the storm is expected to make landfall later in the day. It's now a post-tropical cyclone. States of emergency have been declared for Massachusetts and Maine. Utilities reported tens of thousands of customers without power from Maine to Nova Scotia.
Libya investigates dams' collapse after a devastating flood last weekend killed more than 11,000
DERNA, Libya (AP) — Libya’s top prosecutor says he has opened an investigation into the collapse of two dams that caused a devastating flood in a coastal city. Rescue teams were still searching for bodies in Derna on Saturday. It has been nearly a week after the deluge killed more than 11,000 people. Heavy rains caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding across eastern Libya. The floods overwhelmed two dams, sending a wall of water several meters high through the center of Derna. Entire neighborhoods were destroyed and people were swept out to sea. The Libyan Red Crescent says that more than 10,000 people are still missing. Searchers are digging through drifts of mud and hollowed-out buildings looking for bodies and possible survivors.
Supply problems and insurance issues make popular weight-loss drugs hard to get
Supply problems and insurance complications have made it difficult for many patients to start and stay on new prescription medications used to treat obesity. Doctors and patients around the country say getting on the high-demand, injectable drugs requires persistence and a fair amount of luck. Patients often have to call several pharmacies to find a supply or be prepared to drive 45 minutes or more. Some insurers also have scaled back coverage. But doctors say both coverage and supply issues should smooth out, although it may take a couple years.
Auto worker strike creates test of Biden's goals on labor and climate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United Auto Workers strike has exposed tensions between President Joe Biden's goals of fighting climate change and supporting unions. He's trying to turbocharge the electric vehicle market, but the union is afraid that the transition will result in fewer jobs for its members. Although battery factories may create new opportunities, they're generally not unionized. Biden acknowledged the challenge on Friday by saying the shift to electric vehicles “should be fair and a win-win for auto workers and auto companies.” He's sent top aides to Detroit to prod negotiations along. The strike could damage the economy ahead of next year's election.
Dodgers on the cusp of NL West title after topping Mariners 6-3
SEATTLE (AP) — Miguel Rojas and James Outman homered, J.D. Martinez had two key run-scoring singles and the Los Angeles Dodgers moved closer to the NL West title with a 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Los Angeles can wrap up the NL West for the 10th time in the last 11 seasons on Saturday with a win over Seattle or help elsewhere. Rojas hit a two-run homer off Seattle starter George Kirby to give Los Angeles the lead in the fifth inning. Max Muncy added an RBI triple, and Martinez had RBI singles in the sixth and eighth innings. Outman hit his 20th homer of the season in the ninth inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.