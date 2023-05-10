US Rep. George Santos arrested on federal criminal charges
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Rep. George Santos has been arrested on federal criminal charges. The indictment says the New York Republican induced supporters to donate to a company under the false pretense the money would be used to support his campaign. U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said Wednesday the indictment “seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations.” Santos has faced outrage over revelations he fabricated parts of his life story, including lying about being a wealthy Wall Street dealmaker. The congressman told The Associated Press on Tuesday he hadn’t been told of the charges.
Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict
Former President Donald Trump is returning to CNN’s airwaves, joining the network for a town hall in New Hampshire a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting an advice columnist nearly three decades ago. Wednesday's CNN event was announced last week and was expected to be notable because it'd be bringing together a network and a Republican candidate who've long sparred with each other. But the stakes raised considerably Tuesday after jurors in New York found Trump had sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll. The jury rejected Carroll's claim Trump raped her. The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages. Trump denies Carroll's claims.
Rare GOP votes in Texas for gun bill after mass shootings
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican state representatives' head-turning votes are helping advance a bill in the Texas House that proposes raising the purchase age for AR-style rifles. Reps. Sam Harless and Justin Holland on the House Select Committee on Community Safety voted in favor of the bill. The bill has little chance of becoming law in Texas, but the vote still prompted pushback from powerful gun rights groups Tuesday. Mass killings continue to spread anguish in Texas. That includes a gunman killing eight people at a mall near Dallas. Harless says “every kid has a right to go to school and feel safe.”
US prices stay high, showing inflation pressures persist
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices in the United States rose again in April, and measures of underlying inflation stayed high, a sign that further declines in inflation are likely to be slow and bumpy. Prices rose 0.4% from March to April, up from 0.1% from February to March. Compared with a year earlier, prices climbed 4.9%, down slightly from March’s year-over-year increase. The nation’s inflation rate has steadily cooled since peaking at 9.1% last June but remains far above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. For everyday consumer items, the inflation report was mixed. Gasoline prices jumped 3% just in April. By contrast, grocery prices dropped for a second straight month. Used car prices surged 4.4% after nine months of declines.
Pakistani judge rules Imran Khan can be held for 8 days
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A court has ruled that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan can be held for eight days. That comes a day after the popular opposition leader was dragged from a courtroom and arrested on corruption charges, deepening the country’s political turmoil. Khan’s arrest Tuesday set off skirmishes between his supporters and police in several cities that left at least six people dead. His continued detention raised the prospect of more unrest. Already, angry protesters stormed a radio station in the northwest on Wednesday. And supporters clashed with police in the capital of Islamabad. The 70-year-old politician was ousted in a no-confidence vote last year but remains the country’s most popular opposition figure.
Disney board axed X-rated, liquor stores; forgot about jails
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Before allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis took over, Disney World’s governing district reached an agreement in February with the company to prohibit a long list of businesses from ever being operated on its property. At the time, the board was controlled by Disney supporters. Forbidden establishments included tattoo parlors, liquor stores, adult entertainment, oil refineries and trailer parks, but they didn’t include prisons. The Florida GOP governor recently mused prisons could be built there, when talking in a trolling tone about his year-long feud with Disney. The board of the governing district, now made up of DeSantis allies, was meeting Wednesday to discuss hiring a new district administrator.
UK tabloid group admits it unlawfully gathered info on Harry
LONDON (AP) — The publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mirror has acknowledged and apologized for unlawfully gathering information about Prince Harry in its reporting, and said it warrants compensation. The admission was made Wednesday in court filings outlining Mirror Group Newspapers' defense. The group continued to deny that it hacked phones to intercept voicemail messages, and said that Harry and three less-well-known celebrities brought their claims beyond a time limit. But it acknowledged there was some evidence third parties were instructed to engage in other types of unlawful information gathering and was apologizing unreservedly for that.
As more women forgo the hijab, Iran's government pushes back
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — More women are choosing not to wear the mandatory headscarf, or the hijab, publicly in Iran. Such open defiance of the law follows months of protests over the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody of the country’s morality police, for wearing her hijab too loosely. Authorities are using legal threats, closing down businesses serving women refusing to cover their hair in public and sending reminders to enforce the hijab law. Analysts in Iran warn that if the government pushes too hard, it could reignite the protests. The Islamic Republic has been struggling with economic woes brought on by its standoff with the West over its rapidly advancing nuclear program.
Mass event will let hackers test limits of AI technology
No sooner did ChatGPT get unleashed than hackers started “jailbreaking” the artificial intelligence chatbot – trying to override its safeguards so it could blurt out something unhinged or obscene. But now its maker, OpenAI, and other major AI providers such as Google and Microsoft, are coordinating with the Biden administration to let thousands of hackers take a shot at testing the limits of their technology. Some of the things they’ll be looking to find: How can chatbots be manipulated to cause harm? Will they share the private information we confide in them to other users? And why do they assume a doctor is a man and a nurse is a woman?
A 'PBGV' wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed
NEW YORK (AP) — A petit basset griffon Vendéen named for Buddy Holly won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night. It's a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finalists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States. PBGVs, as they’re known for short, are the 154th most prevalent purebreds in the country in recent American Kennel Club rankings.About 2,500 dogs of 210 breeds vied for the trophy. Hundreds more competed in agility, obedience and other events.
