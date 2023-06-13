10 wounded in Denver mass shooting after Nuggets win and suspect taken into custody, police say
DENVER (AP) — Police say 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win. A man who is a suspect was one of the people shot and was taken into custody. The Denver Police Department says in a statement that the shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and three of the injured were in critical condition. The suspect's injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. The shooting happened about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat. Police spokesman Doug Schepman says what led to the shooting was under investigation. He says it happened “in the area where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump is making his first court appearance in a historical criminal case charging the former president with hoarding top secret government documents, boastfully displaying them to visitors and trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back. Trump approached his Miami court date with characteristic bravado, insisting as he has done through years of legal woes that he has done nothing wrong and was being persecuted for political purposes. But the gravity of the moment is unmistakable as he answers to 37 felony counts that accuse him of willfully retaining classified records that prosecutors say could have jeopardized national security if exposed.
2 active-duty Marines plead guilty to Capitol riot charges
Two men who were active-duty members of the Marines Corps when they stormed the U.S. Capitol have pleaded guilty to riot-related criminal charges. Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen are scheduled to be sentenced in September by U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia says Abate and Hellonen both pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Many Capitol rioters are military veterans, but only a few were actively serving in the armed forces when they joined a mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
Russian missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 10 in Zelenskyy’s hometown
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit civilian buildings in a central Ukrainian city overnight, killing at least 10 people in a warehouse and a residential building, regional officials said Tuesday. The devastation in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown is the latest bloodshed in Russia’s war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022, as Ukrainian forces are in the early stages of a counteroffensive using Western-supplied firepower to try to drive out the Russians. Kryvyi Rih mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram that 28 people were wounded, and the regional governor said at least one person was still believed to be trapped under the rubble at the warehouse.
Police find 3 dead and 3 other people struck by van in UK city of Nottingham
LONDON (AP) — Police say three people have been found dead in the streets of the English city of Nottingham, and three others were injured after being hit by a van in related incidents. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Nottinghamshire Police said. Police said Tuesday that “there are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.” Images on social media showed police standing near cordons at several locations in the city center. The city’s tram network said it had suspended all services. Police asked people to avoid the area. Nottingham is a city of about 350,000 some 120 miles north of London.
Thousands evacuated in India and Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Pakistan’s army and civil authorities are planning to evacuate 80,000 people to safety along the country's southern coast, and thousands in neighboring India have sought shelter ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy. It's forecast to slam ashore in the densely populated region on Thursday. The cyclone is likely the most powerful to hit western India and Pakistan since 2021, and follows devastating floods that ravaged Pakistan last year, leaving 1,739 people dead and causing $30 billion in losses. Biparjoy is packing maximum sustained winds of 111 mph. It’s projected to hit land near Jakhau port in the Kutch district of Gujarat. All ports, including two of India’s largest, Mundra and Kandla, have been shut down as a precaution.
Transgender and nonbinary people are often sidelined at Pride. This year is different
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Transgender and nonbinary people are front and center this year at Pride festivals where they've often been sidelined. Many celebrations this June are taking a public stand against legislation targeting transgender people. New York City's parade will feature transgender grand marshals and a float with trans people of color. Pride in Hastings, Nebraska, focused on trans victims of violence. A Pride organizer in Reading, Pennsylvania, says a march will be dedicated to the trans and drag-performer communities. In Connecticut, restrictions on transgender people are not being proposed. But organizers of Middletown Pride still placed a major focus on trans rights this year.
California Gov. Newsom spars with Fox News host Hannity over Biden, immigration and the economy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has sparred with Fox News host Sean Hannity. The one-hour interview that aired on Monday night was Newsom's first appearance on Fox News since 2010. Newsom insisted President Joe Biden is physically fit for a second term as president. And Newsom refused to answer whether supporters were urging him to run against Biden on the 2024 ballot. Newsom has repeatedly said he has no interest in running for president. But he has continued to raise his national profile by traveling and speaking in other states. That has prompted speculation about a potential presidential campaign in 2024.
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
DORSET, Vt. (AP) — Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair,” has died after a motorcycle crash in Vermont. Vermont State Police say the 71-year-old actor was on a motorcycle Monday when he collided with an SUV making a left turn in Dorset. Police say Williams couldn't avoid the accident and was thrown from the bike. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Williams made his movie debut in 1975 in the movie “Deadly Hero” and went on to appear in more than 120 TV and film roles and also performed on Broadway. Colleagues and friends say he was creative, cheerful and generous.
AI helped create 'last Beatles record,' Paul McCartney says
LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney says artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon’s voice from an old demo to create “the last Beatles record." McCartney told the BBC on Tuesday that the technology was used to separate the Beatles’ voices from background sounds during the making of director Peter Jackson’s 2021 documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back.” He said the new song is set to be released later this year. McCartney told BBC radio that Jackson was “able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette and a piano." He said: “We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI so then we could mix the record."
