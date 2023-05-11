What to know about Trump’s CNN town hall: Lies about election and abortion, attacks on accuser
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s primetime return to CNN Wednesday for the first time since 2016 felt like a throwback: Trump gave long, twisting answers. The interviewer at times struggled to fact-check him or return his focus to the question at hand. Eventually, it ended with them both talking over each other and Trump flinging a few insults. Wednesday’s town hall in New Hampshire was the first time in years that Trump faced prolonged questioning from an outlet outside the friendly confines of conservative media.
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US on fraud charges
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s government will allow the extradition to the United States of the prime suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway on the Dutch Caribbean Island of Aruba, bringing her family hope there will be justice in the case. Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot will face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges, stemming from an accusation that he tried to extort the Holloway family after their daughter’s disappearance. Holloway was 18 when she was last seen during a trip with classmates to Aruba. Her mysterious disappearance after a night with friends at a nightclub sparked years of news coverage. Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the murder of a young Peruvian woman.
Expel George Santos? GOP leaders aren't ready to take that step
WASHINGTON (AP) — Protecting a narrow, four-vote majority, Republican leaders in the House are making clear the legal process will need to play out with New York Rep. George Santos before they take steps to force his resignation or expel him. The freshman congressman has been accused by federal prosecutors of embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances. The position Republican leaders have staked out generally follows the precedent that Congress has set on similar matters over the years. The House has expelled just two members in recent decades, and both votes occurred after the lawmaker had been convicted on federal charges.
UK gives cruise missiles to Ukraine; Kyiv delays counteroffensive as it waits for more weapons
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The British government has announced it is giving long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine to help drive out Russia’s occupying forces. Thursday's announcement came as Kyiv is poised to launch a possible counteroffensive more than 14 months after the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion. U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told lawmakers in the House of Commons that Britain is donating Storm Shadow missiles, a conventionally-armed deep-strike weapons with a range of more than 250 kilometers (150 miles). That means it can hit targets deep behind the front line, including in Russia-occupied Crimea. U.K. media reported that Ukraine has pledged not to use the missiles to attack Russia itself. Wallace said the missiles “are now going into or are in the country itself.”
‘Now or never’: Migrants rush to US border ahead of Title 42 expiration
MATAMOROS, Mexico (AP) — Migrants are rushing across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are to expire, fearing that policies will make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States. In a move to clear out overwhelmed holding facilities, a U.S. official says Border Patrol agents were told Wednesday to begin releasing some migrants with instructions to appear at an immigration office in the United States within 60 days. The Biden administration has been unveiling measures to replace Title 42, which suspended rights to seek asylum since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years as governor seeks pardon
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Army sergeant who fatally shot an armed protester at a Black Lives Matter march in Texas has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. The sentence Wednesday came after prosecutors used Daniel Perry's social media history and text messages to portray him as a racist who may commit violence again. Perry was convicted in April of killing Garrett Foster at the social justice protest in Austin in July 2020. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked the state Board of Pardons and Paroles to send him a pardon recommendation for Perry soon after. Abbott has not responded to Associated Press requests for comment on the sentence or whether he still intends to issue a pardon.
Free speech, racial equity battles play out on Wisconsin campuses
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The debate over free speech and racial equity on Wisconsin’s college campuses is intensifying. It's mirroring a national battle as Republicans work to close campus diversity offices and demand students and faculty treat conservative speakers with respect. In just the past two weeks in Wisconsin, a student posted racial slurs, a top Republican proposed eliminating campus diversity offices and a medical college cancelled a diversity symposium. Republicans nationwide maintain conservatives don’t get the same opportunities to speak on college campuses as liberals. The president of the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education says diversity offices are trying to help everyone understand a broad range of perspectives.
Real-life 'The Queen's Gambit': Custodian leads school chess teams in Maine
HAMPDEN, Maine (AP) — “The Queen’s Gambit” is playing out in real life in Maine, where a custodian is coaching his schools’ chess teams to national acclaim. Part-time chess coach and full-time custodian David Bishop led his elementary and middle school teams to state championship titles this year, drawing comparisons to the Netflix series about a chess prodigy inspired by a janitor. Bishop’s coaching success follows a happy twist of fate. He took the school's custodial job after taking an early retirement package at age 50. He didn't even know about the chess club. Now, members of the team say chess has taught them to to be strategic and to consider the ramifications of decisions.
Jacklyn Zeman, longtime 'General Hospital' cast member who played Bobbie Spencer, dies at 70
Jacklyn Zeman, who for 45 years played Bobbie Spencer on ABC's ‘General Hospital," has died at age 70. Her family confirmed the news Wednesday and says she died after a short battle with cancer. Zeman earned four Daytime Emmy Award nominations for her portrayal of Bobbie. The character projected a big heart and bubbly personality but was not afraid to speak her mind and stand up for herself and others. Zeman also had a role on the crime drama “The Bay,” for which she earned a fourth Daytime Emmy nod. She is survived by two daughters.
Google is giving its dominant search engine an artificial-intelligence makeover
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google has disclosed plans to infuse its dominant search engine with more advanced artificial-intelligence technology. The effort is in response to one of the biggest threats to its long-established position as the internet’s main gateway. The gradual shift in how Google’s search engine runs is rolling out three months after Microsoft’s Bing search engine started to tap into technology similar to that which powers the artificially intelligent chatbot ChatGPT. Google will begin its AI transition in search cautiously, starting with a waitlist available only in the U.S. to people who want to test the new approach. Other AI improvements are coming to Gmail, Photos and the conversational chatbot, Bard.
