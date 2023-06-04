Transgender adults in Florida `blindsided' that new law also limits their access to health care
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new Florida law banning gender-affirming care for minors is getting a lot of attention nationally as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for president, but it's also impacting transgender adults. Children were the main focus of debate and coverage of the new law that DeSantis signed last month. However, it also includes restrictions on adult care. That's creating chaos for patients and providers in the state with what's estimated to be the nation's second-highest transgender population. Patients now have to be treated face-to-face by a medical doctor. Those restrictions have proved particularly onerous because many trans adults were seeing nurse practitioners and using telehealth.
Vigilantes in Haiti strike back at gangsters with brutal street justice
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Old cars, used tires and barbed wire block off the biggest neighborhood in the capital of Haiti. Gun-toting gangsters have been robbing, raping and murdering the innocent. Weak or corrupt police and government officials have done little, or worse. Now the people are rising up. A wave of brutal vigilante justice is breaking across Haiti, concentrated in this capital of about 1 million. The vigilantes close off neighborhoods. Then they often chop the limbs of suspected gangsters, behead them and set them afire, sometimes when they are still alive. Vigilantes have killed at least 164 people since the movement dubbed “bwa kale” began in April.
Unresponsive small plane over Washington causes military jet to scramble, later crashes in Virginia
WASHINGTON (AP) — A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that was heard across the capital region. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna Citation took off from Elizabethtown, Tennessee, on Sunday and was headed for Long Island’s MacArthur Airport. Inexplicably, the plane turned around over New York’s Long Island and flew a straight path down over D.C. before it crashed over mountainous terrain near Montebello, Virginia, around 3:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear why the plane was nonresponsive, why it crashed or how many people were on board.
Russia says it thwarted attack in Donetsk; unclear if this was start of Ukrainian counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says it thwarted a large Ukrainian attack in the eastern province of Donetsk, though it’s unclear if this was the start of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. The Russian Defense Ministry, in a rare early morning video Monday, said its forces pushed back a “large scale” Ukrainian assault on Sunday at five points in Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian regions Russia illegally annexed last fall. The ministry spokesman said the enemy “had no success.” Ukraine didn’t comment, and often waits until the completion of its military operations to confirm its actions, imposing news blackouts in the interim.
US, UK navies say they responded to distress call as Iran's Revolutionary Guard 'harassed' ship
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy says its sailors and the United Kingdom Royal Navy came to the aid of a ship in the crucial Strait of Hormuz after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard “harassed” it. Three fast-attack Guard vessels with armed troops aboard approached the merchant ship at a close distance Sunday afternoon. That's according to a U.S. Navy statement. Black-and-white images the Navy said it took from overhead showed three small ships close to the commercial ship. The guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul and the Royal Navy’s frigate HMS Lancaster responded to the incident, with the Lancaster launching a helicopter. Iran did not acknowledge the incident.
Saudi Arabia is slashing oil supply. It could mean higher gas prices for US drivers
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it will reduce how much oil it sends to the global economy. It's took a unilateral step Sunday to support the sagging cost of crude after two earlier cuts in supply by major producing countries in the OPEC+ alliance failed to push prices higher. The Saudi cut of 1 million barrels per day starts in July. The other OPEC+ oil producers agreed to extend earlier production cuts through next year. Analysts say the Saudi cut would likely push up oil prices in the short term and that gasoline will become a bit more expensive. That the Saudis felt another cut was necessary underlines the uncertain outlook for fuel demand in the months ahead.
DeSantis hits Trump from the right while the ex-president looks ahead to the general election
NEW YORK (AP) — In his first week on the campaign trail as a presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis repeatedly hit his chief rival, Donald Trump, from the right. DeSantis told a conservative radio host, “This is a different guy than 2015, 2016." Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly attacked DeSantis from the left, suggesting Florida’s new six-week abortion ban is “too harsh” and arguing DeSantis’ votes to cut Social Security and Medicare in Congress will make him unelectable in a general election. The attacks underscore the underlying early dynamic of the race: As DeSantis tries to win over GOP primary voters and chip away at Trump’s commanding lead, Trump is trying to pivot to the general election.
Error in signaling system led to train crash that killed 275 people in India, official says
BALASORE, India (AP) — An Indian railway official says the derailment that killed 275 people and injured hundreds more was caused by an error in the electronic signaling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train. Authorities worked to clear the mangled wreckage of the two passenger trains that derailed Friday night in Odisha state in one of the country’s deadliest rail disasters in decades. The railway official says the root cause of the crash was related to an error in the electronic signaling system. She said a detailed investigation will reveal whether the error was human or technical. Despite efforts to improve safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways, the largest under one management in the world.
Slow start to New York's legal pot market leaves farmers holding the bag
ARGYLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York's fledgling marijuana market doesn't have enough licensed retailers to sell the 300,000 pounds (136,000 kilograms) of cannabis grown by farmers in the state. Farmers can only legally sell their product in a dozen licensed dispensaries statewide, and they're feeling a financial pinch as another growing season gets underway. Pot businesses in the West have struggled with black market competition and high taxes, but in New York, the farmers’ plight is part of the bumpy launch of New York’s recreational pot market. State leaders had always planned to gear up the market in stages, but dispensaries have debuted at a slower pace than expected.
Chuck Todd leaving NBC political panel show 'Meet the Press' and being replaced by Kristen Welker
NEW YORK (AP) — Chuck Todd says he's leaving “Meet the Press” after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show and will be replaced by Kristen Welker. The 51-year-old Todd told viewers Sunday he's ”watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late." Todd has often been an online punching bag for critics, including Donald Trump. There were rumors Todd's time at the show would be short when its executive producer was reassigned last year. It’s unclear when Todd's last show will be. Welker will be the first Black moderator of “Meet the Press” and the first woman since Martha Rountree left in 1953.
