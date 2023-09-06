Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska's Arctic Refuge
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration has canceled the remaining seven oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, overturning sales held in the Trump administration’s waning days and angering Republicans. The administration also proposed stronger protections against development on 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The Department of Interior’s decision to cancel the leases comes after the Biden administration disappointed environmental groups earlier this year by approving the Willow oil project in the petroleum reserve. Litigation over the approval of that project is pending.
Mexico decriminalizes abortion, extending Latin American trend of widening access to procedure
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has thrown out all federal criminal penalties for abortion. The sweeping ruling issued Wednesday declared that national laws prohibiting the procedure are unconstitutional and violate women’s rights. The decision extended Latin America’s trend of widening abortion access. The high court ordered that abortion be removed from the federal penal code. The decision will require the federal public health service and all federal health institutions to offer abortion to anyone who requests it.
Lawsuit contends Constitution's 'insurrection' clause bars Trump from running again for president
DENVER (AP) — A liberal group has filed a lawsuit to bar former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado. The lawsuit contends Trump is ineligible to run for the White House again under a rarely used clause in the U.S. Constitution aimed at candidates who have supported an “insurrection.” The lawsuit, citing the 14th Amendment, is likely the initial step in a legal challenge that seems destined for the U.S. Supreme Court. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters by the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.
Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden before end of September
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors plan to seek a grand jury indictment of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter before the end of the month, according to newly filed court documents. The filing comes in a gun possession case in which Hunter Biden was accused of having a firearm while being a drug user, though prosecutors did not name exactly which charges they will seek. He has also been under investigation by federal prosecutors for his business dealings. U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, newly named a special counsel in the case, referred to seeking an indictment before Sept. 29 in a status report required by Judge Maryellen Noreika.
Pennsylvania murderer escaped by scaling a wall topped with razor wire, prison official says
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania prison officials say a murderer made a brazen escape from a suburban Philadelphia jail yard by scaling a wall, climbing over razor wire and jumping from a roof. Authorities gave details of the escape at a news conference Wednesday. The acting warden of the Chester County Prison said there a guard in an observation tower has been put on administrative leave. The fugitive Danelo Cavalcante has been spotted five times since he escaped from jail Thursday. He was awaiting transfer to serve a life sentence in state prison. A jury convicted Cavalcante of murdering his girlfriend in 2021. He's also wanted in his native Brazil over a killing.
A judge orders Texas to move a floating barrier that's used to deter migrants between US and Mexico
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Texas to move a large floating barrier to the bank of the Rio Grande by Sept. 15. The barrier has drawn protests from the the U.S. and Mexican governments. The ruling Wednesday is a setback to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest aggressive tactic to try stopping migrants from crossing America’s southern border. Dozens of bright orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys have created a water barrier longer than a soccer field on a stretch of river where migrants often try crossing from Mexico. Texas also has installed razor wire and steel fencing on the the border. Texas officials said the state would appeal.
Greek shipper pleads guilty to smuggling Iranian crude oil and will pay $2.4 million fine
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Greek shipper has pleaded guilty to a charge over it smuggling sanctioned Iranian crude oil and agreed to pay a $2.4 million fine. That's according to U.S. federal court papers seen Thursday by The Associated Press. Empire Navigation agreed to be put on corporate probation under the plea agreement, according to the court filings. The charge stems from the saga over the oil tanker Suez Rajan, which has become mired in the wider tensions between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic even as Tehran and Washington work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian Americans held in Tehran.
Mar-a-Lago worker struck cooperation deal with prosecutors in Trump documents case, ex-lawyer says
WASHINGTON (AP) — An information technology director at Mar-a-Lago struck a cooperation agreement with federal prosecutors last summer in their investigation of Donald Trump’s retention of classified documents at the former president’s Florida property. That's according to the worker’s ex-lawyer. Stanley Woodward, a former attorney for the IT manager, made the revelation in a court filing responding to Justice Department arguments that he had a potential conflict-of-interest because of his representation of another key figure in the Mar-a-Lago probe, Trump valet Walt Nauta. A cooperation agreement generally requires an individual to assist a criminal investigation in exchange for not being prosecuted.
A football coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field has resigned
SEATTLE (AP) — A high school football coach in Washington state who won his job back after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field resigned Wednesday after just one game. Assistant Bremerton High School coach Joe Kennedy made the announcement on his website, citing several reasons, including that he needed to care for an ailing family member out of state. He had been living full-time in Florida before the football season started last Friday. Kennedy’s fight to get his job back quickly became a cultural touchstone, pitting the religious liberties of government employees against longstanding principles protecting students from religious coercion. His case reached the U.S. Supreme Court last year. The conservative majority sided with him last year.
Japan launches rocket carrying lunar lander and X-ray telescope to explore origins of universe
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has launched a rocket with an X-ray telescope that will explore the origins of the universe. The HII-A rocket's liftoff from Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan was shown on live video by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. The rocket is also carrying a small lunar lander. The world is again turning to the challenge of going to the moon. Last month, India landed a spacecraft near the moon's south pole. That came just days after Russia failed in its attempt to return to the moon for the first time in nearly a half century.
