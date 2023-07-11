Supreme Court justices and donors mingle at campus visits. These documents show the ethical dilemmas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Records obtained by The Associated Press show that Supreme Court justices have attended publicly funded events at colleges and universities that allowed the schools to put the justices in the room with influential donors, including some whose industries have had interests before the court. The AP's investigation also finds that justices lent the prestige of their position to partisan activity and advanced personal interests such as book sales. The records show schools used the justices as inducements for donations, even while expressly saying the events were not fundraisers. Supreme Court justices provide only a limited accounting of expenses-paid travel and sometimes fail to disclose events altogether.
NATO summit reaches agreement on admitting Sweden but faces division over Ukraine
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — NATO opened its summit Tuesday with fresh momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance. It's a step toward the unity that Western leaders have been eager to demonstrate in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But more work remained to determine a path forward for Ukraine's future with the alliance. Its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, criticized as “absurd” the absence of a timetable for his country's entry into NATO. Zelenskyy is traveling to Lithuania to join the summit and his frustration could renew tensions just as they are beginning to subside.
Desperate Ukrainians take long and uncertain journey to escape Russian occupation
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Some Ukrainians living under Russian occupation are so desperate to escape that they take long, circuitous and uncertain journeys through Russia to return to Ukrainian-held territory. Rima Yaremenko undertook a 3,000-mile odyssey only to end up within sight of where her trip started. The 68-year old Ukrainian woman went through Russia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland before settling across the Dnieper River from her beleaguered hometown of Oleshky. Yaremenko lived under Moscow’s rule for 15 months. She put up with constant shelling just be near her beloved home and blooming garden. Then it was gone after the destruction of a dam triggered catastrophic flooding. Hundreds of others fled too.
Rain moving out after flooding hits Vermont hard and other parts of the Northeast are saturated
ANDOVER, Vt. (AP) — A storm that's left up to two months’ worth of rain in Vermont and saturated other parts of the Northeast is moving out, but more flooding is expected. It's already cut off access to some communities, including the main approach to Montpelier, the state capital. The slow-moving storm reached New England after hitting parts of New York and Connecticut, bringing downpours, unleashing rivers from their banks and causing flash flooding in parts of Vermont and New York. One person in New York’s Hudson Valley died as she was trying to leave her home during flash flooding. Officials say the storm has already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage.
A grand jury being seated Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia's 2020 election
ATLANTA (AP) — A new grand jury being seated this week in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating since shortly after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to ask him to find just enough votes to beat Democrat Joe Biden. The investigation expanded to include examination of a slate of Republican fake electors, other phone calls to Georgia officials and unfounded allegations of widespread election fraud. Willis is expected to present her case before one of two grand juries being seated Tuesday.
GOP confidence in 2024 vote count low after years of false election claims, AP-NORC poll shows
Few Republicans have high confidence that votes will be tallied accurately in next year’s presidential contest, suggesting years of sustained attacks against elections by former President Donald Trump and his allies have taken a toll. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that just 22% of Republicans have high confidence in the 2024 vote count compared to 71% of Democrats. The findings underscore the partisan divide caused by a relentless campaign of lies related to the 2020 presidential election. The survey also found that independents have grown skeptical about the integrity of the upcoming election. Just 24% have the highest levels of confidence that the votes will be counted accurately.
Israelis block highways in nationwide protests of government's plan to overhaul judiciary
JERUSALEM (AP) — Protesters in Israel are blocking highways to major cities at the start of a day of countrywide demonstrations against the government’s divisive plan to overhaul the judiciary. The demonstrations on Tuesday came hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s parliamentary coalition gave the initial approval to a bill to limit the Supreme Court’s oversight powers. The legislation is one of several bills proposed by Netanyahu’s ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies as the government presses forward with contentious changes to the judiciary despite widespread opposition. Police used a water cannon to clear protesters who blocked a main artery leading to Jerusalem and arrested several others who obstructed a highway next to the central city of Modiin.
Olympic champion Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules at human rights court
Double Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya has won an appeal against track and field’s testosterone rules after the European Court of Human Rights ruled she was discriminated against. The court also said there were “serious questions” about the validity of the contentious regulations. World Athletics, which enforces the regulations, says in reaction to the decision that its rules will remain in place. That means there will not be an immediate return to top-level competition for the South African runner.
Deadly flooding is hitting several countries at once. Scientists say this will only be more common
Lethal flooding has simultaneously hit India, Japan, China, Turkey and the U.S. Northeast. Scientists have long warned that more extreme rainfall is expected in a warming world. Climate pollutants, mainly carbon dioxide and methane, hold more heat in the atmosphere and a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture. That results in storms dumping more precipitation with sometimes deadly outcomes.
Search for children's remains continues at former Native American boarding school in Nebraska
GENOA, Neb. (AP) — Amid a renewed push for answers, archeologists plan to resume digging for student remains at the site of a former Native American boarding school. The dig began on Monday and is expected to continue on Tuesday. Researchers and community members have tried to find the cemetery for decades near the former Genoa Indian Industrial School in Nebraska. In November, a team using ground-penetrating radar found an area that was consistent with graves. In 2021, hundreds of children’s remains were found at Native American boarding school sites in the U.S. and Canada. Since then, searches for Native American remains have gained interest.
