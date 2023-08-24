Trump surrenders at Atlanta jail on election charges, then is quickly released on $200,000 bond
ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been booked at a jail in Atlanta, surrendering on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Unlike his bookings for three other batches of charges, this one yielded a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president. Trump and 18 others were indicted last week, accused of participating in a sprawling conspiracy to overturn his presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The Fulton County prosecution is the fourth criminal case against Trump since March, when he became the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted.
US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane
WASHINGTON (AP) — A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the plane crash presumed to have killed a Russian mercenary leader. Yevgeny Prigozhin was eulogized Thursday by Vladimir Putin, even as suspicions grew that the Russian president was the architect of the assassination. One of the U.S. and Western officials who described the initial assessment said it determined that Prigozhin was “very likely” targeted and that the explosion falls in line with Putin’s history of trying to silence his critics. The officials did not offer any details about what caused the explosion. Several of Prigozhin’s lieutenants were also presumed dead.
CIA stairwell attack among flood of sexual misconduct complaints at spy agency
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A CIA officer trainee has been convicted in Virginia of attacking a female colleague with a scarf and kissing her inside a stairwell at the agency’s headquarters in Langley. The unusual case has sparked a legal reckoning within CIA in which two dozen women have come forward in recent months to report sexual misconduct to Congress. CIA officer Ashkan Bayatpour was found guilty of assault and battery. He acknowledged the unwanted touching but insisted he intended it as a joke. The CIA declined to comment on the criminal case but said it has reformed its handling of sexual misconduct claims.
Maui County sues utility, alleging negligence over fires that ravaged Lahaina
HONOLULU (AP) — Maui County has sued Hawaiian Electric Company over the fires that devastated Lahaina, saying the utility negligently failed to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions. Witness accounts and video indicated that sparks from power lines ignited fires as utility poles snapped in the winds, which were driven by a passing hurricane. The Aug. 8 fire killed at least 115 people and left an unknown number of others missing. A Hawaiian Electric statement says they're “very disappointed that Maui County chose this litigious path while the investigation is still unfolding.”
Presidential debate shows how GOP candidates are struggling to address concerns about climate change
NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican Party's presidential candidates are struggling to address growing concerns about climate change. To many conservatives, climate science is a liberal conspiracy theory. During the GOP presidential debate Wednesday night, candidates were asked to raise their hands if they believe human behavior is causing climate change. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shut down the question and attacked the “corporate media” before anyone could raise a hand. Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy called climate change “a hoax." Only former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley acknowledged climate change “is real.” Leaders in the GOP’s small but growing movement of environmental activists say their party must do better.
Ramaswamy raises $450,000 in first hours after Republican debate as campaigns try to seize momentum
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The first Republican presidential debate provided an opportunity for candidates to make their cases directly to a national audience, and some of that attention is translating into boosts for their campaign coffers. A spokeswoman for Vivek Ramaswamy tells The Associated Press that the biotech entrepreneur's campaign has taken in $450,000 since the debate Wednesday night, with an average donation of $38. The political newcomer criticized some of his rivals on stage as “super PAC puppets” who were using “ready-made, pre-prepared slogans” to attack him. Other campaigns didn’t immediately respond to messages about their post-debate fundraising.
Retired police sergeant who killed 3 at California bar shot his estranged wife first, officials say
TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the retired police officer who opened fire at a popular Southern California bar entered and first shot his estranged wife and her dinner companion before firing at random. Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said John Snowling had traveled to Southern California from Ohio, where he had been living. Barnes says Snowling killed three people and wounded six others before he was killed by deputies. Authorities say Snowling shot at people inside and outside Cook's Corner, a popular biker bar hosting its weekly spaghetti night. Snowling is a retired California police sergeant.
As research grows into how to stop gun violence, one city looks to science for help
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Gun violence prevention research has experienced a small boom in the wake of mounting shooting deaths, expanded funding and burgeoning advocacy. A growing number of cities are teaming with researchers to develop evidence-based plans to cut down on fatal shootings. In Tennessee — a state riven this year by a school shooting in Nashville and political turmoil afterward — the city of Knoxville is working on a program to reduce firearm homicides. It includes an outreach program, Turn Up Knox, that works with police and community advocates. Importantly, though, it does not count on new gun restrictions. That's key, since Tennessee has repeatedly moved to loosen gun laws.
Ohtani to keep playing, his future and impending free agency murky after elbow ligament injury
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani's sparkling future on and off the baseball field suddenly became murky when tests revealed a tear in a ligament in his pitching elbow. The Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar could require a second Tommy John surgery, although he is still getting tests. The injury occurred about 11 weeks before Ohtani was expected to get a historic payday in free agency after six seasons with the Angels. he Angels confirmed Thursday that he intends to keep playing this season as their designated hitter.
Fran Drescher says actors strike she's leading is an 'inflection point' that goes beyond Hollywood
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fran Drescher says the strike she's leading as head of the actors union is a huge moment for both Hollywood and the world of work beyond it. In an interview with The Associated Press, Drescher says the walkouts by her union and the Writers Guild of America are part of a larger stand against corporate culture that values shareholders over the people who create their product. Drescher, the former star of the sitcom “The Nanny,” won kudos for the fiery speech she gave when the strike was announced. Drescher says she hadn't meant to make a speech, she just spoke from her heart when she got to the microphone.
